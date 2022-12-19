Advanced search
    EN   FR0000120503

BOUYGUES SA

(EN)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-12-19 am EST
27.93 EUR   -1.17%
11:45aBouygues : Disclosure of trading in own shares
GL
12/12Bouygues : Disclosure of trading in own shares
GL
12/12Bouygues : Disclosure of trading in own shares
AQ
Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

12/19/2022 | 11:45am EST
REGULATED INFORMATION

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

 Paris, 19/12/2022

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 12 and 13 December 2022.
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 28 April 2022

I.      Summary presentation

Name of issuer Identity code of issuer Transaction date Identity code of financial instrument Total daily volume traded (number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares purchased Market
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 12 December 2022 FR0000120503 96,000 29.2986 XPAR
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 13 December 2022 FR0000120503 87,000 29.2110 XPAR

II.      Detailed presentation


https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/2022-12-19-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xlsx

BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €374,485,275
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

 

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
