Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale and Bouygues Telecom have announced the renewal of their strategic partnership in the field of fixed and mobile telecommunications services until 2030.



This long-term agreement is accompanied by the launch of new fiber and 5G offers available in over 4,000 Crédit Mutuel and CIC branches and agencies, providing low-cost solutions for families and professionals.



This renewed agreement will enable us to further our multi-service strategy for the benefit of our members and customers, Crédit Mutuel said.



This long-term partnership makes our offers and services even more accessible thanks to the territorial coverage of two large local banking networks, Bouygues Telecom added.