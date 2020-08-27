Bouygues group: First-half 2020 results 0 08/27/2020 | 01:32am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields PRESS RELEASE PARIS 27/08/2020 FIRST-HALF 2020 RESULTS GROUP

o Current operating profit generated in Q2 2020, despite the strong impact of the Covid-19 crisis o Robust financial situation and high liquidity with available cash of €11.1bn at end-June 2020

Current operating profit generated in Q2 2020, despite the strong impact of the Covid-19 crisis Robust financial situation and high liquidity with available cash of €11.1bn at end-June 2020 CONSTRUCTION BUSINESSES o Backlog at a record level

o Current operating profit generated at Colas in Q2 2020

Backlog at a record level Current operating profit generated at Colas in Q2 2020 BOUYGUES TELECOM

o Return to sustained commercial momentum after lockdown, strong year-on-year growth in sales from services (up 8%) and EBITDA after Leases (up 9%)

o Agreement with Crédit Mutuel for the acquisition of EIT 1 , the leading MVNO operator on the

French market

o 2020 objectives revised KEY FIGURES (€ million) H1 2019 H1 2020 Change Sales 17,446 14,758 -15%a Current operating profit/(loss) 453 (132) -€585m Operating profit/(loss) 495b (176)c -€671m Net profit/(loss) attributable to the Group 225 (244) -€469m Net surplus cash (+)/Net debt (-) (6,205) (3,905) +€2,300m Down 15% like-for-like and at constant exchange rates Including non-current income of €42m Including non-current charges of €44m As expected, the Group's results in first-half 2020 were strongly impacted by the consequences of the Covid- 19 crisis Sales were €14.8 billion, down 15% year-on-year (down 15% like-for-like and at constant exchange rates). The €2.7-billion decrease was entirely attributable to Covid-19, which had an estimated impact of -€2.8 billion. In France, sales were down 19% due to the sudden lockdown on 17 March, followed by a gradual restart of the three sectors of activity. Internationally, sales were down 10% related to the slowdown in activity and lockdown in geographies (Hong Kong, Italy, Switzerland, Belgium, Singapore, etc.). 1 Euro-Information Telecom The Group reported a current operating loss of €132 million, a deterioration of €585 million versus the first half of 2019. The difference was entirely due to the impact of Covid-19, estimated at -€650 million in first-half 2020 (loss of current operating margin and unavoidable or additional costs 2 ). After reaching a low point in April, the Group posted a current operating profit in June.

of €132 million, a deterioration of €585 million versus the first half of 2019. The difference was entirely due to the impact of Covid-19, estimated at -€650 million in first-half 2020 (loss of current operating margin and unavoidable or additional costs ). After reaching a low point in April, the Group posted a current operating profit in June. The Group reported an operating loss of €176 million, a deterioration of €671 million year-on- year. It includes non-current charges of €44 million, essentially at Colas, versus non-current income of €42 million in first-half 2019.

of €176 million, a deterioration of €671 million year-on- year. It includes non-current charges of €44 million, essentially at Colas, versus non-current income of €42 million in first-half 2019. The net loss attributable to the Group of €244 million represented a deterioration of €469 million versus the first half of 2019. The Group posted current operating profit of €110 million in second-quarter 2020, demonstrating the high responsiveness of business segments and the gradual resumption of activity. Bouygues Telecom reported current operating profit of €185 million, up €46 million year-on-year, driven by growth in the customer base and in ABPU.

reported current operating profit of €185 million, up €46 million year-on-year, driven by growth in the customer base and in ABPU. At Colas , current operating profit of €66 million reflected the rapid resumption of the roads activities before the end of the lockdown, mostly in mainland France and in Canada.

, current operating profit of €66 million reflected the rapid resumption of the roads activities before the end of the lockdown, mostly in mainland France and in Canada. At TF1 , current operating profit of €26 million included significant savings in programing costs, softening the impact of the decline in sales. The Group benefits from a high level of liquidity and a particularly robust financial structure Available cash reached €11.1 billion at end-June 2020, comprising €4.4 billion in cash and €6.7 billion in unused medium- and long-term credit facilities, of which €6.3 billion contains no financial covenants.

reached €11.1 billion at end-June 2020, comprising €4.4 billion in cash and €6.7 billion in unused medium- and long-term credit facilities, of which €6.3 billion contains no financial covenants. Net debt was €3.9 billion at end-June 2020. This was €2.3 billion less than at end-June 2019, essentially related to the positive €1.4-billion impact from Alstom (dividends and sale of 13% of the share capital). The figure does not yet include the payment of a dividend of €1.7 per share 3 which is planned for September 2020.

was €3.9 billion at end-June 2020. This was €2.3 billion less than at end-June 2019, essentially related to the positive €1.4-billion impact from Alstom (dividends and sale of 13% of the share capital). The figure does not yet include the payment of a dividend of €1.7 per share which is planned for September 2020. Net gearing 4 was 34% versus 59% at end-June 2019. OUTLOOK The Covid-19 crisis and its consequences validate the Group's strategic choices: strengthen the more resilient businesses : ramp-up growth at Bouygues Telecom, develop the Energies & Services activities;

: ramp-up growth at Bouygues Telecom, develop the Energies & Services activities; continue Colas' development towards new growth areas: expand its international network via external growth in target countries (North America, Northern Europe, etc.) and optimize its industrial activities (quarries and bitumen);

towards new growth areas: expand its international network via external growth in target countries (North America, Northern Europe, etc.) and optimize its industrial activities (quarries and bitumen); pursue the transformation of TF1 and Bouygues Immobilier : strengthen TF1's positioning in the value chain to reduce its dependence on TV advertising, turn sales and profitability around at Bouygues Immobilier;

accelerate digital transformation : develop innovative products and solutions, reshape organizations and work processes . Mainly the wage costs of employees working part-time or not at all (net of compensation received from the State if any), cost of unused equipment or premises and security measure costs Proposed to the Ordinary General Meeting on 4 September 2020 Net debt / shareholders' equity 2/16 The Group maintains its ambition to implement a new phase in its climate strategy by reducing the carbon footprint of its activities while strengthening its portfolio of low-carbon solutions. It confirms that in 2020 it will define a 2030 greenhouse gas emissions reduction target compatible with the Paris Agreement (limiting global warming to 1.5°C), and prepare action plans for its five business segments. As a reminder, the Group withdrew its 2020 guidance on 1 April. Due to the uncertainty of the ongoing Covid- 19 crisis and its impact for the rest of the year, the Group will not issue a new guidance for 2020. However, thanks to the responsiveness of its business segments and the measures taken, the Group will return to significant profitability in the second half of 20205, without reaching the particularly high levels of second- half 2019. Bouygues Telecom, which is showing its resilience, is pursuing its growth strategy and is choosing to maintain a high level of investment in order to strengthen the quality of its networks against a backdrop of a continued increase in usage. It is therefore revising its objectives for 20205: Growth in sales from services estimated at around 4 % , despite the sharp decline in roaming sales due to Covid-19 (vs around 5% beforehand);

estimated at around , despite the sharp decline in roaming sales due to Covid-19 (vs around 5% beforehand); Gross capex that could reach € 1.2 billion (includes expenditures necessary for the integration of EIT but excludes the acquisition of 5G frequencies);

that could reach € (includes expenditures necessary for the integration of EIT but excludes the acquisition of 5G frequencies); Free cash flow of around € 250 million (vs over €300 million beforehand). Commenting on these results, Martin Bouygues, Chairman and CEO of Bouygues, said: "The long-term trends on which the Group relies remain buoyant, despite the current crisis. After a challenging first half of the year, our fundamentals and our strategy should enable us to return to growth in all three sectors of activity.5" DETAILED ANALYSIS BY SECTOR OF ACTIVITY CONSTRUCTION BUSINESSES The backlog in the construction businesses reached a record level of €35.7 billion at end-June 2020, up 6% year-on-year (up 5% at constant exchange rates and excluding principal disposals and acquisitions) and up 8% versus end-December 2019, providing good visibility on future activity. The backlog at end-June 2020 rose in all business segments versus end-June 2019: up 8% at Bouygues Construction, linked to a significant increase in order intake over the period (up 18% year-on-year, of which 46% in international markets);

year-on-year, of which 46% in international markets); up 4% at Bouygues Immobilier;

up 1% at Colas. In France, the backlog rose 2% to €14.8 billion. This reflected: a 2% increase in the backlog at Bouygues Construction to €8.9 billion;

