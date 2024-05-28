Bouygues: renovation work begins on Ilot Bergère in Paris
Designed by the architect PCA-Stream, the project consists of a substantial restoration of the architectural heritage of the building, former headquarters of the Comptoir National d'Escompte de Paris, while making it compatible with Net Zero Carbon objectives.
The project will mobilize up to 280 people at peak periods. The crane began erection in March, reaching a hook height of 55.6 metres and a jib length of 65 metres. Delivery of the offices is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026.
