  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Bouygues SA
  News
  Summary
    EN   FR0000120503

BOUYGUES SA

(EN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:09 2022-08-02 am EDT
29.50 EUR   +0.75%
02:50aBOUYGUES : Historic Data File H1-2022
PU
02:45aBouygues raises telecoms target after beating profit expectations
RE
02:32aUK's Competition Watchdog To Review Undertakings Offered In Bouygues, Equans Deal
MT
Summary 
Summary

Bouygues raises telecoms target after beating profit expectations

08/02/2022 | 02:45am EDT
Aug 2 (Reuters) - French conglomerate Bouygues reported better than expected first-half core profit on Tuesday and raised its telecoms division's targets for the full year.

The construction, telecoms and media group posted current operating profit - operating profit excluding exceptional costs mainly related to merger and acquisition activity - of 492 million euros ($505 million) for the six months to June 30. That beat a median forecast of 409 million euros in an analyst poll compiled by the company.

The group now expects Bouygues Telecom's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) after leases to increase by more than 8% in 2022, having previously projected growth of about 7%.

The family-run group's telecoms business achieved sales of 3.64 billion euros in the first half, up 5% from the same period last year.

In addition, Bouygues Telecom changed its target of 5% growth in sales from services to more than 5% growth in sales billed to customers, which it said was "more representative of its performance".

The group's construction and services activities, which accounted for 74% of total revenue, reported sales of 13.72 billion euros, up 7% year on year, mainly driven by its Colas subsidiary.

Net profit attributable to the group was 147 million euros, including costs related to the acquisition of energy services group Equans and a planned merger between its TV arm TF1 and rival M6.

That was down 64% from the first six months of last year, when net profit was boosted by the sale of several data centres and of shares in trainmaker Alstom.

TF1 and Bouygues last week said that the French competition authority had concerns about the proposed merger of TF1 and M6.

($1 = 0.9738 euros) (Reporting by Valentine Baldassari and Elitsa Gadeva Editing by Christian Schmollinger and David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALSTOM -0.95% 22.84 Real-time Quote.-26.14%
BOUYGUES SA 0.75% 29.5 Real-time Quote.-7.02%
COLAS -3.39% 114 Real-time Quote.-6.72%
M6 MÉTROPOLE TÉLÉVISION -0.31% 12.68 Real-time Quote.-25.87%
TF1 -0.22% 6.74 Real-time Quote.-22.58%
Financials
Sales 2022 39 939 M 41 030 M 41 030 M
Net income 2022 974 M 1 001 M 1 001 M
Net Debt 2022 3 762 M 3 864 M 3 864 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,6x
Yield 2022 6,11%
Capitalization 11 125 M 11 429 M 11 429 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 124 600
Free-Float 54,8%
Chart BOUYGUES SA
Duration : Period :
Bouygues SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOUYGUES SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 29,28 €
Average target price 36,93 €
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olivier Roussat Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Grangé Chief Financial Officer, Deputy CEO & SVP
Martin Bouygues Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Colette Lewiner Independent Director
Rose-Marie van Lerberghe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOUYGUES SA-7.02%11 429
VINCI-1.25%53 765
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-4.26%32 017
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED0.20%31 341
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-1.38%20 106
QUANTA SERVICES20.98%19 937