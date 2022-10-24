Press release

Paris, 24/10/2022

BOUYGUES SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES €2.25 BILLION BOND ISSUE

Bouygues has successfully completed a bond issue totalling €2.25 billion, comprising two separate tranches:

€1.25 billion for 10 years, with a coupon of 4.625%. The economic cost for the Group, after factoring in pre-hedging, comes to slightly below 2.05%.





€1 billion for 20 years, with a coupon of 5.375%. The economic cost for the Group, after factoring in pre-hedging, comes to slightly below 3.15%.





Bouygues thus completes a major milestone in the refinancing of the two-year €4.7 billion syndicated loan used for the acquisition of Equans.

The strong demand for this issue from bond investors confirms the market’s confidence in the Group’s creditworthiness. Bouygues' credit rating is A3/stable outlook with Moody’s and A-/ CreditWatch Negative with Standard & Poor’s.

ABOUT BOUYGUES

Bouygues is a diversified services group operating in over 80 countries with 200,000 employees all working to make life better every day. Its business activities in construction (Bouygues Construction, Bouygues Immobilier, Colas), energies & services (Equans) media (TF1) and telecoms (Bouygues Telecom) are able to drive growth since they all satisfy constantly changing and essential needs.

