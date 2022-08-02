Log in
Bouygues : Historic Data File H1-2022

08/02/2022 | 02:50am EDT
Group Balance Sheet
Bouygues Group
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
€ million € million € million € million
2019 2020 as published* 2021 as published* 2022
€m 3/31/19 6/30/19 9/30/19 12/31/19 3/31/20 6/30/20 9/30/20 12/31/20 3/31/21 6/30/21 9/30/21 12/31/21 3/31/22 6/30/22 9/30/22 12/31/22
Non-current assets 21.287 21.298 20.142 20.239 20.259 20.371 19.831 21.497 21.364 20.942 20.955 21.675 22.113 22.827
Current assets 18.006 19.193 20.532 19.115 20.184 21.091 19.743 19.085 19.563 21.143 21.762 22.933 22.199 24.542
Held-for-sale assets and operations 338 0 0 0 0 0 333 41 12 12 9 34 49 275
TOTAL ASSETS 39.631 40.491 40.674 39.354 40.443 41.462 39.907 40.623 40.939 42.097 42.726 44.642 44.361 47.644
Shareholders' equity 10.964 10.571 11.224 11.800 11.551 11.451 11.288 11.803 11.977 11.710 12.129 12.789 12.958 12.974
Non-current liabilities 9.152 9.960 8.673 8.108 9.050 10.170 9.390 9.436 8.623 9.211 9.343 9.715 9.760 11.427
Current liabilities 19.185 19.960 20.777 19.446 19.842 19.841 19.229 19.384 20.339 21.176 21.254 22.138 21.643 23.169
Liabilities related to held-for-sale operations 330 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 74
TOTAL LIABILITIES 39.631 40.491 40.674 39.354 40.443 41.462 39.907 40.623 40.939 42.097 42.726 44.642 44.361 47.644
Group net debt (-)/net surplus cash (+) (5.111) (6.205) (4.643) (2.222) (3.589) (3.905) (3.661) (1.981) (2.643) (2.813) (2.637) (941) (2.111) (3.705)
*restated data available in 2021 financial statements *restated data available in 2022 financial statements
Group Income Statement
Bouygues Group
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
2019 2020 2021 2022
€m Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY
Sales 7.933 9.513 10.155 10.328 37.929 7.219 7.539 10.190 9.746 34.694 7.742 9.675 10.100 10.072 37.589 8.204 10.327
Current operating profit (58) 511 665 558 1.676 (242) 110 813 541 1.222 (77) 548 670 552 1.693 (77) 569
Other operating income and expenses 15 27 8 (30) 20 2 (46) (1) (53) (98) 56 24 10 (50) 40 (16) (28)
Operating profit (43) 538 673 528 1.696 (240) 64 812 488 1.124 (21) 572 680 502 1.733 (93) 541
Cost of net debt (54) (53) (55) (45) (207) (43) (51) (38) (35) (167) (39) (36) (39) (41) (155) (35) (38)
Interest expense on lease obligations (15) (14) (13) (15) (57) (14) (11) (15) (13) (53) (13) (13) (13) (13) (52) (15) (14)
Other financial income and expenses 11 0 8 (29) (10) (10) (3) (6) (14) (33) (8) (11) (2) 10 (11) 3 (7)
Income tax 25 (157) (193) (127) (452) 85 (73) (215) (114) (317) 16 (162) (185) (101) (432) 27 (130)
Share of net profits of joint ventures and associates 37 22 227 64 350 25 52 32 107 216 105 96 1 20 222 (3) (5)
Net profit from continuing operations (39) 336 647 376 1.320 (197) (22) 570 419 770 40 446 442 377 1.305 (116) 347
Net profit attributable to non-controlling interests (20) (52) (24) (40) (136) (7) (18) (43) (6) (74) (19) (59) (43) (59) (180) (15) (69)
Net profit attributable to the Group (59) 284 623 336 1.184 (204) (40) 527 413 696 21 387 399 318 1.125 (131) 278
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE (€) (0.16) 0.76 1.68 0.90 3.18 (0.54) (0.10) 1.38 1.09 1.83 0.06 1.01 1.05 0.83 2.95 0.34 0.72
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (€) (0.16) 0.76 1.68 0.89 3.17 (0.54) (0.10) 1.38 1.09 1.83 0.06 1.01 1.04 0.84 2.95 0.34 0.72
Group Free Cash Flow
Bouygues Group
FREE CASH FLOW
2019 2020 2021 2022
€m Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY
Cash Flow 363 967 2.000 1.000 4.018 235 586 1.000 1.000 3.296 435 1.000 1.000 982 3.769 432 1,072
Cost of net debt 54 53 55 45 207 43 51 38 35 167 39 36 39 41 155 35 38
Interest expense on lease obligations 15 14 13 15 57 14 11 15 13 53 13 13 13 13 52 15 14
Income tax expenses 87 126 91 118 422 33 96 105 133 367 58 112 96 131 397 50 126
Net Cash Flow 207 774 1.358 993 3.332 145 428 1.198 938 2.709 325 975 1.068 797 3.165 332 894
Net capital expenditure 436 342 327 497 1.602 457 150 356 649 1.612 347 443 507 677 1.974 578 486
Repayment of lease obligations 83 82 81 105 351 90 100 77 105 372 91 87 88 95 361 99 107
Free Cash Flow (312) 350 950 391 1.379 (402) 178 765 184 725 (113) 445 473 25 830 (345) 301
CHANGE IN WORKING CAPITAL* (937) (692) (447) 2.000 (223) (870) (167) (59) 1,573 477 (946) (430) (213) 1,793 204 (1,016) (1,212)
* Change in working capital related to operating activities - data not available prior to Q4 2007 due to a change in accounts presentation
Free cash flow is calculated before change in working capital requirement.
