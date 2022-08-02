|
Bouygues : Historic Data File H1-2022
Group Balance Sheet
Bouygues Group
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
€ million
€ million
€ million
€ million
2019
2020 as published*
2021 as published*
2022
€m
3/31/19
6/30/19
9/30/19
12/31/19
3/31/20
6/30/20
9/30/20
12/31/20
3/31/21
6/30/21
9/30/21
12/31/21
3/31/22
6/30/22
9/30/22
12/31/22
Non-current assets
21.287
21.298
20.142
20.239
20.259
20.371
19.831
21.497
21.364
20.942
20.955
21.675
22.113
22.827
Current assets
18.006
19.193
20.532
19.115
20.184
21.091
19.743
19.085
19.563
21.143
21.762
22.933
22.199
24.542
Held-for-sale assets and operations
338
0
0
0
0
0
333
41
12
12
9
34
49
275
TOTAL ASSETS
39.631
40.491
40.674
39.354
40.443
41.462
39.907
40.623
40.939
42.097
42.726
44.642
44.361
47.644
Shareholders' equity
10.964
10.571
11.224
11.800
11.551
11.451
11.288
11.803
11.977
11.710
12.129
12.789
12.958
12.974
Non-current liabilities
9.152
9.960
8.673
8.108
9.050
10.170
9.390
9.436
8.623
9.211
9.343
9.715
9.760
11.427
Current liabilities
19.185
19.960
20.777
19.446
19.842
19.841
19.229
19.384
20.339
21.176
21.254
22.138
21.643
23.169
Liabilities related to held-for-sale operations
330
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
74
TOTAL LIABILITIES
39.631
40.491
40.674
39.354
40.443
41.462
39.907
40.623
40.939
42.097
42.726
44.642
44.361
47.644
Group net debt (-)/net surplus cash (+)
(5.111)
(6.205)
(4.643)
(2.222)
(3.589)
(3.905)
(3.661)
(1.981)
(2.643)
(2.813)
(2.637)
(941)
(2.111)
(3.705)
*restated data available in 2021 financial statements
*restated data available in 2022 financial statements
Group Income Statement
Bouygues Group
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
2019
2020
2021
2022
€m
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
Sales
7.933
9.513
10.155
10.328
37.929
7.219
7.539
10.190
9.746
34.694
7.742
9.675
10.100
10.072
37.589
8.204
10.327
Current operating profit
(58)
511
665
558
1.676
(242)
110
813
541
1.222
(77)
548
670
552
1.693
(77)
569
Other operating income and expenses
15
27
8
(30)
20
2
(46)
(1)
(53)
(98)
56
24
10
(50)
40
(16)
(28)
Operating profit
(43)
538
673
528
1.696
(240)
64
812
488
1.124
(21)
572
680
502
1.733
(93)
541
Cost of net debt
(54)
(53)
(55)
(45)
(207)
(43)
(51)
(38)
(35)
(167)
(39)
(36)
(39)
(41)
(155)
(35)
(38)
Interest expense on lease obligations
(15)
(14)
(13)
(15)
(57)
(14)
(11)
(15)
(13)
(53)
(13)
(13)
(13)
(13)
(52)
(15)
(14)
Other financial income and expenses
11
0
8
(29)
(10)
(10)
(3)
(6)
(14)
(33)
(8)
(11)
(2)
10
(11)
3
(7)
Income tax
25
(157)
(193)
(127)
(452)
85
(73)
(215)
(114)
(317)
16
(162)
(185)
(101)
(432)
27
(130)
Share of net profits of joint ventures and associates
37
22
227
64
350
25
52
32
107
216
105
96
1
20
222
(3)
(5)
Net profit from continuing operations
(39)
336
647
376
1.320
(197)
(22)
570
419
770
40
446
442
377
1.305
(116)
347
Net profit attributable to non-controlling interests
(20)
(52)
(24)
(40)
(136)
(7)
(18)
(43)
(6)
(74)
(19)
(59)
(43)
(59)
(180)
(15)
(69)
Net profit attributable to the Group
(59)
284
623
336
1.184
(204)
(40)
527
413
696
21
387
399
318
1.125
(131)
278
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE (€)
(0.16)
0.76
1.68
0.90
3.18
(0.54)
(0.10)
1.38
1.09
1.83
0.06
1.01
1.05
0.83
2.95
0.34
0.72
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (€)
(0.16)
0.76
1.68
0.89
3.17
(0.54)
(0.10)
1.38
1.09
1.83
0.06
1.01
1.04
0.84
2.95
0.34
0.72
Group Free Cash Flow
