    EN   FR0000120503

BOUYGUES SA

(EN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/17 11:35:09 am EDT
32.05 EUR   +1.14%
Bouygues successfully completes 2 billion bond issue
GL
05/16BOUYGUES : Disclosure of trading in own shares
GL
05/16BOUYGUES : Disclosure of trading in own shares
AQ
Bouygues successfully completes 2 billion bond issue

05/17/2022 | 01:48pm EDT
Press release
Paris, 17/05/2022

Bouygues successfully completes €2 billion bond issue

Bouygues has successfully completed a bond issue totalling €2 billion, comprising two separate tranches:

  • €1 billion for 7 years, with a coupon of 2.25%. The economic cost for the Group, after factoring in
    pre-hedging, comes to slightly below 0.95%.

  • €1 billion for 15 years, with a coupon of 3.25%. The economic cost for the Group, after factoring in
    pre-hedging, comes to slightly below 1.90%.

Within the scope of the Equans acquisition and in order to secure its financing, the Bouygues group contracted, in December 2021, a syndicated loan, of a duration of two years from the Equans acquisition, totalling
€6 billion. The intention is to refinance this syndicated loan on the bond markets. Today’s bond issue marks an initial milestone in this refinancing.

The strong demand for this issue from bond investors confirms the market’s confidence in the Group’s creditworthiness. Bouygues' credit rating is A3/stable outlook with Moody’s and A-/Negative CreditWatch with Standard & Poor’s.

ABOUT BOUYGUES

Bouygues is a diversified services group operating in over 80 countries with 124,600 employees all working to make life better every day. Its business activities in construction (Bouygues Construction, Bouygues Immobilier, Colas); media (TF1) and telecoms (Bouygues Telecom) are able to drive growth since they all satisfy constantly changing and essential needs.

INVESTORS AND ANALYSTS CONTACT:

INVESTORS@bouygues.com • Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 20 10 79

PRESS CONTACT:

presse@bouygues.com • Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 20 12 01
BOUYGUES SA • 32 avenue Hoche • 75378 Paris CEDEX 08 • bouygues.com

Attachment


