Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale and Bouygues Telecom have announced the renewal of their strategic partnership in the field of fixed and mobile telecommunications services until 2030.
This long-term agreement is accompanied by the launch of new fiber and 5G offers available in over 4,000 Crédit Mutuel and CIC branches and agencies, providing low-cost solutions for families and professionals.
This renewed agreement will enable us to further our multi-service strategy for the benefit of our members and customers, Crédit Mutuel said.
This long-term partnership makes our offers and services even more accessible thanks to the territorial coverage of two large local banking networks, Bouygues Telecom added.
Bouygues Telecom extends partnership with Crédit Mutuel
Published on 09/18/2025 at 03:24 am EDT
