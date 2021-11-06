Equans services group to become Bouygues' largest business segment

PARIS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - French conglomerate Bouygues
said that when its 7.1 billion euro ($8.2 billion)
deal to buy technical services group Equans from Engie
is finalised, Equans will become its largest business
segment by revenue and headcount.
The merger between Equans and Bouygues' Energies & Services
arm will create a new standalone business segment with sales of
16 billion euros and 96,000 employees, of which 74,000 will come
from Equans.
Chairman Martin Bouygues said in a statement that the
acquisition - the biggest Bouygues has ever made - aims to
create a new global leader in multi-technical services.
"The multi-technical services market is an up-and-coming one
with strong growth potential, and will play a crucial role in
the energy transition," Bouygues CEO Olivier Roussat added.
The company said it would finance its acquisition of 100% of
the Equans shares with its existing resources and a fully
committed loan from partner banks, adding that the loan would
ultimately be refinanced through bond issuance.
Based on an enterprise value of 6.7 billion euros -
equivalent to 7.1 billion euros including IFRS 16 debt - and
given the synergies and strong growth expected in the years
ahead, the multiple of enterprise value to 2026 current
operating profit will be 11.4, the company said.
The deal will be accretive for Bouygues EPS from year one
and the potential for synergies is estimated at 120 to 200
million euros per year. The new entity aims for a current
operating margin of over 5%.
Completion of the deal is expected by the second half of
2022.
($1 = 0.8655 euros)
(Reporting by GV De Clercq
Editing by Gareth Jones and Ros Russell)