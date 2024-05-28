Bouygues: renovation work begins on Ilot Bergère in Paris

May 28, 2024 at 04:06 am EDT Share

Bouygues Construction has announced the start of renovation work on the Ilot Bergère, in the 9th arrondissement of Paris, an office building with 26,500 m² of floor space, dating from the 19th century and listed as a Historic Monument.



Designed by the architect PCA-Stream, the project consists of a substantial restoration of the architectural heritage of the building, former headquarters of the Comptoir National d'Escompte de Paris, while making it compatible with Net Zero Carbon objectives.



The project will mobilize up to 280 people at peak periods. The crane began erection in March, reaching a hook height of 55.6 metres and a jib length of 65 metres. Delivery of the offices is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.