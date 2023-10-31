Stock EN BOUYGUES SA
PDF Report : Bouygues SA

Bouygues SA

EN

FR0000120503

Construction & Engineering

 10:08:24 2023-10-31 am EDT
33.35 EUR +4.87% +5.68% +18.83%
Latest news about Bouygues SA

BOUYGUES : Bouygues Construction and Colas boost EBIT Alphavalue
US Futures Mixed, European Stocks Rise DJ
France's Bouygues beats 9-month forecasts driven by energy arm Equans RE
Bouygues SA Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Bouygues SA Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023 CI
Yield curve control morphs RE
EMEA Morning Briefing : Sentiment Weighed by Weak China PMI Data DJ
French Bourse Kicks Off New Week in Red Ahead of US, UK Monetary Policy Decisions MT
Bouygues to Fully Acquire, Delist French Transport Infrastructure Group Colas MT
Bouygues Unit to Divest British District Heating, Cooling Networks in EUR260 Million Deal MT
Bouygues to Delist Colas After Share Squeeze Out CI
Bouygues to delist Colas after share squeeze out RE
Bouygues Announces Its Intention to Submit A Squeeze-Out Offer, with A View to Delisting Colas CI
Bouygues SA Announces Board Changes CI
Stifel Starts Bouygues Coverage with Neutral Rating MT
Vinci, Bouygues Face Antitrust Fine Over Dismantling Nuclear Site in France MT
Debt-laden Altice taps advisers including Goldman to review assets to sell -source RE
French watchdog issues 31 mln euros fine against companies working on nuclear dismantling RE
Cellnex Telecom to Sell French Sites to Phoenix Tower International for EUR631 Million MT
Hawkish Fed Talk Keeps French Stocks Down MT
Maersk, Bouygues, Vinci Among Bidders for South Africa's ZAR50 Billion Hydrogen Port Project MT
BOUYGUES : Apart from TF1 and Immobilier, everything is fine Alphavalue
Transcript : Bouygues SA, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2023 CI
Bouygues SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
EMEA Morning Briefing : Shares to Track Lower as Investors Digest Central Bank Decisions DJ

Company Profile

Bouygues SA is a diverse group organized around four sectors of activity: - construction (68.9% of net sales): construction and maintenance of transportation, leisure, and urban development infrastructures (50.6% of net sales; Colas; No. 1 worldwide for roads), building and public works activities concerning networks, electrical and thermal engineering, and facility maintenance (42.8%; Bouygues Construction), and real estate development (6.6%; Bouygues Immobilier); - telecommunication (16.9%; Bouygues Telecom): mobile telephony, fixed telephony, Internet access, etc.; - media (5.5%; TF1); - other (8.6%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (54.5%), European Union (10.6%), Europe (13.1%), North America (13%), Asia/Pacific (5%), Africa (2.9%) and other (0.9%).
Construction & Engineering
04:00am - Q3 2023 Earnings Call
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
31.80EUR
Average target price
35.90EUR
Spread / Average Target
+12.89%
