    EN   FR0000120503

BOUYGUES

(EN)
The Bouygues Group at Viva Technology 2021: a fully on-line presence

06/15/2021 | 05:02am EDT
THE BOUYGUES GROUP AT VIVA TECHNOLOGY 2021: A FULLY ON-LINE PRESENCE

PRESS RELEASE

Paris 15/06/2020

The Bouygues group's presence at Viva Technology 2021 (16 to 19 June) will be entirely on-line. The innovations of the Group, its subsidiaries and its ecosystem will be presented during daily webcasts and via demonstrations in a virtual showroom.

Like every year since 2017, during these four days Bouygues will showcase the innovations that will help best meet its social and environmental pledges, as well its ecosystem of start-ups and intrapreneurs. However, things will be different in 2021, as the Group's presence will be fully on-line.

1. A SERIES OF EIGHT WEBCASTS AVAILABLE FREE-OF-CHARGE TO ALL

There will be a series of 15-minute webcasts that will alternate roundtable discussions, pitches by in-house and external experts, intrapreneurs and start-up partners, plus remarks by some of the Group's senior executives.

Two webcasts will be posted each day on Vivatech's on-line platform for people with a pass, but also on the Group's Youtube channel https://www.youtube.com/user/GroupeBouygues, which will be free-of-chargeand accessible to all:

The

Bouygues

group

YouTube

channel

broadcast

schedule

(all times are Central European Times)

Wednesday 16 June

11.30am: Innovation for the smart city

4.30pm: Innovation for Climate policy (with remarks by Olivier Roussat, Chief Executive Officer of the Bouygues group)

Thursday 17 June:

11.30am: Innovation for new ways of working

4.30pm: Innovation for responsible mobility (with remarks by Frédéric Gardès, Chairman and CEO of Colas)

Friday 18 June:

11.30am: Innovation for worksite efficiency

4.30pm: Innovation through design (with remarks by Bernard Mounier, Chairman of Bouygues Immobilier)

Saturday 19 June:

11.30am: Intrapreneurship and open innovation to encourage innovation

4.30pm: Innovate for better urban living

2. A VIRTUAL SHOWROOM, ACCESSIBLE ON THE VIVATECH PLATFORM

Eleven innovations by Bouygues Construction, Bouygues Immobilier and Colas will be showcased through films, pictures and 3D models.

Between 16 and 18 June, this showroom can be accessed exclusively in Bouygues' virtual stand on the Vivatech platform by people with a pass. It will then be accessible to all, exceptionally, on 19 June.

This virtual stand will also be showcasing the Bouygues group's partner start-ups and its intrapreneurs.

ABOUT BOUYGUES

Bouygues is a diversified services group operating in over 80 countries with 129,000 employees all working to make life better every day. Its business activities in construction (Bouygues Construction, Bouygues Immobilier, Colas), media (TF1) and telecoms (Bouygues Telecom) are able to drive growth since they all satisfy constantly changing and essential needs.

PRESS CONTACT:

presse@bouygues.com• Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 20 12 01

BOUYGUES SA • 32 avenue Hoche • 75378 Paris CEDEX 08 • bouygues.com

Disclaimer

Bouygues SA published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 09:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