NET CAPEX excluding 5G frequencies
BYCN
Bouygues Construction
Key Figures
2019 2020 2021 2022
€m Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY
Sales 3.000 3.000 3.000 3.000 13.355 3.000 2.000 3.000 3.000 12.047 3.000 3.000 3.000 3.000 12.770 3.000 3.000
o/w France 1.226 1.338 1.314 1.442 5.320 1.120 0.761 1.404 1.528 4.813 1.321 1.381 1.329 1.335 5.366 1.355 1.389 -
o/w International 1.922 2.053 2.046 2.014 8.035 1.811 1.629 1.886 1.908 7.234 1.737 1.898 1.833 1.936 7.404 1.722 1.947 -
Current operating profit 77 102 101 98 378 39 (134) 114 152 171 81 85 89 87 342 85 100
Current operating margin 2.4% 3.0% 3.0% 2.8% 2.8% 1.3% (5.6%) 3.5% 4.4% 1.4% 2.6% 2.6% 2.8% 2.7% 2.7% 2.8% 3.0%
Operating profit 77 94 99 85 355 39 (134) 114 188 207 81 85 89 87 342 80 92
Net capital expenditure (57) (49) (43) (40) (189) (14) (23) (30) (47) (114) (16) (29) (46) 20 (71) (7) -16
Free Cash Flow 34 46 67 57 204 64 (199) 111 165 141 91 45 45 31 212 106 63
Business Indicators
2019 2020 2021 2022
€m Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY
ORDER INTAKES (€m) 2.445 2.858 2.759 4.246 12.308 2.250 4.007 2.684 3.785 12.726 2.383 2.627 2.419 3.665 11.094 2.567 5.352
- of which France 903 1.482 1.165 1.520 5.070 845 1.163 1.177 1.589 4.774 1.142 874 1.186 1.709 4.911 1.168 2.223
- of which International 1.542 1.376 1.594 2.726 7.238 1.405 2.844 1.507 2.196 7.952 1.241 1.754 1.234 1.954 6.183 1.399 3.129
2019 2020 2021 2022
End Mar. End June End Sept. End Dec. End Mar. End June End Sept. End Dec. End Mar. End June End Sept. End Dec. End Mar. End June End Sept. End Dec.
ORDER BOOK (€ bn) 22.0 21.5 21.2 21.6 21.3 23.2 22.1 22.0 21.5 21.0 20.4 20.8 20.8 20.5
- for execution in over 5 years 2.3 2.4 2.5 2.2 N/A 2.1 2.6 2.7 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.1 1.8 1.8
- for execution in Y+2 to Y+5 5.2 5.8 7.4 9.3 N/A 7.5 8.0 9.6 5.2 6.3 7.3 9.0 4.7 5.5
- for execution in Y+1 6.3 7.3 8.2 10.1 N/A 7.6 8.3 9.7 6.5 7.1 8.2 9.7 6.0 7.3
- for execution in ongoing year 8.2 6.0 3.2 n.m N/A 6.0 3.2 n.m 7.9 5.5 2.9 n.m 8.3 5.9
Note : - all figures are at business areas level.