Bouygues Group
FREE CASH FLOW
2019
2020
2021
2022
€m
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
Cash Flow
363
967
2.000
1.000
4.018
235
586
1.000
1.000
3.296
435
1.000
1.000
982
3.769
432
1,072
Cost of net debt
54
53
55
45
207
43
51
38
35
167
39
36
39
41
155
35
38
Interest expense on lease obligations
15
14
13
15
57
14
11
15
13
53
13
13
13
13
52
15
14
Income tax expenses
87
126
91
118
422
33
96
105
133
367
58
112
96
131
397
50
126
Net Cash Flow
207
774
1.358
993
3.332
145
428
1.198
938
2.709
325
975
1.068
797
3.165
332
894
Net capital expenditure
436
342
327
497
1.602
457
150
356
649
1.612
347
443
507
677
1.974
578
486
Repayment of lease obligations
83
82
81
105
351
90
100
77
105
372
91
87
88
95
361
99
107
Free Cash Flow
(312)
350
950
391
1.379
(402)
|
178
|
765
|
184
|
725
|
(113)
|
445
|
473
|
25
|
830
|
(345)
|
301
|
CHANGE IN WORKING CAPITAL*
|
(937)
|
(692)
|
(447)
|
2.000
|
(223)
|
(870)
|
(167)
|
(59)
|
1,573
|
477
|
(946)
|
(430)
|
(213)
|
1,793
|
204
|
(1,016)
|
(1,212)
|
* Change in working capital related to operating activities - data not available prior to Q4 2007 due to a change in accounts presentation
|
Free cash flow is calculated before change in working capital requirement.
|
NET CAPEX excluding 5G frequencies
BYCN
|
Bouygues Construction
|
Key Figures
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
€m
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
FY
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
FY
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
FY
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
FY
|
Sales
|
3.000
|
3.000
|
3.000
|
3.000
|
13.355
|
3.000
|
2.000
|
3.000
|
3.000
|
12.047
|
3.000
|
3.000
|
3.000
|
3.000
|
12.770
|
3.000
|
3.000
|
o/w France
|
1.226
|
1.338
|
1.314
|
1.442
|
5.320
|
1.120
|
0.761
|
1.404
|
1.528
|
4.813
|
1.321
|
1.381
|
1.329
|
1.335
|
5.366
|
1.355
|
1.389
|
-
|
o/w International
|
1.922
|
2.053
|
2.046
|
2.014
|
8.035
|
1.811
|
1.629
|
1.886
|
1.908
|
7.234
|
1.737
|
1.898
|
1.833
|
1.936
|
7.404
|
1.722
|
1.947
|
-
|
Current operating profit
|
77
|
102
|
101
|
98
|
378
|
39
|
(134)
|
114
|
152
|
171
|
81
|
85
|
89
|
87
|
342
|
85
|
100
|
Current operating margin
|
2.4%
|
3.0%
|
3.0%
|
2.8%
|
2.8%
|
1.3%
|
(5.6%)
|
3.5%
|
4.4%
|
1.4%
|
2.6%
|
2.6%
|
2.8%
|
2.7%
|
2.7%
|
2.8%
|
3.0%
|
Operating profit
|
77
|
94
|
99
|
85
|
355
|
39
|
(134)
|
114
|
188
|
207
|
81
|
85
|
89
|
87
|
342
|
80
|
92
|
Net capital expenditure
|
(57)
|
(49)
|
(43)
|
(40)
|
(189)
|
(14)
|
(23)
|
(30)
|
(47)
|
(114)
|
(16)
|
(29)
|
(46)
|
20
|
(71)
|
(7)
|
-16
|
Free Cash Flow
|
34
|
46
|
67
|
57
|
204
|
64
|
(199)
|
111
|
165
|
141
|
91
|
45
|
45
|
31
|
212
|
106
|
63
|
Business Indicators
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
€m
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
FY
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
FY
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
FY
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
FY
|
ORDER INTAKES (€m)
|
2.445
|
2.858
|
2.759
|
4.246
|
12.308
|
2.250
|
4.007
|
2.684
|
3.785
|
12.726
|
2.383
|
2.627
|
2.419
|
3.665
|
11.094
|
2.567
|
5.352
|
- of which France
|
903
|
1.482
|
1.165
|
1.520
|
5.070
|
845
|
1.163
|
1.177
|
1.589
|
4.774
|
1.142
|
874
|
1.186
|
1.709
|
4.911
|
1.168
|
2.223
|
- of which International
|
1.542
|
1.376
|
1.594
|
2.726
|
7.238
|
1.405
|
2.844
|
1.507
|
2.196
|
7.952
|
1.241
|
1.754
|
1.234
|
1.954
|
6.183
|
1.399
|
3.129
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
End Mar.
