Bouygues: launch of Carbon Shift by Equans

March 04, 2024

Equans, Bouygues' energy and services subsidiary, has announced the launch of Carbon Shift, an integrated approach to 'help companies and local authorities meet their decarbonization challenges' by simplifying their transformation process.



Carbon Shift brings together several hundred experts capable of helping companies to decarbonize, by reducing their energy consumption and electrifying their heating, cooling and vehicle fleet needs.



This approach covers the entire range of services, from initial energy and CO2 assessments to the development of a detailed costed plan, followed by the implementation of systems designed to reduce energy consumption.



