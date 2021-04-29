Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Bouygues
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EN   FR0000120503

BOUYGUES

(EN)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 04/29 03:52:19 am
35.54 EUR   +0.34%
03:25aBOUYGUES  : TF1 Group 2021 firts-quarter Results
PU
04/26BOUYGUES  : Colas opens the way with Vegecol, an asphalt mix with an 80% plant-based binder
PU
04/22BOUYGUES  : Press Release
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bouygues : TF1 Group 2021 firts-quarter Results

04/29/2021 | 03:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

[28.04.2021] PRESS RELEASE

TF1 GROUP 2021 FIRST-QUARTER RESULTS

Consolidated revenue up 3.2% at €509.8m

Broadcasting segment advertising revenue up 0.7% at €344.1m Current operating profit sharply higher at €56.8m (+35.2%) Double-digit current operating margin (11.1%), up 2.6 points

Boulogne, 28 April 2021

The TF1 Board of Directors, chaired by Gilles Pélisson, met on 28 April 2021 to close off the financial statements for the first quarter of 2021. The results below are presented using the segmental reporting structure adopted by the TF1 group and in accordance with IFRS 16 (applicable from 1 January 2019). Revenue and operating profit published data are available in our 2021 first-quarter Financial Information Report, that can be downloaded on the TF1 group corporate website: www.groupe-tf1.fr/en.

(€m)

Q1 2021

Q1 2020

CHG. €M

CHG. %

TF1 group advertising revenue

357.9

355.8

2.1

0.6%

Revenue from other activities

151.9

138.1

13.8

10.0%

Broadcasting

395.3

389.9

5.4

1.4%

o/w Advertising

344.1

341.6

2.5

0.7%

Studios & Entertainment

77.7

68.5

9.2

13.4%

Unify

36.8

35.5

1.3

3.6%

Consolidated revenue

509.8

493.9

15.9

3.2%

Broadcasting

47.4

43.8

3.6

8.2%

Studios & Entertainment

11.7

2.1

9.6

x5.5

Unify

(2.3)

(3.9)

1.6

41.5%

Current operating profit

56.8

42.0

14.8

35.2%

Current operating margin

11.1%

8.5%

-

+2,6pts

Operating profit

56.8

42.0

14.8

35.2%

Net profit attributable to the Group

34.3

24.0

10.3

42.9%

Broadcasting advertising revenue

344.1

341.6

2.5

0.7%

Cost of programmes

(202.1)

(199.1)

(3.0)

1.5%

Broadcasting schedule costs*

(210.8)

(208.2)

(2.6)

1.2%

*"Broadcasting schedule costs" is a new indicator, which replaces "Cost of programmes" from 31 March 2021. Unlike the previous indicator, it includes costs associated with non-linear activities (MYTF1, LCI Digital) and with the theme channels (TV Breizh, Ushuaïa TV and Histoire TV).

1

Consolidated revenue of the TF1 group for the first quarter of 2021 reached €509.8 million, an increase of €15.9 million (+3.2%) year-on-year1.

Advertising revenue was €357.9 million, up €2.1 million year-on-year(+0.6%). The Group managed to maintain a high level of revenue without impairing the value of its advertising inventory.

Revenue from other activities amounted to €151.9 million, a rise of €13.8 million year-on-year(+10%). Content production activities at Newen posted strong revenue growth, reflecting a catchup effect in deliveries of some programmes plus rising demand.

Current operating profit reached €56.8 million2, up €14.8 million year-on-year (+35.2%). That takes the Group's current operating margin back into double digits at 11.1%, close to the level reached in the first quarter of 2019 (11.4%).

Net profit attributable to the Group was €34.3 million, up €10.3 million year-on-year.

Broadcasting3

During the first quarter of 2021, French viewers' appetite for TV remained strong. The average daily viewing time among individuals aged 4+ was 3 hours 54 minutes, up 3% on the first

quarter of 2020.

  • The TF1 group's share of target audiences rose sharply in the first quarter, to 33.7% among W<50PDM4 (+2.1 points) and to 30.4% among 25-49 year-olds(+1.6 points), demonstrating the pulling power of TV and the attractiveness of the Group's channels.
    With some restrictions still in place in the early part of the year as a result of the ongoing public health crisis, the Group's channels confirmed their unrivalled power to unite, entertain and inform the people of France. These good performances were reflected in successes across all targets and content genres:
    • A strong French drama offer, attracting a high share of individuals aged 4+, including La promesse (up to 8.3 million viewers, 32.1% share), Gloria (up to 7.6 million viewers, 30.3% share) and Je te promets (up to 6.3 million viewers, 23.5% share).
    • Iconic entertainment shows with consistently high audience ratings like Koh-Lanta (up to 6.7 million viewers) and The Voice (up to 6.8 million viewers), and Quotidien on TMC (17.9% peak audience share among 25-49year-olds).
    • Go-tonews coverage, with French viewers tuning in massively for major events like
      President Macron's address to the nation on 31 March 2021 (12.6 million viewers,
      37.0% audience share) and for the regular daily bulletins at 8 pm (up to 8.1 million viewers, 31.1% audience share) and 1 pm (up to 6.5 million viewers, 46% audience share - a resounding success for the début of Marie-Sophie Lacarrau as news anchor).
  1. There was no impact of changes in structure in Q1 2021 versus Q1 2020.
  2. Current operating profit after leases (i.e. excluding the impact of IFRS 16) for Q1 2021 was €56.0 million, up €14.9 million year-on-year.
  3. Médiamétrie.
  4. Women aged under 50 purchasing decision-makers.

2

    • Very popular movie offering, especially among 25-49year-olds,thanks to films like Le sens de la fête (7.5 million viewers, 38.7% audience share), Aquaman (5.7 million viewers, 40.8% audience share), and Wonder Woman (5.7 million viewers, 37.3% audience share).
  • Broadcasting segment revenue reached €395.3 million, a rise of €5.4 million (+1.4%).
    • Broadcasting segment advertising revenue for the first quarter of 2021 was 0.7% higher year-on-year at €344.1 million. When compared with a Q1 2020 figure that reflected a positive start to the year but also the impact of the first lockdown in the last two weeks of March, this indicates a healthy top-line performance, despite an ongoing decline in advertising spend in some sectors (leisure, tourism and cosmetics).
    • Revenue from other Broadcasting segment activities advanced by €2.9 million year-on- year.
  • Broadcasting schedule costs amounted to €210.8 million, stable overall (+1.2%) versus Q1
    2020 (€208.2 million), reflecting tight control over the cost of programmes. This investment in broadcasting schedules enabled the Group to screen very popular new programmes, especially in French drama, while also delivering high quality news and entertainment.
    "Broadcasting schedule costs" is a new performance indicator that includes costs incurred on the MYTF1 and LCI Digital platforms and the three theme channels (Breizh TV, Histoire TV and
    Ushuaïa TV), as well as the cost of programmes on the Group's five free-to-air channels.
  • The Broadcasting segment reported current operating profit of €47.4 million, a year-on-year increase of €3.6 million, generating current operating margin of 12.0% (+0.8 of a point).

Studios & Entertainment

  • Studios & Entertainment segment revenue for Q1 2021 was €77.7 million, up €9.2 million year-on-year.
    First-quarter revenue at Newen was boosted by a catch-up effect on productions originally scheduled for delivery in 2020 (especially in Canada and Belgium) that were postponed due to Covid-19. Shooting continues at Newen studios, in strict compliance with barrier measures.
    In addition, the order book is up year-on-year in value terms. A number of productions have been confirmed, including the series Marie-Antoinette, co-producedwith Banijay for Canal+. Newen is also to produce Diamonds for Netflix.
    Revenue at TF1 Studio, although boosted by rights sales (especially to SVOD platforms), has been hit by cinema closures and the fact that no films went on general release in the quarter.
    TF1 Entertainment posted a slight increase in revenue, driven by music labels. On 15 April 2021, the Group closed the sale of its toys and games business (TF1 Games and Dujardin) to Jumbodiset5.

5 See the press release of 15 April 2021:

3

  • The segment posted a current operating profit of €11.7 million, a substantial increase of €9.6 million on the Q1 2020 figure. Current operating margin reached 15.1%, up 1.1 point compared with Q1 2019.

Unify

  • The Unify division posted revenue of €36.8 million, up €1.3 million year-on-year.
    First-quarteradvertising revenue (direct media and programmatic) was down slightly year- on-year. Higher revenue in France (especially from Marmiton) failed to fully offset lower international revenues.
    E-commerce revenue (subscription box sales) was higher year-on-year, driven by the My Little Paris and Gambettes Box lines.
    Advertiser services revenue was slightly lower, having been affected by the Covid-19 crisis and the postponement of some advertising campaigns.
  • The current operating loss for the quarter was €2.3 million6, an improvement of €1.6 million on the Q1 2020 figure. The profitability of this business tends to be weaker in the early part of the year due to seasonal factors.

Financial position

Shareholders' equity attributable to the Group was €1,646.5 million at 31 March 2021, out of a balance sheet total of €3,448.9 million.

The Group reported net surplus cash of €50.7 million at 31 March 2021 (net debt of €38.9 million including lease obligations), versus net debt of €0.7 million at 31 December 2020 (net debt of €93.1 million including lease obligations).

Extra-financial performance

During the first quarter of 2021, the TF1 group again distinguished itself with a raft of initiatives to promote a sustainable, inclusive and environmentally-friendly society.

In March 2021, the TF1 group launched the 3rd annual "Expertes à la Une" program. A total of 15 female experts joined the program, from a range of sectors including healthcare, medical research, the criminal justice system, policing, artificial intelligence and entrepreneurship. The aim: to have more female experts appearing on TF1 and LCI news programmes, in fields where women are currently under-represented.

https://groupe-tf1.fr/sites/default/files/communiques/press_release_closing_tf1_games_and_dujardin.pdf

6 The Q1 2021 current operating loss includes a gain of €1.7 million on the divestment of Unify businesses in Italy and Germany.

4

The TF1 group also obtained a C+ rating from ISS-ESG,achieving "prime" status within the media sector.

Governance

The TF1 Board of Directors has formally noted the renewal of the terms of office as director of Laurence Danon Arnaud, Bouygues (represented by Pascal Grangé) and SCDM (represented by Charlotte Bouygues), and the appointment of Marie-AudeMorel as an employee shareholder representative director, at the Annual General Meeting of TF1 shareholders on 15 April 2021.

The Board of Directors also formally noted the resignation of Pascaline de Dreuzy as a director of TF1 on 16 April 2021, and thanked her for involvement as a member of the Board, of the Audit Committee (since April 2016) and of the Selection and Remuneration Committee (since April 2019).

The number of directors remains at 11. The TF1 Board of Directors has three independent directors (37.5%) and four female directors (50%)7.

Outlook

A rich, diverse line-up points to a strong spring and summer 2021 for our Broadcasting operations. Coverage of the Euro 2021 football tournament in June and July, high-quality French drama (Le remplaçant, HPI) and new entertainment formats (Game of Talents) will all help to consolidate our status as an innovative, market-leading media group.

The ability of our advertising ad sales house to maintain a high level of advertising revenue both in our Broadcasting operations and at Unify in France is part of a broader value-building strategy for our advertising inventory, via innovative programmatic solutions and segmented TV. We will continue this strategy through 2021, taking advantage of opportunities for capturing new clients opened up by these innovations. For Unify, this will pave the way for revenue growth and a return to profit at current operating level in 2021.

In production, the acquisition of a controlling stake in Izen8, a studio with operations in Spain and the UK, has extended Newen's European footprint and offers opportunities to invest in buoyant markets with a strong dynamic in demand for content. This acquisition enhances the prospects for Newen to increase its international revenue over the year, and build up its book of orders with pure player platforms.

We are now more agile than ever, and well placed to seize opportunities as they arise in the developing total video market.

  1. The two employee representative directors and the employee shareholder representative director (all three of whom are female) are not taken into account when calculating those percentages.
  2. Acquisition of a 65% equity interest; average revenue around €35 million over the last three years.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bouygues SA published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2021 07:24:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BOUYGUES
03:25aBOUYGUES  : TF1 Group 2021 firts-quarter Results
PU
04/26BOUYGUES  : Colas opens the way with Vegecol, an asphalt mix with an 80% plant-b..
PU
04/22BOUYGUES  : Press Release
CO
04/20Boku to Provide Mobile Identity Authentication for French Carriers
DJ
04/16BOUYGUES  : The TF1 group completes the sale of TF1 Games and Dujardin
PU
04/14BOUYGUES  : Telecom opens its 5G network in Nantes and in its surrounding area
PU
04/14BOUYGUES  : Telecom and H4D announce the first 5G-connected telemedicine booth
PU
04/06BOUYGUES  : Constrcution commits to work-study programmes
PU
03/31BOUYGUES  : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
03/30RTL CEO sees good interest in Groupe M6 stake
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 36 799 M 44 644 M 44 644 M
Net income 2021 1 006 M 1 220 M 1 220 M
Net Debt 2021 2 675 M 3 245 M 3 245 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
Yield 2021 4,87%
Capitalization 13 488 M 16 317 M 16 363 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,44x
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 129 000
Free-Float 58,9%
Chart BOUYGUES
Duration : Period :
Bouygues Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOUYGUES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 38,07 €
Last Close Price 35,42 €
Spread / Highest target 27,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Olivier Roussat Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Grangé Chief Financial Officer, Deputy CEO & SVP
Martin Bouygues Chairman
Gilles Zancanaro Senior Vice President-Digital, Innovation & Risks
Colette Lewiner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOUYGUES5.26%16 317
VINCI10.78%61 613
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED0.00%32 194
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED6.80%25 928
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED0.76%22 231
FERROVIAL, S.A.1.90%20 402
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