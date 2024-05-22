Bouygues: contract for major hospital in Morocco

Bouygues Construction has announced that its Moroccan subsidiary Bymaro will build the Mohammed VI International University Hospital in Rabat, scheduled for completion in September 2025, at a cost of nearly 450 million euros.



Located in the heart of the Moroccan capital, the hospital will comprise four six-storey buildings and a 25-storey tower. It will combine first-class healthcare and teaching facilities on a total surface area of over 275,000 m².



The hospital will include 553 beds and 20 operating theatres equipped with the latest medical equipment, as well as 15 lecture theaters, 72 teaching rooms and 217 practical rooms, all equipped with the latest audiovisual technology.



