Bouygues SA is a diverse group organized around four sectors of activity: - construction (48.8% of net sales): construction and maintenance of transportation, leisure, and urban development infrastructures (58.4% of net sales; Colas; No. 1 worldwide for roads), building and public works activities concerning networks, electrical and thermal engineering, and facility maintenance (35.2%; Bouygues Construction), and real estate development (6.4%; Bouygues Immobilier); - telecommunication (13.7%; Bouygues Telecom): mobile telephony, fixed telephony, Internet access, etc.; - media (4%; TF1); - other (33.5%; Equans): a company acquired in October 2022. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (49.6%), European Union (14.6%), Europe (14.8%), North America (12.8%), Asia-Pacific (4.6%), Africa (2.2%) %), Central and South America (1%) and Middle East (0.4%).