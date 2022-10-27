France's TF1 posts 8.9% drop in quarterly advertising sales

TF1 also pointed to a loss in digital advertising revenue after the sale of Livingly Media and Gofeminin.de. Group advertising sales over the period fell to 327.9 million euros($327.7 million) from 360 million a year earlier.

Consolidated revenue came at 553 million euros in the third quarter, up almost 6% from a year earlier, strongly helped by sales of TF1's TV production subsidiary Newen, behind shows such as "Versailles" and "Plus belle la vie".

The group's parent company Bouygues has for more than a year worked on a plan to acquire a controlling stake in France's second-biggest private TV network M6 , before TF1 and M6 gave up last month.

Their merger plan, meant to fend off the rise of U.S. streaming platforms, stemmed from antitrust requests made the deal irrelevant, they said at the time.

TF1 appointed Rodolphe Belmer as CEO just a week after the deal collapsed.

Belmer, a former boss of Vivendi's Canal Plus and satellite operator Eutelsat, will steer the TV group at a time when competition from the likes of Netflix and Disney becomes even and more acute, as the platforms eye ad-supported video streaming.

The group didn't provide financial targets for the year.

($1 = 1.0005 euros)

