Bouygues: seven road contracts for Colas in Finland
Under the terms of these agreements, Colas' local subsidiary Destia will be responsible for improving road quality and maintenance in two new regions of the country, while continuing this activity in five other regions.
Destia will be responsible for their annual upkeep, including winter maintenance and upkeep of the surrounding areas, including drainage systems, traffic signs and green space management.
Contracts with the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency, with durations ranging from five to six years.
Destia is the leading provider of transport infrastructure maintenance services in Finland, with 33 of the 79 road maintenance contracts.
The work is due to start on October 1.
Colas was delisted last December following a delisting offer that enabled Bouygues to increase its stake in its subsidiary to over 99%.
