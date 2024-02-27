Bouygues: ROCA up 19% in 2023

The Bouygues conglomerate has announced net income (group share) of 1.04 billion euros for 2023, compared with 973 million the previous year, and recurring operating income from ordinary activities (ROCA) up 19% to 2.41 billion.



Annual sales reached 56 billion euros, up 26%, driven mainly by the contribution of Equans. On a like-for-like basis, sales were up 4%, boosted in particular by organic growth of 7% for Equans.



At the AGM on April 25, the Board of Directors will propose a dividend of 1.90 euros per share for 2023, an increase of 10 euro cents. The detachment and payment dates are set for April 30 and May 3 respectively.



In an uncertain economic and geopolitical environment, and after a year of strong growth, Bouygues is targeting slightly higher sales and ROCA for 2024 than for the previous year.



