Bouygues: 3% growth in ROCA for 1st half-year
Sales amounted to 26.5 billion euros, up 1% (+2% organic), driven mainly by Equans and Bouygues Construction, for which it boasts a "very high order book, offering visibility on future business".
In an uncertain economic and geopolitical environment, and after a year of strong growth', the conglomerate confirms its 2024 outlook of slightly higher sales and ROCA than the previous year.
