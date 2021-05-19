Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Bouygues
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EN   FR0000120503

BOUYGUES

(EN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bouygues : Any demand to sell M6 or TF1 flagship channels would be a deal breaker - TF1 CEO

05/19/2021 | 05:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Arrivals at the

PARIS (Reuters) - Any demand by France's antitrust watchdog for M6 or TF1 to sell either of their flagship channels as a condition for approving their proposed merger would be a deal breaker, TF1 boss Gilles Pelisson said on Wednesday.

France's two biggest private TV groups announced their tie-up plans on Monday in what they said was a response to the accelerating challenges from global platforms.

The main challenge for TF1 and M6 and their respective parent companies, French conglomerate Bouygues and Germany's Bertelsmann, is to obtain clearance from France's competition authority, as the combined entity would have sway over three-quarters of the country's TV advertising.

"If there was a demand for a sale of either TF1 or M6 channel as part of the remedies, neither group would accept that," Pelisson said in a call with analysts.

TF1's chief executive also mentioned the risk of having the two TV groups' licence not renewed by the French broadcasting authority CSA as another potential deal breaker.

But Pelisson struck an optimistic tone when pressed by analysts to detail the reasons why he thought the deal could win antitrust approval without having to give up its most prized assets.

He mentioned the approval the watchdog gave for the merger of French retailers Fnac and Darty in 2016 in a decision which took into account the rise of e-commerce and market leader Amazon.

When asked if TF1 had sounded out the French government about the deal ahead of time, Pelisson said that was the case and that the response from the government was positive.

"We did... You may conclude that if we are here this morning... there was favourable welcome to this project," he said.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; editing by Jason Neely and Louise Heavens)

By Mathieu Rosemain


© Reuters 2021
All news about BOUYGUES
05:26aBOUYGUES  : Any demand to sell M6 or TF1 flagship channels would be a deal break..
RE
04:45aAMAZON COM  : Any demand to sell M6 or TF1 flagship channels would be a deal bre..
RE
05/18French broadcasters close ranks with anti-Netflix merger
RE
05/18French broadcasters close ranks with anti-Netflix merger
RE
05/18M6, TF1 shares jump on tie-up prospects between TV groups
RE
05/18Bouygues, RTL to Merge TF1, M6 to Create New Streaming-Focused Media Operator..
DJ
05/18Iliad signals weaker cash flow as it steps up 5G spending
RE
05/18Bouygues, RTL in Talks to Merge French TV Companies to Create Streaming-Focus..
DJ
05/18TF1 Group In Talks To Create French Media Group With RTL's M6
MT
05/17BOUYGUES  : Groupe TF1 and Groupe M6 enter into exclusive negotiations to provid..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 36 755 M 44 976 M 44 976 M
Net income 2021 1 005 M 1 229 M 1 229 M
Net Debt 2021 2 669 M 3 266 M 3 266 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
Yield 2021 5,10%
Capitalization 12 879 M 15 721 M 15 759 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,42x
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 129 000
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart BOUYGUES
Duration : Period :
Bouygues Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOUYGUES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 37,91 €
Last Close Price 33,82 €
Spread / Highest target 33,1%
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Olivier Roussat Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Grangé Chief Financial Officer, Deputy CEO & SVP
Martin Bouygues Chairman
Gilles Zancanaro Senior Vice President-Digital, Innovation & Risks
Colette Lewiner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOUYGUES0.51%15 721
VINCI14.74%64 610
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED0.40%32 590
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED10.10%27 258
FERROVIAL, S.A.6.81%21 565
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED3.98%19 664