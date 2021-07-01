Bouygues : New ramp-up for Com'In - a startup from Bouygues' intrapreneurship programme

After a successful launch, and having proved the viability of its business model, Com'in (https://comin-city.com), a start-up from Bouygues' intrapreneurship programme, has been incorporated as a simplified joint stock company with Bouygues Construction and Colas as shareholders, owning 50% each. This new ramp-up phase for a start-up incubated by the Bouygues group's intrapreneurship programme marks a major milestone.

Com'in, the brainchild of Laurent Mareuge, formerly a Works director on the Grand Paris Express rapid transport link project for Bouygues Travaux Publics, is designed to meet current demands from construction firms, local authorities and residents for calmer worksite environments. It provides a solution that can be employed by operations managers to help them limit the environmental impacts of their worksites using a network of smart sensors, a cloud platform and the Com'in app.

Using artificial intelligence algorithms, sensors placed around the worksite identify the type of disturbance (noise, vibrations, air quality, water quality, mobility, etc.) and locate the source. The platform analyses this data and alerts operations managers in real time when certain thresholds are breached.

The Com'in mobile app informs local residents of the upcoming schedule of works likely to cause disturbances so that they can make the necessary arrangements. The start-up firmly believes that "better informed people make for better accepted worksites". Local residents can also use the app to report disturbances that are then correlated with the data from the sensors. The reports are analysed and used as a benchmark for the operations manager. Managers are thus able to ascertain the sensitivity of the area where the worksite is located and adapt methods, plant and schedules. Com'in also provides a rapid response to local residents when they report their complaints.

Laurent Mareuge, founder and CEO of Com'in, welcomed the creation of a simplified joint stock company with the following words: "We are very keen to begin this new stage of the Com'in project and are proud to have won the trust of our shareholders. We will continue to consolidate the bonds already established with our major customers and with our technological and commercial partners whilst improving our offering and thus contributing to the goal of "building harmonious communities"."

From the Group's in-house innovation programme, which it joined in 2019, Com'in has sealed strategic partnerships enabling it to roll out quickly at over 70 sites around France and abroad (UK, Switzerland, US) with prestigious customers such as Société du Grand Paris, SNCF Réseau, RATP and the Principality of Monaco. Com'in has a current headcount of around 15 and intends to hire more people in the next few months to bolster