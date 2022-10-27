Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Bouygues SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EN   FR0000120503

BOUYGUES SA

(EN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-10-27 am EDT
28.56 EUR   +0.42%
12:31pFrance's TF1 posts 8.9% drop in quarterly advertising sales
RE
12:10pBouygues : TF1 Group financial results for the first nine months of 2022
PU
10/26Dassault Systemes Unveils Expanded Outscale Brand to Cover Sovereign Environments
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

France's TF1 posts 8.9% drop in quarterly advertising sales

10/27/2022 | 12:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Logo of French television network TF1 is displayed at Boulogne-Billancourt headquarters near Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - France's largest private television broadcaster TF1 said on Thursday third-quarter advertising sales fell 8.9%, hurt by a strong basis of comparison last year when sales got a boost from the broadcasting of the European soccer championship.

TF1 also pointed to a loss in digital advertising revenue after the sale of Livingly Media and Gofeminin.de. Group advertising sales over the period fell to 327.9 million euros($327.7 million) from 360 million a year earlier.

Consolidated revenue came at 553 million euros in the third quarter, up almost 6% from a year earlier, strongly helped by sales of TF1's TV production subsidiary Newen, behind shows such as "Versailles" and "Plus belle la vie".

The group's parent company Bouygues has for more than a year worked on a plan to acquire a controlling stake in France's second-biggest private TV network M6 , before TF1 and M6 gave up last month.

Their merger plan, meant to fend off the rise of U.S. streaming platforms, stemmed from antitrust requests made the deal irrelevant, they said at the time.

TF1 appointed Rodolphe Belmer as CEO just a week after the deal collapsed.

Belmer, a former boss of Vivendi's Canal Plus and satellite operator Eutelsat, will steer the TV group at a time when competition from the likes of Netflix and Disney becomes even and more acute, as the platforms eye ad-supported video streaming.

The group didn't provide financial targets for the year.

($1 = 1.0005 euros)

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; editing by David Evans and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOUYGUES SA 0.42% 28.56 Real-time Quote.-9.69%
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS 3.05% 9.45 Real-time Quote.-14.58%
M6 MÉTROPOLE TÉLÉVISION -1.85% 10.08 Real-time Quote.-40.15%
NETFLIX, INC. 0.14% 299.52 Delayed Quote.-50.43%
TF1 0.00% 6.205 Real-time Quote.-28.88%
VIVENDI SE 0.97% 8.34 Real-time Quote.-30.53%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 0.74% 105.48 Delayed Quote.-32.45%
All news about BOUYGUES SA
12:31pFrance's TF1 posts 8.9% drop in quarterly advertising sales
RE
12:10pBouygues : TF1 Group financial results for the first nine months of 2022
PU
10/26Dassault Systemes Unveils Expanded Outscale Brand to Cover Sovereign Environments
MT
10/25Tf1/m6 : No Honeymoon For The Two French Media Heavyweights
AQ
10/25Bouygues Completes Bond Issues Totaling $2 Billion
MT
10/24Bouygues successfully completes 2.25 billion bond issue
GL
10/24Bouygues successfully completes 2.25 billion bond issue
GL
10/20Bouygues : Document AMF CP. 2022E867495
PU
10/17Bouygues : Colas invests in Parkki, a start-up specialized in intelligent mobility
PU
10/14Bouygues : Document AMF CP. 2022E866603
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BOUYGUES SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 39 941 M 40 211 M 40 211 M
Net income 2022 941 M 947 M 947 M
Net Debt 2022 4 426 M 4 456 M 4 456 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,6x
Yield 2022 6,31%
Capitalization 10 717 M 10 789 M 10 789 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 127 304
Free-Float 52,7%
Chart BOUYGUES SA
Duration : Period :
Bouygues SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOUYGUES SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 28,44 €
Average target price 35,85 €
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olivier Roussat Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Grangé Chief Financial Officer, Deputy CEO & SVP
Martin Bouygues Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rose-Marie van Lerberghe Independent Director
Clara Gaymard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOUYGUES SA-9.69%10 789
VINCI-0.95%52 278
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED2.79%33 411
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-2.20%28 584
QUANTA SERVICES22.53%20 093
FERROVIAL, S.A.-12.99%17 442