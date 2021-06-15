The Bouygues Group at Viva Technology 2021: a fully on-line presence

The Bouygues group's presence at Viva Technology 2021 (16 to 19 June) will be entirely on-line. The innovations of the Group, its subsidiaries and its ecosystem will be presented during daily webcasts and via demonstrations in a virtual showroom.

Like every year since 2017, during these four days Bouygues will showcase the innovations that will help best meet its social and environmental pledges, as well its ecosystem of start-ups and intrapreneurs. However, things will be different in 2021, as the Group's presence will be fully on-line.

1. A SERIES OF EIGHT WEBCASTS AVAILABLE FREE-OF-CHARGE TO ALL

There will be a series of 15-minute webcasts that will alternate roundtable discussions, pitches by in-house and external experts, intrapreneurs and start-up partners, plus remarks by some of the Group's senior executives.

Two webcasts will be posted each day on Vivatech's on-line platform for people with a pass, but also on the Group's Youtube channel https://www.youtube.com/user/GroupeBouygues, which will be free-of-chargeand accessible to all:

The Bouygues group YouTube channel broadcast schedule (all times are Central European Times)

Wednesday 16 June

11.30am: Innovation for the smart city

4.30pm: Innovation for Climate policy (with remarks by Olivier Roussat, Chief Executive Officer of the Bouygues group)

Thursday 17 June:

11.30am: Innovation for new ways of working

4.30pm: Innovation for responsible mobility (with remarks by Frédéric Gardès, Chairman and CEO of Colas)

1/2