Bouygues : Slide presentation H1-2022

The gravity-base foundations of the Fécamp offshore windfarm under construction
This presentation contains forward-looking information and statements about the Bouygues group and its businesses. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of
words such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" and similar statements.
Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, and include, without limitation: financial projections, forecasts and estimates and their underlying assumptions; statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services; and statements regarding future performance of the Group. Although the Group's senior management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of the Group, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The following factors, among others set out in the Group's Universal Registration Document (Document d'engregistrement universel) in the chapter headed Risk factors (Facteurs de risques), could cause actual results to differ materially from projections: unfavourable developments affecting the French and international telecommunications, media, construction and property markets; the costs of complying with environmental, health and safety regulations and all other regulations with which Group companies are required to comply; the competitive situation on each of our markets; the impact of tax regulations and other current or future public regulations; exchange rate risks and other risks related to international activities; industrial and environmental risks; aggravated recession risks; compliance failure risks; brand or reputation risks; information systems risks; risks arising from current or future litigation. Except to the extent required by applicable law, the Bouygues group makes no undertaking to update or revise the projections, forecasts and other forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.
Contents
Highlights and key figures
Milestones completed for the
Equans acquisition
Signing of the Equans Share Purchase Agreement
Agreement signed on 12 May 2022 after the employee representative bodies of Equans and Engie gave their opinions
European Antitrust authorization
On 19 July, the European Commission cleared the acquisition of Equans by Bouygues on condition that Bouygues complies with its commitment to divest Colas Rail Belgium
UK Antitrust authorities
Decision of CMA (Competition and Markets Authority) given on 19 July underlining that the transaction is likely to worsen competitive conditions solely as regards the current tender relating to catenary systems for the High Speed 2 (HS2) railway line
Note that the closing of the acquisition is expected to be completed in the second half of 2022
Proposed merger between TF1 and M6
Report issued by the French competition authority's investigation teams
In their report, which in no way predicts the final decision of the authority's board, the investigation teams consider that the deal raises a number of significant competition concerns (especially in relation to the advertising market)
The nature and extent of the remedies required in the report would mean that the merger plans would no longer be meaningful for the parties involved and they would therefore abandon them
The parties, who do not intend to make any changes to their original plans, will inform the authority of their response within the next three weeks; hearings will take place before the French competition authority's board on 5 and 6 September
