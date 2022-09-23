Bouygues : Rodolphe Belmer to join TF1 Group

[23.09.22] PRESS RELEASE
RODOLPHE BELMER TO JOIN TF1 GROUP
Gilles Pélisson, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of TF1 group, will propose at the Board meeting of October 27th 2022, Rodolphe Belmer be appointed as Chief Executive Officer.
On that date, the functions of Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer will be split. Gilles Pélisson will become Chairman of the Board of Directors until the Board meeting of February 13th 2023, when it would be proposed that Rodolphe Belmer becomes Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TF1 group.
Gilles Pélisson will then join the Bouygues group as Senior Vice President in charge of Media and Development.
Gilles Pélisson: "I am delighted that Rodolphe Belmer, whom I have known for many years, has accepted my offer to join TF1 group, and wish him every success in his role. His track record at the head of several leading French multinationals, and his experience in media and streaming, mean he is ideally prepared to meet the challenges we face and to steer the long-term development of the TF1 group."
Olivier Roussat: "I would like to thank Gilles, who has successfully led a profound transformation of TF1 group over the past seven years. With Gilles at the helm, the Group has strengthened its market-leading position in news and content. Gilles has also developed MYTF1 into an outstanding online platform, and built a first-rate production hub in France and internationally with Newen Studios. As we agreed in May 2021, he will join the Group's holding company in February 2023 once he has passed the baton to Rodolphe Belmer."
Rodolphe Belmer : "I would like to thank Gilles Pélisson and Olivier Roussat for their welcome, and for their trust. I am delighted to be joining a group that I admire, staffed with world-class people. I'm convinced that together we will be able to meet the multiple challenges of the new media landscape, and open up new development and growth prospects for TF1 group in the digital era."
Legal information: Télévision Française 1 - TF1 société anonyme with capital of €42,097,127.
RCS Nanterre 326 300 159 - 1 quai du Point du Jour 92656 Boulogne-Billancourt Cedex, France. This document is certified by Wiztrust.
Rodolphe Belmer:
Rodolphe Belmer, 53, was Chief Executive Officer of Atos until July 2022, after serving as Chief Executive Officer of satellite operator Eutelsat Communications for six years (2016-2021). Between 2001 and 2015, Rodolphe Belmer built his career within the Canal+ group, being appointed as Chief Executive Officer in 2003 before serving as Group Chief Executive Officer from 2012 to 2015. Rodolphe Belmer is also Chairman of the SACD foundation Auteurs Solidaires since 2018, Board member of Netflix since 2018, and Chairman of the Series Mania Festival since 2019.
About TF1 Group
TF1 Group is a major player in the production, publication and distribution of content. Our ambition is to use our content to positively inspire society.
Our operations are organized around the following complementary divisions:
. Broadcast with 5 free-to-air channels (TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1 Séries Films, LCI), 4 theme channels (Ushuaia TV, Histoire TV, TV Breizh, Série Club), 3 on-demand content platforms (MYTF1, TFOU MAX), and the TF1 PUB advertising airtime sales house.
. Production via Newen, home to 9 studios in France and around the world.
. Digital via Unify, home to our web natives activities and to high-powered digital communities including aufeminin, Marmiton, Doctissimo and My Little Paris.
. Music via Muzeek One, home to our music and live shows business.
TF1 Group has operations in 10 countries and nearly 3,700 employees, and generated revenue of €2,081.7 million in 2020. (Euronext Paris : ISIN FR0000054900).
TF1 group contact
Maylis CARCABAL - mcarcabal@tf1.fr - +33 (0)6 63 59 87 05