- all figures are as reported
BY IMMO
Bouygues Immobilier
Key Figures
2019 2020 2021 2022
€m Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY
Sales 527 559 524 1.096 2.706 373 328 622 709 2.032 452 529 452 683 2.116 399 470
o/w Residential 494 529 496 717 2.236 336 308 495 623 1.762 407 486 418 562 1.873 386 456 -
o/w Commercial 33 30 28 379 470 37 20 127 86 270 45 43 34 121 243 13 14 -
Current operating profit 14 15 13 57 99 (16) (22) 28 22 12 4 13 10 16 43 0 16
Current operating margin 2.7% 2.7% 2.5% 5.2% 3.7% (4.3%) (6.7%) 4.5% 3.1% 0.6% 0.9% 2.5% 2.2% 2.3% 2.0% 0.0% 3.4%
Operating profit 14 15 13 57 99 (16) (22) 28 5 (5) 0 11 10 14 35 0 16
Net capital expenditure (2) (4) (1) (4) (11) (2) 0 (1) (2) (5) (1) (1) (2) (2) (6) 0 (1)
Free Cash Flow (5) (15) 0 120 100 (28) (22) 32 0 (18) 4 8 8 16 36 0 17
Business Indicators
2019 2020 2021 2022
€m Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY
RESERVATIONS (€m) 482 507 463 1.247 2.699 390 502 406 539 1.837 452 581 362 690 2.085 400 893
- of which residential property 462 502 444 666 2.074 388 499 290 412 1.589 443 529 354 523 1.849 395 868
- of which commercial property 20 5 19 581 625 2 3 116 127 248 9 52 8 167 236 5 25
2019 2020 2021 2022
End Mar. End June End Sept. End Dec. End Mar. End June End Sept. End Dec. End Mar. End June End Sept. End Dec. End Mar. End June End Sept. End Dec.
ORDER BOOK (€m) 2.409 2.304 2.245 2.213 2.222 2.386 2.192 1.981 1.970 1.954 1.872 1.739 1.717 1.713 0 0
- o/w long term order book (beyond Y+5) 2.163 2.095 2.057 1.964 2.016 2.201 2.006 1.789 1.855 1.878 1.824 1.709 1.694 1.684 0 0
- for execution in Y 246 209 187 248 206 185 186 192 115 75 48 30 23 29 0 0
Note : - all figures are at business areas level.
- all figures are as reported
COLAS
Colas
Key Figures
2019 2020 2021 2022
€m Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY
Sales 2.287 3.547 4.348 3.506 13.688 1.959 2.911 4.215 3.212 12.297 2.020 3.571 4.196 3.439 13.226 2.406 4,111
o/w France 1.353 1.718 1.814 1.711 6.596 1.024 1.212 1.744 1.571 5.551 1.168 1.668 1.651 1.564 6.051 1.259 1.724
o/w International 934 1.829 2.534 1.795 7.092 935 1.699 2.471 1.641 6.746 852 1.903 2.545 1.875 7.175 1,147 2.387
Current operating profit (298) 162 359 210 433 (370) 66 428 130 254 (277) 177 333 207 440 (293) 133
Current operating margin (13.0%) 4.6% 8.3% 6.0% 3.2% (18.9%) 2.3% 10.2% 4.0% 2.1% (13.7%) 5.0% 7.9% 6.0% 3.3% (12.2%) 3.2%
Operating profit (298) 162 359 182 405 (370) 21 412 122 185 (277) 177 333 197 430 (293) 133
Net capital expenditure (27) (70) (51) (173) (321) (35) (37) (35) (77) (184) (11) (28) (61) (134) (234) (13) (34)
Free Cash Flow (304) 146 431 98 371 (369) 100 483 144 358 (274) 220 339 73 358 (308) 105
Business Indicators
2019 2020 2021 2022
€m End Mar. End June End Sept. End Dec. End Mar. End June End Sept. End Dec. End Mar. End June End Sept. End Dec. End Mar. End June End Sept. End Dec.
ORDER BOOK (€m) 9.988 9.942 9.084 9.209 10.030 10.065 9.274 9.152 9.854 10.333 9.566 10.726 12.039 12.936
- of which Mainland France 3.803 3.633 3.292 3.071 3.549 3.581 3.260 3.122 3.348 3.370 3.065 3.031 3.372 3.385
- of which International and French overseas 6.185 6.309 5.792 6.138 6.481 6.484 6.014 6.030 6.506 6.963 6.501 7.695 8.667 9.551
Note : - all figures are at business areas level.
- all figures are as reported
TF1
TF1
Key Figures
2019 2020 2021 2022
€m Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY
Sales 554 591 470 722 2.337 494 390 477 721 2.082 510 619 522 776 2.427 561 626
Current operating profit 63 100 21 71 255 42 26 58 64 190 57 112 54 120 343 60 129
Current operating margin 11.4% 16.9% 4.5% 9.8% 10.9% 8.5% 6.7% 12.2% 8.9% 9.1% 11.2% 18.1% 10.3% 15.5% 14.1% 10.6% 20.7%
Operating profit 63 100 21 71 255 42 26 58 (11) 115 57 110 51 115 333 57 125
Net capital expenditure (45) (69) (47) (81) (242) (63) (44) (62) (114) (283) (49) (73) (101) (108) (331) (66) 73
Free Cash Flow 58 55 4 39 156 14 8 25 22 69 63 103 5 62 233 59 78
Note : - all figures are at business areas level.
