Bouygues SA is a diverse group organized around four sectors of activity: - construction (68.9% of net sales): construction and maintenance of transportation, leisure, and urban development infrastructures (50.6% of net sales; Colas; No. 1 worldwide for roads), building and public works activities concerning networks, electrical and thermal engineering, and facility maintenance (42.8%; Bouygues Construction), and real estate development (6.6%; Bouygues Immobilier); - telecommunication (16.9%; Bouygues Telecom): mobile telephony, fixed telephony, Internet access, etc.; - media (5.5%; TF1); - other (8.6%; Equans): a company acquired in October 2022. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (54.5%), European Union (10.6%), Europe (13.1%), North America (13%), Asia/Pacific (5%), Africa (2.9%) and other (0.9%).