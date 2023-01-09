Bouygues: Liquidity Contract

REGULATED INFORMATION

Paris, January 9th, 2023

LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

Half-year liquidity contract statement for BOUYGUES

Under the liquidity contract entered into between BOUYGUES and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2022:

- 420,371 shares

- € 10,389,609.98

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,439

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,565

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 3,937,763 shares for € 112,596,223.29

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 3,850,950 shares for € 110,571,970.79

As a reminder :

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2022 on the liquidity account:

- 333,558 shares

- € 12,375,775.69

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,538

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,600

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 3,772,636 shares for € 119,070,307.03

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 3,652,020 shares for € 116,247,902.27

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

0 shares

- € 10,000,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