- all figures are as reported
Bouygues Telecom
Bouygues Telecom
Key Figures
2019 2020 2021 2022
€m Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY
Sales 1.451 1.462 1.513 1.632 6.058 1.487 1.555 1.633 1.763 6.438 1.743 1.728 1.802 1.983 7.256 1.796 2.000
Sales from Services 1.094 1.132 1.170 1.201 4.597 1.205 1.199 1.232 1.257 4.893 1.363 1.380 1.414 1.429 5.586 1.401 1.423
o/w sales from mobile services 751 776 804 818 3.149 816 805 830 840 3.291 940 952 982 981 3.855 941 954
o/w sales from fixed services 343 356 367 382 1.448 389 394 402 417 1.602 423 427 432 448 1.730 461 469
Other Sales 357 330 343 431 1.461 282 356 401 506 1.545 380 348 388 554 1.670 395 417
EBITDA after leases 300 353 397 361 1.411 299 412 412 379 1.502 330 428 443 411 1.612 354 476
EBITDA after leases / Sales from services 27.4% 31.2% 33.9% 30.1% 30.7% 24.8% 34.4% 33.4% 30.2% 30.7% 24.2% 31.0% 31.3% 28.8% 28.9% 25.3% 33.5%
Current operating profit 91 139 175 135 540 68 185 191 179 623 76 168 190 138 572 87 208
Operating profit 106 174 185 145 610 70 184 206 191 651 136 199 206 122 663 92 213
Gross capital expenditure excl.5G frequencies (327) (203) (204) (206) (940) (348) (233) (256) (433) (1.270) (379) (375) (328) (457) (1.539) (508) (361)
Net capital expenditure (303) (151) (184) (198) (836) (344) (43) (228) (410) (1.025) (269) (313) (296) (453) (1.331) (492) (345)
Free Cash Flow (59) 132 132 96 301 (64) 297 144 (123) 254 34 59 103 (110) 86 (156) 74
Business Indicators
2019 2020 2021 2022
€m End Mar. End June End Sept. End Dec. End Mar. End June End Sept. End Dec. End Mar. End June End Sept. End Dec. End Mar. End June End Sept. End Dec.
MOBILE CUSTOMER BASE 16.824 17.070 17.505 17.800 18.010 18.178 18.450 18.755 21.043 21.366 21.603 21.847 22.088 22.218
MOBILE CUSTOMER BASE EXCL.MTOM 11.529 11.632 11.831 11.958 12.042 12.169 12.336 12.473 14.651 14.764 14.941 15.067 15.151 15.261
o/w PLAN CUSTOMERa 11.039 11.171 11.391 11.543 11.656 11.817 11.999 12.149 14.345 14.462 14.641 14.774 14.871 14.966
MOBILE ABPUb(excl.BTBD and not restated for impact of roaming) 19.2 19.4 19.9 19.7 19.6 19.0 19.5 19.8 19.8 19.8 20.1 20.2 N/A N/A
MOBILE ABPUb (including BTBD) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 19.0 19.1 19.4 19.5 19.5 19.4
MOBILE ABPU (excl. BTBD and restated for impact of roaming) N/A N/A N/A N/A 19.6 19.7 20.3 20.4 20.2 20.4 20.6 20.5 N/A N/A
MOBILE ABPUb (incl.BTBD and restated for impact of roaming) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 19.4 19.6 19.8 19.8 19.7 19.8
FIXED CUSTOMER BASE c 3.735 3.770 3.831 3.916 3.964 3.989 4.053 4.163 4.260 4.294 4.367 4.441 4.492 4.521
o/w FTTH d 663 745 855 996 1.113 1.206 1.375 1.600 1.790 1.946 2.117 2.318 2.491 2.634
FIXED ABPU 25.8 25.9 26.6 27.0 27.1 27.2 28.1 28.6 28.2 27.8 28.2 28.6 N/A N/A
FIXED ABPUe (including BTBD) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 28.0 27.7 28.0 28.4 28.6 28.7
(a) Plan customers: total customer base excluding prepaid customers according to the Arcep definition
(b) Average Billing Per User: excluding MtoM SIM cards, free SIM cards
(c) Includes broadband and superfast subscriptions according to the Arcep definition
(d) Arcep definition: subscriptions with peak downstream speeds higher or equal to 100 Mbit/s
(e) Average Billing Per User (see glossary for definition), excluding BtoB
Note : - all figures are at business areas level.
- all figures are as reported

Disclaimer

Bouygues SA published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 06:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