|
End June
|
End Sept.
|
End Dec.
|
End Mar.
|
End June
|
End Sept.
|
End Dec.
|
End Mar.
|
End June
|
End Sept.
|
End Dec.
|
End Mar.
|
End June
|
End Sept.
|
End Dec.
|
ORDER BOOK (€ bn)
|
22.0
|
21.5
|
21.2
|
21.6
|
21.3
|
23.2
|
22.1
|
22.0
|
21.5
|
21.0
|
20.4
|
20.8
|
20.8
|
20.5
|
- for execution in over 5 years
|
2.3
|
2.4
|
2.5
|
2.2
|
N/A
|
2.1
|
2.6
|
2.7
|
2.0
|
2.0
|
2.0
|
2.1
|
1.8
|
1.8
|
- for execution in Y+2 to Y+5
|
5.2
|
5.8
|
7.4
|
9.3
|
N/A
|
7.5
|
8.0
|
9.6
|
5.2
|
6.3
|
7.3
|
9.0
|
4.7
|
5.5
|
- for execution in Y+1
|
6.3
|
7.3
|
8.2
|
10.1
|
N/A
|
7.6
|
8.3
|
9.7
|
6.5
|
7.1
|
8.2
|
9.7
|
6.0
|
7.3
|
- for execution in ongoing year
|
8.2
|
6.0
|
3.2
|
n.m
|
N/A
|
6.0
|
3.2
|
n.m
|
7.9
|
5.5
|
2.9
|
n.m
|
8.3
|
5.9
|
Note : - all figures are at business areas level.
|
- all figures are as reported
BY IMMO
|
Bouygues Immobilier
|
Key Figures
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
€m
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
FY
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
FY
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
FY
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
FY
|
Sales
|
527
|
559
|
524
|
1.096
|
2.706
|
373
|
328
|
622
|
709
|
2.032
|
452
|
529
|
452
|
683
|
2.116
|
399
|
470
|
o/w Residential
|
494
|
529
|
496
|
717
|
2.236
|
336
|
308
|
495
|
623
|
1.762
|
407
|
486
|
418
|
562
|
1.873
|
386
|
456
|
-
|
o/w Commercial
|
33
|
30
|
28
|
379
|
470
|
37
|
20
|
127
|
86
|
270
|
45
|
43
|
34
|
121
|
243
|
13
|
14
|
-
|
Current operating profit
|
14
|
15
|
13
|
57
|
99
|
(16)
|
(22)
|
28
|
22
|
12
|
4
|
13
|
10
|
16
|
43
|
0
|
16
|
Current operating margin
|
2.7%
|
2.7%
|
2.5%
|
5.2%
|
3.7%
|
(4.3%)
|
(6.7%)
|
4.5%
|
3.1%
|
0.6%
|
0.9%
|
2.5%
|
2.2%
|
2.3%
|
2.0%
|
0.0%
|
3.4%
|
Operating profit
|
14
|
15
|
13
|
57
|
99
|
(16)
|
(22)
|
28
|
5
|
(5)
|
0
|
11
|
10
|
14
|
35
|
0
|
16
|
Net capital expenditure
|
(2)
|
(4)
|
(1)
|
(4)
|
(11)
|
(2)
|
0
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
(5)
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
(6)
|
0
|
(1)
|
Free Cash Flow
|
(5)
|
(15)
|
0
|
120
|
100
|
(28)
|
(22)
|
32
|
0
|
(18)
|
4
|
8
|
8
|
16
|
36
|
0
|
17
|
Business Indicators
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
€m
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
FY
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
FY
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
FY
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
FY
|
RESERVATIONS (€m)
|
482
|
507
|
463
|
1.247
|
2.699
|
390
|
502
|
406
|
539
|
1.837
|
452
|
581
|
362
|
690
|
2.085
|
400
|
893
|
- of which residential property
|
462
|
502
|
444
|
666
|
2.074
|
388
|
499
|
290
|
412
|
1.589
|
443
|
529
|
354
|
523
|
1.849
|
395
|
868
|
- of which commercial property
|
20
|
5
|
19
|
581
|
625
|
2
|
3
|
116
|
127
|
248
|
9
|
52
|
8
|
167
|
236
|
5
|
25
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
End Mar.
