PARIS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - France's antitrust watchdog on Thursday issued total fines amounting to 31 million euros ($33.17 million) against six companies for having engaged in cartel practices linked to the dismantling of a nuclear site in Marcoule, southern France.

The Autorite de la Concurrence said it imposed fines on Vinci unit Nuvia Process, former Engie division ENDEL, Bouygues Construction Expertises, SNEF and SPIE Nucléaire.

($1 = 0.9347 euros) (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)