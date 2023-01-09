Advanced search
    FR0000120503

BOUYGUES SA

(EN)
2023-01-09
30.38 EUR   +1.74%
11:46aBouygues : Liquidity Contract
GL
11:45aBouygues : Liquidity Contract
GL
01/02Equans : Digital solutions are an essential lever for significant reductions of 30% to 40% in energy consumption
PU
Bouygues: Liquidity Contract

01/09/2023
REGULATED INFORMATION

Paris, January 9th, 2023

LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

Half-year liquidity contract statement for BOUYGUES

Under the liquidity contract entered into between BOUYGUES and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2022:

-     420,371 shares
-     € 10,389,609.98

  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,439
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,565
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 3,937,763 shares for € 112,596,223.29
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 3,850,950 shares for € 110,571,970.79

As a reminder :

  • the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2022 on the liquidity account:

-     333,558 shares
-     € 12,375,775.69

  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,538
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,600
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 3,772,636 shares for € 119,070,307.03
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 3,652,020 shares for € 116,247,902.27
  • the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
  • 0 shares

-     € 10,000,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

BOUYGUES
PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY WITH A CAPITAL OF € 374 486 777
REGISTERED OFFICE: 32 AVENUE HOCHE, 75008 PARIS
572 015 246 RCS PARIS

 

© GlobeNewswire 2023