|
End June
|
End Sept.
|
End Dec.
|
End Mar.
|
End June
|
End Sept.
|
End Dec.
|
End Mar.
|
End June
|
End Sept.
|
End Dec.
|
End Mar.
|
End June
|
End Sept.
|
End Dec.
|
ORDER BOOK (€m)
|
2.409
|
2.304
|
2.245
|
2.213
|
2.222
|
2.386
|
2.192
|
1.981
|
1.970
|
1.954
|
1.872
|
1.739
|
1.717
|
1.713
|
0
|
0
|
- o/w long term order book (beyond Y+5)
|
2.163
|
2.095
|
2.057
|
1.964
|
2.016
|
2.201
|
2.006
|
1.789
|
1.855
|
1.878
|
1.824
|
1.709
|
1.694
|
1.684
|
0
|
0
|
- for execution in Y
|
246
|
209
|
187
|
248
|
206
|
185
|
186
|
192
|
115
|
75
|
48
|
30
|
23
|
29
|
0
|
0
|
Note : - all figures are at business areas level.
|
- all figures are as reported
COLAS
|
Colas
|
Key Figures
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
€m
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
FY
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
FY
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
FY
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
FY
|
Sales
|
2.287
|
3.547
|
4.348
|
3.506
|
13.688
|
1.959
|
2.911
|
4.215
|
3.212
|
12.297
|
2.020
|
3.571
|
4.196
|
3.439
|
13.226
|
2.406
|
4,111
|
o/w France
|
1.353
|
1.718
|
1.814
|
1.711
|
6.596
|
1.024
|
1.212
|
1.744
|
1.571
|
5.551
|
1.168
|
1.668
|
1.651
|
1.564
|
6.051
|
1.259
|
1.724
|
o/w International
|
934
|
1.829
|
2.534
|
1.795
|
7.092
|
935
|
1.699
|
2.471
|
1.641
|
6.746
|
852
|
1.903
|
2.545
|
1.875
|
7.175
|
1,147
|
2.387
|
Current operating profit
|
(298)
|
162
|
359
|
210
|
433
|
(370)
|
66
|
428
|
130
|
254
|
(277)
|
177
|
333
|
207
|
440
|
(293)
|
133
|
Current operating margin
|
(13.0%)
|
4.6%
|
8.3%
|
6.0%
|
3.2%
|
(18.9%)
|
2.3%
|
10.2%
|
4.0%
|
2.1%
|
(13.7%)
|
5.0%
|
7.9%
|
6.0%
|
3.3%
|
(12.2%)
|
3.2%
|
Operating profit
|
(298)
|
162
|
359
|
182
|
405
|
(370)
|
21
|
412
|
122
|
185
|
(277)
|
177
|
333
|
197
|
430
|
(293)
|
133
|
Net capital expenditure
|
(27)
|
(70)
|
(51)
|
(173)
|
(321)
|
(35)
|
(37)
|
(35)
|
(77)
|
(184)
|
(11)
|
(28)
|
(61)
|
(134)
|
(234)
|
(13)
|
(34)
|
Free Cash Flow
|
(304)
|
146
|
431
|
98
|
371
|
(369)
|
100
|
483
|
144
|
358
|
(274)
|
220
|
339
|
73
|
358
|
(308)
|
105
|
Business Indicators
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
€m
|
End Mar.
|
End June
|
End Sept.
|
End Dec.
|
End Mar.
|
End June
|
End Sept.
|
End Dec.
|
End Mar.
|
End June
|
End Sept.
|
End Dec.
|
End Mar.
|
End June
|
End Sept.
|
End Dec.
|
ORDER BOOK (€m)
|
9.988
|
9.942
|
9.084
|
9.209
|
10.030
|
10.065
|
9.274
|
9.152
|
9.854
|
10.333
|
9.566
|
10.726
|
12.039
|
12.936
|
- of which Mainland France
|
3.803
|
3.633
|
3.292
|
3.071
|
3.549
|
3.581
|
3.260
|
3.122
|
3.348
|
3.370
|
3.065
|
3.031
|
3.372
|
3.385
|
- of which International and French overseas
|
6.185
|
6.309
|
5.792
|
6.138
|
6.481
|
6.484
|
6.014
|
6.030
|
6.506
|
6.963
|
6.501
|
7.695
|
8.667
|
9.551
|
Note : - all figures are at business areas level.
