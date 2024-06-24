Bouygues: seven road contracts for Colas in Finland

Colas, the transport infrastructure business of the Bouygues group, announced on Monday that it had won seven road maintenance contracts in Finland, worth a total of 78.5 million euros.



Under the terms of these agreements, Colas' local subsidiary Destia will be responsible for improving road quality and maintenance in two new regions of the country, while continuing this activity in five other regions.



Destia will be responsible for their annual upkeep, including winter maintenance and upkeep of the surrounding areas, including drainage systems, traffic signs and green space management.



Contracts with the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency, with durations ranging from five to six years.



Destia is the leading provider of transport infrastructure maintenance services in Finland, with 33 of the 79 road maintenance contracts.



The work is due to start on October 1.



Colas was delisted last December following a delisting offer that enabled Bouygues to increase its stake in its subsidiary to over 99%.



