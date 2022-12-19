Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

REGULATED INFORMATION
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
Paris, 19/12/2022
Disclosure of trading in own shares on 12 and 13 December 2022.
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 28 April 2022
Summary presentation
Name of issuer Identity code of issuer T ransaction date Identity code of financial instrument Total daily volume traded (n umber of shares) Daily weighted average price o f shares purchased Market BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 12 December 2022 FR0000120503 96,000 29.2986 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 13 December 2022 FR0000120503 87,000 29.2110 XPAR
Detailed presentation https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/2022-12-19-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xlsx
