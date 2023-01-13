Advanced search
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bouygues : Equans signs an agreement with the National Guard to support commitment to the reserves

01/13/2023 | 04:30am EST
Press release

11 January 2023

Equans signs an agreement with the National Guard to

support commitment to the reserves

This agreement underlines the interest of the world leader in multi-technical

services in the military reserve.

Created in October 2016 following the attacks in France, the National Guard brings together 77,000 volunteer reservists from the armed forces and internal security. Equans supports the civic commitment of its employees who wish to serve in it.

Jérôme Stubler, President of Equans, today signed an agreement with General Louis-Mathieu Gaspari, Secretary General of the French National Guard, which ensures that reservists will continue to be paid for a cumulative period of 10 days. Notice periods are also reduced to 3 weeks for an absence of 1 to 8 days and 4 weeks beyond that. In the presence of Pierre Hardouin, Managing Director of Equans France, and Olivier Hérout, Human Resources Director of the Group, several other Equans executives, who are involved as reservists, testify to their interest in the National Guard.

Carolle Foissaud, General Manager of Specialties at Equans France, is a Lieutenant-Colonel in the Gendarmerie Reserve and a Knight of the National Order of Merit. President of Ineo Defense, Béatrice Bacconnet is a reserve officer in the French Navy, assigned to the Cyber Defence Staff. Knight of the Legion of Honour, she is also holder of the Medal of the Voluntary Reservists of Defence and Internal Security. Director of Human Resources Development, Claire Schnoering began her commitment as an operational reservist in the French Navy before becoming an operational reserve officer at the Defence Staff.

  • Through the expertise of its entities in operational maintenance of French Navy ships, in the nuclear field and in security, Equans is a privileged partner of the French Ministries of the Army and of the Interior. I am delighted with the signing of this agreement, which is perfectly consistent with the ambition of our teams to contribute to the operational and energy performance of security and defence equipment. » says Pierre Hardouin, CEO of Equans France.

PRESS CONTACT Equans France :

Laure de Longevialle | +33 (06) 12 34 56 78 | laure.de-longevialle@equans.com

PRESS CONTACT Equans Groupe :

Florence Lépany-Duval | contact-media@equans.com

About Equans

Equans is a global leader in the Energy & Services sector with almost 100,000 employees working in more than 50 countries and an annual turnover of over €17 billion.

Equans designs, installs, and delivers customized solutions to improve its clients' equipment, systems, and technical processes and optimize their use in the context of their energy, industrial, and digital transitions. Thanks to a strong local footprint linked to its historical local brands and excellent technical know-how, Equans' highly qualified experts are able to support territories, cities, industries, and buildings in the fields of HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning), Refrigeration and Fire Protection, Facility Management, Digital and ICT, Electrical, Mechanical and Robotic. Equans is a leader in the main European markets (France, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom) and is also well positioned in the United States and Latin America. Equans is a Bouygues Group company.

About Equans France

Rooted in a history that goes back more than a hundred years, Equans has great ambitions in France, particularly through Ineo and Axima. Its 27,000 employees in France work closely with their customers to meet the challenges of a triple transition: energy, industry and digital. Equans works to achieve low-carbon production, digitalize processes, and strengthen the contributing economy. Electrical engineering, HVAC, refrigeration, fire safety, IT and telecommunications, digital solutions: Equans' complementary expertise is deployed in France through a unique combination of multi-technical skills for design, construction and installation projects as well as for operation and maintenance services. Equans connects, protects and supplies energy to territories, cities, buildings, plants and infrastructures. By 2021, Equans has achieved a turnover of 5 billion euros.

Know more: www.equans.fr

Disclaimer

Bouygues SA published this content on 11 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2023 09:29:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
