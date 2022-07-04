Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Bouygues SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EN   FR0000120503

BOUYGUES SA

(EN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-07-04 am EDT
28.64 EUR   -0.62%
12:14pBOUYGUES : liquidity contract
GL
06/29BOUYGUES : TF1 Group signs an agreement with the Reworld Media Group with a view to the sale of Unify's web publisher operations
PU
06/13BOUYGUES SA : Attractive timing to go long again
Bouygues: liquidity contract

07/04/2022 | 12:14pm EDT
REGULATED INFORMATION

LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

Half-year liquidity contract statement for BOUYGUES

Under the liquidity contract entered into between BOUYGUES and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2022:

-     333,558 shares
-     € 12,375,775.69

  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,538
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,600
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 3,772,636 shares for € 119,070,307.03
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 3,652,020 shares for € 116,247,902.27

As a reminder :

  • the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2021 on the liquidity account:

-     212,942 shares
-     € 15,242,298.97

  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,857
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,763
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 873,500 shares for € 28,045,183.54
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 856,058 shares for € 27,573,906.33
  • the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
  • 0 shares

-     € 10,000,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

BOUYGUES
PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY WITH A CAPITAL OF € 382 504 795
REGISTERED OFFICE: 32 AVENUE HOCHE, 75008 PARIS
572 015 246 RCS PARIS

Attachment


