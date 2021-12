Dec 12 (Reuters) -

* SAUDI ARABIA'S QIDDIYA AWARDS CONTRACT WORTH 3.75 BILLION RIYAL ($999.65 million) FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF A SIX FLAGS THEME PARK - STATE NEWS AGENCY.

* THE CONTRACT GOES TO BOUYGUES BATIMENT INTERNATIONAL (BBI), WHICH IS PART OF BOUYGUES CONSTRUCTION GROUP, AND SAUDI'S ALMABANI GENERAL CONTRACTORS.