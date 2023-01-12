Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Bouygues SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EN   FR0000120503

BOUYGUES SA

(EN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:38:29 2023-01-12 am EST
30.90 EUR   +1.21%
12:20pBouygues : TF1 group, AnimFrance, SATEV, SPECT, SPI, USPA, SEDPA, SACD and SCAM sign new agreement to promote creativity
PU
01/10EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Track Lower as Investors Weigh China Reopening, Fed Remarks
DJ
01/09Bouygues : Liquidity Contract
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bouygues : TF1 group, AnimFrance, SATEV, SPECT, SPI, USPA, SEDPA, SACD and SCAM sign new agreement to promote creativity

01/12/2023 | 12:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

[12.01.23] PRESS RELEASE

TF1 GROUP, ANIMFRANCE, SATEV, SPECT, SPI, USPA, SEDPA, SACD AND SCAM SIGN NEW AGREEMENT TO PROMOTE CREATIVITY

The TF1 group, AnimFrance, SATEV, SPECT, SPI, USPA, SEDPA, SACD and SCAM are delighted to announce the signature of a new partnership agreement.

This is the first-ever agreement entered into by a French TV group that covers both the DTT and Cable/Satellite Decrees of 30 December 2021 and the SMAD Decree of 22 June 2021, and illustrates the shared willingness of the TF1 group and broadcasting industry players to forge an ambitious, lasting partnership that will boost French creativity and keep pace with the transformations in the industry and changes in viewer behaviour.

The agreement lasts for three years, until 31 December 2025.

The trade bodies representing audiovisual producers and distributors, rights-holders societies and the TF1 group have agreed on the following points:

  • The TF1 group has renewed its commitment to invest 12.5% of its revenue in original drama, documentaries, cartoons, live shows and music videos.
    To reflect changes in the way such works are exploited, the scope of the agreement now includes the Group's online platforms: the freeview and pay-to-view streaming services on MYTF1, MYTF1 Max and TFOU Max.
    In addition, in line with its commitments to diversity, the TF1 group has:
    • for the first time pledged to invest in independently produced documentaries, which will account for 5.4% of the obligation;
    • bolstered its support for the animation sector, with a new and higher sub-quota set at 5.2% of the obligation (including 4.8% for all-new works, and 3.6% for all-new independent works).

The TF1 group has maintained the minimum quota for "original French works" at 90%, with the remainder allocated to works officially defined as "European"1.

1 European works eligible for subsidies from the CNC

Legal information: Télévision Française 1 - TF1 société anonyme with capital of €42,097,127.

RCS Nanterre 326 300 159 - 1 quai du Point du Jour 92656 Boulogne-Billancourt Cedex, France. This document is certified by Wiztrust.

  • The TF1 group has renewed its commitment to independent production at 70% of its obligation.
    This agreement gives the TF1 group access to all linear and non-linear rights (AVOD/FVOD and SVOD) for a period extended to 48 months for all independent productions to which it provides substantial funding (60% for documentaries and live shows, 50% for drama and cartoons).
    Below these thresholds, the TF1 group also enjoys longer access to non-linear rights than under the previous agreement, of up to 36 months.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, the TF1 group has undertaken, in accordance with the DTT Decree of 30 December 2021, not to access commercialisation mandates with delegated producers that have a distribution subsidiary or a master agreement with a distribution company (other than renewals of existing mandates).

This agreement significantly expands the TF1 group's access to linear and non-linear rights across all genres covered by the obligation and - in the case of substantially funded works

  • for an extended period. This will enable the Group to develop non-linear exposure for its content and, in the medium term, to add significant catalogue depth to its digital offers.

Finally, the agreement strengthens and locks in the long-standing partner relationship between the TF1 group and the audiovisual creative industries. It shows that the sector can work together to build a common future so that we can meet the new challenges facing our industry, keep pace with changing viewer habits, support diversity in the creation of audiovisual content, and strike a fairer economic balance that benefits both the public and all the partners involved.

About the TF1 group

The TF1 group is a major player in the production, publication and distribution of content Our raison d'être: to positively inspire society.

Our operations are split between two divisions:

The Media division is home to our free-to-air channels (TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1 Séries Films, LCI), our theme channels (Ushuaia TV, Histoire TV, TV Breizh, Série Club), our on-demand content platforms (MYTF1, TFOU MAX and Salto), and the TF1 PUB advertising airtime sales house. We also operate in music production and live shows with Muzeek One.

The Production division, with Newen Studios, is home to 40 creative companies and labels in France and abroad. The division creates and distributes programmes across all genres and for all media industry players, from public-service and private-sector broadcasters to online platforms.

The TF1 group has operations in around 10 countries, and employed 3,380 people as of 31 December 2021. In 2021, the Group generated revenue of €2,427m (Euronext Paris, compartment A: ISIN FR0000054900).

CONTACTS:

VP COMMUNICATION & BRANDS - Maylis CARCABAL - mcarcabal@tf1.fr - +33 (0)6 63 59 87 05

HEAD OF COMMUNICATION: PROGRAMMES, BUSINESS & CSR - Sophie DANIS - sdanis@tf1.fr - +33 (0)6 22 47 56 52

Legal information: Télévision Française 1 - TF1 société anonyme with capital of €42,097,127.

RCS Nanterre 326 300 159 - 1 quai du Point du Jour 92656 Boulogne-Billancourt Cedex, France. This document is certified by Wiztrust.

Disclaimer

Bouygues SA published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 17:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BOUYGUES SA
12:20pBouygues : TF1 group, AnimFrance, SATEV, SPECT, SPI, USPA, SEDPA, SACD and SCAM sign new a..
PU
01/10EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Track Lower as Investors Weigh Ch..
DJ
01/09Bouygues : Liquidity Contract
GL
01/09Bouygues : Liquidity Contract
GL
01/02Equans : Digital solutions are an essential lever for significant reductions of 30% to 40%..
PU
2022French Stocks Zoom Up 2% Amid Global Rally, Upbeat Consumer Confidence
MT
2022EU Competition Regulator Clears Bouygues, CLC's Joint Acquisition of CLC France Propert..
MT
2022Bouygues : Disclosure of trading in own shares
GL
2022Bouygues : Disclosure of trading in own shares
GL
2022Bouygues : Disclosure of trading in own shares
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BOUYGUES SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 41 040 M 44 125 M 44 125 M
Net income 2022 927 M 997 M 997 M
Net Debt 2022 6 077 M 6 534 M 6 534 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,6x
Yield 2022 5,87%
Capitalization 11 433 M 12 292 M 12 292 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 200 000
Free-Float 46,5%
Chart BOUYGUES SA
Duration : Period :
Bouygues SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOUYGUES SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 30,53 €
Average target price 35,04 €
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olivier Roussat Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Grangé Chief Financial Officer, Deputy CEO & SVP
Martin Bouygues Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rose-Marie van Lerberghe Independent Director
Clara Gaymard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOUYGUES SA8.88%12 292
VINCI6.85%60 385
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED1.85%36 580
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED0.00%33 634
FERROVIAL, S.A.4.05%20 108
QUANTA SERVICES-1.27%20 105