a 4% increase in the backlog at Bouygues Immobilier to €2.3 billion, which included the block sale of 1,408 lots (social rental housing, rental housing for middle-income earners and private- sector rental housing) to Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations in second-quarter 2020; 5 Based on information known to date and excluding any further deterioration in the situation due to Covid-19 3/16 a slight 1% decrease in the backlog at Colas to €3.6 billion, linked to lower order intake in the roads activities in mainland France (impacts of Covid-19 and context of municipal elections). Internationally, the construction businesses' backlog was up 9% year-on-year to €20.9 billion at end-June 2020 (up 8% at constant exchange rates and excluding principal disposals and acquisitions). The increase was driven by the backlogs at Bouygues Construction (up 12% to €14.3 billion) and Colas (up 3% to €6.5 billion) versus end- June 2019. The backlog includes significant orders taken in second-quarter 2020, both in France and in international markets. Bouygues Construction won a €1.1-billion contract6 to build a section of the HS2 high-speed rail line in the United Kingdom and a €552-million contract7 to build the Fécamp offshore wind farm in France, while Colas won contracts worth €160 million to resurface roads in the United States. International business represented 63% of the combined backlog of Bouygues Construction and Colas at the end of first-half2020, versus 61% a year earlier. The Covid-19 pandemic strongly affected the construction businesses' financial results in first-half 2020. After reaching a low point in April, the construction businesses returned to profitability in June 2020. Sales in the construction businesses were €10.8 billion in first-half 2020, down 19% (-€2.6 billion). The decline was due to the impact of Covid-19, estimated at -€2.5 billion. France was particularly hard hit, with sales down 28% over the period (strict lockdown, then gradual resumption of activity, and the postponement of municipal elections). The decrease was smaller in international markets, down 10%. The construction businesses reported a current operating loss of €437 million in first-half 2020, versus a current operating profit of €72 million a year earlier, a deterioration of €509 million. The decrease was entirely attributable to Covid-19, the impact of which was estimated at -€530 million over the period. A highlight of second-quarter 2020 was the current operating profit of €66 million generated by Colas, due in particular to the rapid resumption of the roads activities, mostly in mainland France and Canada. The operating loss of €482 million in first-half 2020 included non-current charges of €45 million at Colas related to the reorganization of the roads activities in France and the continued dismantling of the Dunkirk site. In this unprecedented situation, Bouygues took a proactive approach to manage the Covid-19 crisis. Drawing on the experience of successfully restarting worksites in Hong Kong in February 2020, the Group organized the resumption of its French activities well before the end of lockdown, allowing for activity to restart gradually from 15 April. This was extended to other countries hit by lockdown during the second quarter. At the same time, the Group attempted to limit the impacts of the crisis on its activities, by negotiating with customers to share Covid-19-relatedexcess costs while partly offsetting some of the shortfall in activity observed during lockdown and rolling out cost-cuttingmeasures. Almost all sites in France had reopened by mid-July 2020 and work was progressing at a close-to-pre-crisis level. Activity had also returned to almost normal in many other geographies, including Switzerland, Hong Kong, Canada and the United Kingdom. By mid-August,activity had also gradually resumed in Singapore. The Group is well-positioned to respond to the challenges of the stimulus plans announced in major countries where it has operations, such as the EU, France, the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States. These Excluding €140 million related to preliminary studies and preparatory works booked previously Amount of the contract awarded to the consortium comprising Bouygues Travaux Publics (40.5%), Saipem (40.5%) and Boskalis (19%) 4/16 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Bouygues SA published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 05:31:03 UTC 0 All news about BOUYGUES 01:40a BOUYGUES : French group Bouygues posts lower-than-expected operating loss in fir.. RE 01:32a BOUYGUES GROUP : First-half 2020 results PU 01:30a BOUYGUES : First-half 2020 results GL 01:29a BOUYGUES : Résultats du 1er semestre 2020 du groupe Bouygues PU 08/26 French builder Eiffage sees H2 recovery after virus hits traffic, constructio.. RE 08/24 BOUYGUES : half-yearly earnings release 08/14 BOUYGUES : Combined Annual General Meeting of April 2020 GL 08/11 BOUYGUES : What's The Deal? – Special Purpose Acquisition Companies AQ 08/06 A&D : Aspen Avionics Joining New Aerospace/Defense Group AQ 08/05 BOUYGUES : 10 Key Considerations For Going Public With A SPAC AQ

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 33 742 M 39 912 M 39 912 M Net income 2020 553 M 654 M 654 M Net Debt 2020 2 853 M 3 375 M 3 375 M P/E ratio 2020 24,2x Yield 2020 5,13% Capitalization 12 736 M 15 052 M 15 065 M EV / Sales 2020 0,46x EV / Sales 2021 0,43x Nbr of Employees 133 197 Free-Float 59,6% Chart BOUYGUES Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends BOUYGUES Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 19 Average target price 34,23 € Last Close Price 33,51 € Spread / Highest target 22,4% Spread / Average Target 2,16% Spread / Lowest Target -35,5% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Martin Bouygues Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Pascal Grangé Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President Gilles Zancanaro Senior Vice President-Digital, Innovation & Risks Olivier Bouygues Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer Colette Lewiner Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) BOUYGUES -11.54% 15 052 VINCI SA -16.87% 54 502 CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED -9.25% 31 265 FERROVIAL -14.09% 20 144 CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED -8.75% 18 638 LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED -25.41% 18 547