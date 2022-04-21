Log in
    EN   FR0000120503

BOUYGUES SA

(EN)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/21 11:35:20 am EDT
32.29 EUR   +0.37%
01:01pEdward Bouygues appointed Chairman of Bouygues Telecom
GL
04/08Deutsche Telekom and others to cut wholesale roaming fees for Ukrainian peers
RE
04/08BOUYGUES SA : Good timing to go long again
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Edward Bouygues appointed Chairman of Bouygues Telecom

04/21/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
Paris, 21/04/2022

PRESS RELEASE

EDWARD BOUYGUES APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF BOUYGUES TELECOM

The Board of Directors of Bouygues Telecom met on 21 April 2022 to appoint Edward Bouygues as Chairman from this day forward and therefore succeeding Richard Viel. In addition to this new responsibility, Edward Bouygues will continue to carry out his duties as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Bouygues group.

Edward Bouygues, aged 38, is a graduate of ESSCA, Angers (specialising in banking and finance) and holds an MBA from the London Business School. After having spent five years as a works supervisor and in marketing at Bouygues Construction, he joined Bouygues Telecom in February 2014 as Head of Marketing. He was then appointed Director of Marketing, with responsibility for services, content and product design, before being appointed CEO of RCBT (the Club Bouygues Telecom store network) in February 2017. In January 2019, he joined Bouygues Telecom’s Executive Committee and in February 2021 he became Executive
Vice-President with responsibility for development. He then became Chairman of Bouygues Telecom on 21 April 2022.

As previously announced, Benoît Torloting was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Bouygues Telecom on 1 January 2022.

Olivier Roussat, Chief Executive Officer of the Bouygues group, had the following to say about this appointment:
“I congratulate Edward Bouygues on taking on his new duties and wish him every success in this position. I would also like to thank Richard Viel warmly for all the work he has done over the past 24 years at the Group’s service. Richard played a major role in Bouygues Telecom’s recovery over the past few years. Thanks to him and his teams, Bouygues Telecom is now a robust business that is experiencing strong growth.”

ABOUT BOUYGUES

Bouygues is a diversified services group operating in over 80 countries with 124,600 employees all working to make life better every day. Its business activities in construction (Bouygues Construction, Bouygues Immobilier, Colas), media (TF1) and telecoms (Bouygues Telecom) are able to drive growth since they all satisfy constantly changing and essential needs.

PRESS CONTACT:

presse@bouygues.com • Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 20 12 01

BOUYGUES SA • 32 avenue Hoche • 75378 Paris CEDEX 08 • bouygues.com       

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 39 475 M 42 856 M 42 856 M
Net income 2022 1 036 M 1 124 M 1 124 M
Net Debt 2022 2 762 M 2 998 M 2 998 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,1x
Yield 2022 5,56%
Capitalization 12 223 M 13 271 M 13 270 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 127 304
Free-Float 55,1%
Technical analysis trends BOUYGUES SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 32,17 €
Average target price 37,61 €
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olivier Roussat Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Grangé Chief Financial Officer, Deputy CEO & SVP
Martin Bouygues Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gilles Zancanaro Senior Vice President-Digital, Innovation & Risks
Colette Lewiner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOUYGUES SA2.16%13 270
VINCI-1.16%55 952
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED17.20%38 287
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-10.72%31 170
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED11.57%23 250
FERROVIAL, S.A.-8.06%20 042