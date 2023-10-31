Bouygues SA
FR0000120503
Construction & Engineering
|33.35 EUR
|+4.87%
|+5.68%
|+18.83%
|02:54pm
Bouygues SA is a diverse group organized around four sectors of activity: - construction (68.9% of net sales): construction and maintenance of transportation, leisure, and urban development infrastructures (50.6% of net sales; Colas; No. 1 worldwide for roads), building and public works activities concerning networks, electrical and thermal engineering, and facility maintenance (42.8%; Bouygues Construction), and real estate development (6.6%; Bouygues Immobilier); - telecommunication (16.9%; Bouygues Telecom): mobile telephony, fixed telephony, Internet access, etc.; - media (5.5%; TF1); - other (8.6%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (54.5%), European Union (10.6%), Europe (13.1%), North America (13%), Asia/Pacific (5%), Africa (2.9%) and other (0.9%).
Calendar
04:00am - Q3 2023 Earnings Call
Consensus
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
13
31.80EUR
35.90EUR
+12.89%
|+19.08%
|12 771 M $
|+12.06%
|57 209 M $
|+40.26%
|48 301 M $
|-4.79%
|29 634 M $
|+15.68%
|23 923 M $
|+15.90%
|21 464 M $
|+10.79%
|19 333 M $
|+14.63%
|16 172 M $
|-5.60%
|15 228 M $
|+3.23%
|13 771 M $
