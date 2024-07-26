Bouygues: 3% growth in ROCA for 1st half-year

Bouygues has reported a 17% decline in net income, group share, to 186 million euros for the first six months of 2024, but a 3% increase in operating profit from ordinary activities (ROCA) to 747 million, a rise 'largely driven by Equans'.



Sales amounted to 26.5 billion euros, up 1% (+2% organic), driven mainly by Equans and Bouygues Construction, for which it boasts a "very high order book, offering visibility on future business".



In an uncertain economic and geopolitical environment, and after a year of strong growth', the conglomerate confirms its 2024 outlook of slightly higher sales and ROCA than the previous year.



