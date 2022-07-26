Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Bouygues SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EN   FR0000120503

BOUYGUES SA

(EN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-07-26 am EDT
28.94 EUR   -0.79%
02:03pFrench competition authority objections could block TF1/M6 merger -Bouygues and TF1 say
RE
01:31pPROPOSED MERGER BETWEEN THE TF1 AND M6 GROUPS : French competition authority's investigation teams issue report
GL
02:28aBOUYGUES SA : Attractive price levels
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Proposed merger between the TF1 and M6 groups: French competition authority's investigation teams issue report

07/26/2022 | 01:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release
Paris, 26/07/2022

PROPOSED MERGER TF1 AND M6 GROUPS: FRENCH COMPETITION AUTHORITY’S INVESTIGATION TEAMS ISSUE REPORT

The French Competition Authority’s investigation teams have issued their report on the proposed merger between the TF1 group and the M6 group.

In their report, which in no way predicts the final decision of the authority’s board, the investigation teams consider that the deal raises a number of significant competition concerns (especially in relation to the advertising market). The nature and extent of the remedies required in the report would mean that the merger plans would no longer be meaningful for the parties involved and they would therefore abandon them.

The parties, who do not intend to make any changes to their original plans, will inform the authority of their response within the next three weeks; hearings will take place before the French competition authority’s board on 5 and 6 September.

ABOUT BOUYGUES
Bouygues is a diversified services group operating in over 80 countries with 124,600 employees all working to make life better every day. Its business activities in construction (Bouygues Construction, Bouygues Immobilier, Colas); media (TF1) and telecoms (Bouygues Telecom) are able to drive growth since they all satisfy constantly changing and essential needs.

INVESTORS AND ANALYSTS CONTACT:
INVESTORS@bouygues.com• Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 20 10 79

PRESS CONTACT:
presse@bouygues.com • Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 20 12 01

ABOUT THE TF1 GROUP
The TF1 group is a major player in the production, publication and distribution of content. Our raison d’être: to positively inspire society. Our operations are split between two divisions: The Media division is home to: our five free-to-air channels (TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1 Séries Films, LCI); our four theme channels (Ushuaia TV, Histoire TV, TV Breizh, Série Club); our on-demand content platforms (MYTF1, TFOU MAX and Salto); our iconic digital brands (including Marmiton, aufeminin, Doctissimo and Les Numériques); and the TF1 PUB advertising airtime sales house. We also operate in music production and live shows with Muzeek One. The Production division, with Newen Studios, is home to 40 creative companies and labels in France and abroad. The division creates and distributes programmes across all genres and for all media industry players, from publicservice and private-sector broadcasters to online platforms. The TF1 group has operations in 20 countries and employed 3,380 people as of 31 December 2021. In 2021, theGroup generated revenue of €2,427m (Euronext Paris, compartment A: ISIN FR0000054900). https://groupe-tf1.fr/

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
comfi@tf1.fr

CORPORATE COMMUNICATION:
mcarcabal@tf1.fr

BOUYGUES SA • 32 avenue Hoche • 75378 Paris CEDEX 08 • bouygues.com

 

Attachment


All news about BOUYGUES SA
02:03pFrench competition authority objections could block TF1/M6 merger -Bouygues and TF1 say
RE
01:31pPROPOSED MERGER BETWEEN THE TF1 AND : French competition authority's investigation teams ..
GL
07/22BOUYGUES : TF1 group has entered into exclusive negociations for the sale of its 70% stake..
PU
07/20Watchdog warns French tie-up set to up HS2 costs
AQ
07/19Bouygues' Equans Deal Gets EU Commission's Conditional Approval
MT
07/19HS2 bidder merger raises competition concerns
AQ
07/19UK Watchdog Says Bouygues' Purchase Of Engie's Equans Limits Competition
MT
07/06Euronext - Deezer lists on Euronext and joins the Euronext Tech Leaders segment
AQ
07/06Streamer Deezer faces the music as Paris debut sees shares crash
AQ
07/04BOUYGUES : liquidity contract
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BOUYGUES SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 39 943 M 40 448 M 40 448 M
Net income 2022 980 M 992 M 992 M
Net Debt 2022 4 977 M 5 040 M 5 040 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 6,13%
Capitalization 11 083 M 11 224 M 11 224 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 124 600
Free-Float 54,8%
Chart BOUYGUES SA
Duration : Period :
Bouygues SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOUYGUES SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 29,17 €
Average target price 37,14 €
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olivier Roussat Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Grangé Chief Financial Officer, Deputy CEO & SVP
Martin Bouygues Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gilles Zancanaro Senior Vice President-Digital, Innovation & Risks
Colette Lewiner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOUYGUES SA-7.37%11 317
VINCI-3.08%51 906
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED2.60%31 870
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-5.97%31 372
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED7.43%21 551
FERROVIAL, S.A.-5.30%19 407