Bouygues Telecom today announced the acquisition ofC2S, the Digital Services Company (ESN) owned by Bouygues SA.

Bouygues Telecom says it has chosen to combine its know-how as a BtoB operator with the consulting and IT engineering skills ofC2S, thereby evolving its value proposition to offer a broad range of ICT (information and communication) expertise, going beyond connectivity.

A Bouygues Group Digital Services company for over 30 years,C2Shas centers of expertise specially designed to meet the requirements of an international group with diversified, multi-sector activities.

C2S employs some 240 people in four major divisions: cybersecurity, infrastructure & cloud, digital transformation and managed services.

