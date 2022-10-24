Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Bouygues SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EN   FR0000120503

BOUYGUES SA

(EN)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-10-24 am EDT
27.82 EUR   +1.79%
01:08pBouygues successfully completes 2.25 billion bond issue
GL
10/20Bouygues : Document AMF CP. 2022E867495
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Bouygues successfully completes 2.25 billion bond issue

10/24/2022 | 01:08pm EDT
Press release
Paris, 24/10/2022

BOUYGUES SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES €2.25 BILLION BOND ISSUE

Bouygues has successfully completed a bond issue totalling €2.25 billion, comprising two separate tranches:

  • €1.25 billion for 10 years, with a coupon of 4.625%. The economic cost for the Group, after factoring in pre-hedging, comes to slightly below 2.05%.

  • €1 billion for 20 years, with a coupon of 5.375%. The economic cost for the Group, after factoring in pre-hedging, comes to slightly below 3.15%.

Bouygues thus completes a major milestone in the refinancing of the two-year €4.7 billion syndicated loan used for the acquisition of Equans.

The strong demand for this issue from bond investors confirms the market’s confidence in the Group’s creditworthiness. Bouygues' credit rating is A3/stable outlook with Moody’s and A-/ CreditWatch Negative with Standard & Poor’s.

ABOUT BOUYGUES
Bouygues is a diversified services group operating in over 80 countries with 200,000 employees all working to make life better every day. Its business activities in construction (Bouygues Construction, Bouygues Immobilier, Colas), energies & services (Equans) media (TF1) and telecoms (Bouygues Telecom) are able to drive growth since they all satisfy constantly changing and essential needs.

INVESTORS AND ANALYSTS CONTACT:
INVESTORS@bouygues.com • Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 20 10 79

PRESS CONTACT:
presse@bouygues.com • Tel. : +33 (0)1 44 20 12 01

BOUYGUES SA • 32 avenue Hoche • 75378 Paris CEDEX 08 • bouygues.com       

Attachment


01:08pBouygues successfully completes 2.25 billion bond issue
Financials
Sales 2022 39 941 M 39 173 M 39 173 M
Net income 2022 941 M 923 M 923 M
Net Debt 2022 4 426 M 4 341 M 4 341 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 6,57%
Capitalization 10 299 M 10 177 M 10 101 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
EV / Sales 2023 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 127 304
Free-Float 52,7%
Bouygues SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BOUYGUES SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 27,33 €
Average target price 35,85 €
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
Managers and Directors
Olivier Roussat Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Grangé Chief Financial Officer, Deputy CEO & SVP
Martin Bouygues Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rose-Marie van Lerberghe Independent Director
Clara Gaymard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOUYGUES SA-13.21%10 101
VINCI-7.29%47 670
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-1.03%31 870
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED3.20%29 885
QUANTA SERVICES16.35%19 081
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-7.77%17 235