|
- all figures are as reported
TF1
|
TF1
|
Key Figures
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
€m
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
FY
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
FY
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
FY
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
FY
|
Sales
|
554
|
591
|
470
|
722
|
2.337
|
494
|
390
|
477
|
721
|
2.082
|
510
|
619
|
522
|
776
|
2.427
|
561
|
626
|
Current operating profit
|
63
|
100
|
21
|
71
|
255
|
42
|
26
|
58
|
64
|
190
|
57
|
112
|
54
|
120
|
343
|
60
|
129
|
Current operating margin
|
11.4%
|
16.9%
|
4.5%
|
9.8%
|
10.9%
|
8.5%
|
6.7%
|
12.2%
|
8.9%
|
9.1%
|
11.2%
|
18.1%
|
10.3%
|
15.5%
|
14.1%
|
10.6%
|
20.7%
|
Operating profit
|
63
|
100
|
21
|
71
|
255
|
42
|
26
|
58
|
(11)
|
115
|
57
|
110
|
51
|
115
|
333
|
57
|
125
|
Net capital expenditure
|
(45)
|
(69)
|
(47)
|
(81)
|
(242)
|
(63)
|
(44)
|
(62)
|
(114)
|
(283)
|
(49)
|
(73)
|
(101)
|
(108)
|
(331)
|
(66)
|
73
|
Free Cash Flow
|
58
|
55
|
4
|
39
|
156
|
14
|
8
|
25
|
22
|
69
|
63
|
103
|
5
|
62
|
233
|
59
|
78
|
Note : - all figures are at business areas level.
|
- all figures are as reported
Bouygues Telecom
|
Bouygues Telecom
|
Key Figures
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
€m
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
FY
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
FY
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
FY
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
FY
|
Sales
|
1.451
|
1.462
|
1.513
|
1.632
|
6.058
|
1.487
|
1.555
|
1.633
|
1.763
|
6.438
|
1.743
|
1.728
|
1.802
|
1.983
|
7.256
|
1.796
|
2.000
|
Sales from Services
|
1.094
|
1.132
|
1.170
|
1.201
|
4.597
|
1.205
|
1.199
|
1.232
|
1.257
|
4.893
|
1.363
|
1.380
|
1.414
|
1.429
|
5.586
|
1.401
|
1.423
|
o/w sales from mobile services
|
751
|
776
|
804
|
818
|
3.149
|
816
|
805
|
830
|
840
|
3.291
|
940
|
952
|
982
|
981
|
3.855
|
941
|
954
|
o/w sales from fixed services
|
343
|
356
|
367
|
382
|
1.448
|
389
|
394
|
402
|
417
|
1.602
|
423
|
427
|
432
|
448
|
1.730
|
461
|
469
|
Other Sales
|
357
|
330
|
343
|
431
|
1.461
|
282
|
356
|
401
|
506
|
1.545
|
380
|
348
|
388
|
554
|
1.670
|
395
|
417
|
EBITDA after leases
|
300
|
353
|
397
|
361
|
1.411
|
299
|
412
|
412
|
379
|
1.502
|
330
|
428
|
443
|
411
|
1.612
|
354
|
476
|
EBITDA after leases / Sales from services
|
27.4%
|
31.2%
|
33.9%
|
30.1%
|
30.7%
|
24.8%
|
34.4%
|
33.4%
|
30.2%
|
30.7%
|
24.2%
|
31.0%
|
31.3%
|
28.8%
|
28.9%
|
25.3%
|
33.5%
|
Current operating profit
|
91
|
139
|
175
|
135
|
540
|
68
|
185
|
191
|
179
|
623
|
76
|
168
|
190
|
138
|
572
|
87
|
208
|
Operating profit
|
106
|
174
|
185
|
145
|
610
|
70
|
184
|
206
|
191
|
651
|
136
|
199
|
206
|
122
|
663
|
92
|
213
|
Gross capital expenditure excl.5G frequencies
|
(327)
|
(203)
|
(204)
|
(206)
|
(940)
|
(348)
|
(233)
|
(256)
|
(433)
|
(1.270)
|
(379)
|
(375)
|
(328)
|
(457)
|
(1.539)
|
(508)
|
(361)
|
Net capital expenditure
|
(303)
|
(151)
|
(184)
|
(198)
|
(836)
|
(344)
|
(43)
|
(228)
|
(410)
|
(1.025)
|
(269)
|
(313)
|
(296)
|
(453)
|
(1.331)
|
(492)
|
(345)
|
Free Cash Flow
|
(59)
|
132
|
132
|
96
|
301
|
(64)
|
297
|
144
|
(123)
|
254
|
34
|
59
|
103
|
(110)
|
86
|
(156)
|
74
|
Business Indicators
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
€m
|
End Mar.
|
End June
|
End Sept.
|
End Dec.
|
End Mar.
|
End June
|
End Sept.
|
End Dec.
|
End Mar.
|
End June
|
End Sept.
|
End Dec.
|
End Mar.
|
End June
|
End Sept.
|
End Dec.
|
MOBILE CUSTOMER BASE
|
16.824
|
17.070
|
17.505
|
17.800
|
18.010
|
18.178
|
18.450
|
18.755
|
21.043
|
21.366
|
21.603
|
21.847
|
22.088
|
22.218
|
MOBILE CUSTOMER BASE EXCL.MTOM
|
11.529
|
11.632
|
11.831
|
11.958
|
12.042
|
12.169
|
12.336
|
12.473
|
14.651
|
14.764
|
14.941
|
15.067
|
15.151
|
15.261
|
o/w PLAN CUSTOMERa
|
11.039
|
11.171
|
11.391
|
11.543
|
11.656
|
11.817
|
11.999
|
12.149
|
14.345
|
14.462
|
14.641
|
14.774
|
14.871
|
14.966
|
MOBILE ABPUb(excl.BTBD and not restated for impact of roaming)
|
19.2
|
19.4
|
19.9
|
19.7
|
19.6
|
19.0
|
19.5
|
19.8
|
19.8
|
19.8
|
20.1
|
20.2
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
MOBILE ABPUb (including BTBD)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
19.0
|
19.1
|
19.4
|
19.5
|
19.5
|
19.4
|
MOBILE ABPU (excl. BTBD and restated for impact of roaming)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
19.6
|
19.7
|
20.3
|
20.4
|
20.2
|
20.4
|
20.6
|
20.5
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
MOBILE ABPUb (incl.BTBD and restated for impact of roaming)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
19.4
|
19.6
|
19.8
|
19.8
|
19.7
|
19.8
|
FIXED CUSTOMER BASE c
|
3.735
|
3.770
|
3.831
|
3.916
|
3.964
|
3.989
|
4.053
|
4.163
|
4.260
|
4.294
|
4.367
|
4.441
|
4.492
|
4.521
|
o/w FTTH d
|
663
|
745
|
855
|
996
|
1.113
|
1.206
|
1.375
|
1.600
|
1.790
|
1.946
|
2.117
|
2.318
|
2.491
|
2.634
|
FIXED ABPU
|
25.8
|
25.9
|
26.6
|
27.0
|
27.1
|
27.2
|
28.1
|
28.6
|
28.2
|
27.8
|
28.2
|
28.6
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
FIXED ABPUe (including BTBD)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
28.0
|
27.7
|
28.0
|
28.4
|
28.6
|
28.7
|
(a) Plan customers: total customer base excluding prepaid customers according to the Arcep definition
|
(b) Average Billing Per User: excluding MtoM SIM cards, free SIM cards
|
(c) Includes broadband and superfast subscriptions according to the Arcep definition
|
(d) Arcep definition: subscriptions with peak downstream speeds higher or equal to 100 Mbit/s
|
(e) Average Billing Per User (see glossary for definition), excluding BtoB
|
Note : - all figures are at business areas level.
|
- all figures are as reported
Disclaimer
Bouygues SA published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 06:49:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about BOUYGUES SA
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on BOUYGUES SA
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
39 939 M
41 030 M
41 030 M
|Net income 2022
|
974 M
1 001 M
1 001 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
3 762 M
3 864 M
3 864 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|11,6x
|Yield 2022
|6,11%
|
|Capitalization
|
11 125 M
11 429 M
11 429 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,37x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,34x
|Nbr of Employees
|124 600
|Free-Float
|54,8%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends BOUYGUES SA
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|14
|Last Close Price
|29,28 €
|Average target price
|36,93 €
|Spread / Average Target
|26,1%