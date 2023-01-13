Bouygues : Equans signs an agreement with the National Guard to support commitment to the reserves

Press release

11 January 2023

Equans signs an agreement with the National Guard to

support commitment to the reserves

This agreement underlines the interest of the world leader in multi-technical

services in the military reserve.

Created in October 2016 following the attacks in France, the National Guard brings together 77,000 volunteer reservists from the armed forces and internal security. Equans supports the civic commitment of its employees who wish to serve in it.

Jérôme Stubler, President of Equans, today signed an agreement with General Louis-Mathieu Gaspari, Secretary General of the French National Guard, which ensures that reservists will continue to be paid for a cumulative period of 10 days. Notice periods are also reduced to 3 weeks for an absence of 1 to 8 days and 4 weeks beyond that. In the presence of Pierre Hardouin, Managing Director of Equans France, and Olivier Hérout, Human Resources Director of the Group, several other Equans executives, who are involved as reservists, testify to their interest in the National Guard.

Carolle Foissaud, General Manager of Specialties at Equans France, is a Lieutenant-Colonel in the Gendarmerie Reserve and a Knight of the National Order of Merit. President of Ineo Defense, Béatrice Bacconnet is a reserve officer in the French Navy, assigned to the Cyber Defence Staff. Knight of the Legion of Honour, she is also holder of the Medal of the Voluntary Reservists of Defence and Internal Security. Director of Human Resources Development, Claire Schnoering began her commitment as an operational reservist in the French Navy before becoming an operational reserve officer at the Defence Staff.

Through the expertise of its entities in operational maintenance of French Navy ships, in the nuclear field and in security, Equans is a privileged partner of the French Ministries of the Army and of the Interior. I am delighted with the signing of this agreement, which is perfectly consistent with the ambition of our teams to contribute to the operational and energy performance of security and defence equipment. » says Pierre Hardouin, CEO of Equans France.

