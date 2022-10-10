Advanced search
    EN   FR0000120503

BOUYGUES SA

(EN)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  06:57 2022-10-10 am EDT
26.13 EUR   -0.11%
GL
Didier Casas appointed Bouygues group General Counsel

10/10/2022 | 06:29am EDT
Paris, 10/10/2022
Press release 

DIDIER CASAS APPOINTED BOUYGUES GROUP GENERAL COUNSEL 

Didier Casas, 52 years old, is taking over from Arnaud Van Eeckhout as Group General Counsel with effect from 10 October.

He graduated from IEP (Grenoble) in 1992, holds a DEA postgraduate diploma in law (1993) and studied at ENA between 1996 and 1998. He began his career as a parliamentary assistant before joining France’s Conseil d'Etat (Supreme Administrative Court), first as an auditor, then as a 'Master of Requests’. He then became a government commissioner before being appointed General Secretary at Dexia Crédit Local in 2008.

He joined the Bouygues group in 2011 as General Counsel for Bouygues Telecom in charge of public relations and regulatory affairs and communication. In 2016, he was promoted to Executive Vice-President with responsibilities expanded to cover human resources and purchasing.
In 2020, he joined TF1 as General Counsel in charge of institutional relations, regulatory and legal affairs and issues related to compliance and ethics.

At Bouygues SA, he will be responsible for the Group’s legal affairs and the secretariat of the Board of Directors, as well as the Group’s public relations. He will oversee issues related to compliance and ethics and manage public relations and dealings with France’s securities regulator, the AMF.

ABOUT BOUYGUES        

Bouygues is a diversified services group operating in over 80 countries with around 200,000 employees all working to make life better every day. The Group’s core activities drive growth by satisfying constantly changing and essential needs: Construction (Bouygues Construction, Bouygues Immobilier, Colas), multi-technical services (Equans), media (TF1), telecoms (Bouygues Telecom).

PRESS CONTACT:

presse@bouygues.com • Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 20 12 01

BOUYGUES SA • 32 avenue Hoche • 75378 Paris CEDEX 08 • bouygues.com         

 

