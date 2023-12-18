Bouygues: C2S sold to Bouygues Telecom

Bouygues Telecom today announced the acquisition ofC2S, the Digital Services Company (ESN) owned by Bouygues SA.



Bouygues Telecom says it has chosen to combine its know-how as a BtoB operator with the consulting and IT engineering skills ofC2S, thereby evolving its value proposition to offer a broad range of ICT (information and communication) expertise, going beyond connectivity.



A Bouygues Group Digital Services company for over 30 years,C2Shas centers of expertise specially designed to meet the requirements of an international group with diversified, multi-sector activities.



C2S employs some 240 people in four major divisions: cybersecurity, infrastructure & cloud, digital transformation and managed services.



