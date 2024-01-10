Bouygues: stands out in web connections according to nPerf

Bouygues reports that according to the nPerf 2023 barometers of fixed-line connections in mainland France, Bouygues Telecom is No. 1 for WiFi connections for the 5th time in a row, and No. 1 for fixed-line Internet connections for the 2nd time in a row.



In detail, the operator takes 1st place on all indicators, in both downstream and uplink speeds, as well as latency, browsing and youtube video streaming.



Bouygues Telecom is also at the top of the nPerfen fixed-line barometer, offering its customers the best fixed-line broadband and ultra-broadband service quality on the French market in 2023.



This nPerf 2023 barometer positions Bouygues Telecom as the undisputed leader in the fixed broadband, ultra-fast broadband and WiFi Internet markets," said Jean-Paul Arzel, Executive Vice President, Technical, Network and Information Systems, Bouygues Telecom.



