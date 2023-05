By Giulia Petroni



Bouygues said Tuesday that it has successfully placed a bond issue for an amount of 1 billion euros ($1.07 billion) to meet its general refinancing requirements.

The French group said the bond has a maturity of eight years, until July 17 2031, and a coupon of 3.875%.

