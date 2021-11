PARIS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - French construction and telecoms group group Bouygues said it had made a binding offer to acquire Equans, the services unit of French power group Engie . "As stated on Sept. 7, 2021, Bouygues would not require a capital increase to finance this transaction," added Bouygues, which also said it would disclose more information to the market in due course if necessary.

