Proposed merger between the TF1 and M6 groups: French competition authority's investigation teams issue report

Press release

Paris, 26/07/2022

PROPOSED MERGER TF1 AND M6 GROUPS: FRENCH COMPETITION AUTHORITY’S INVESTIGATION TEAMS ISSUE REPORT

The French Competition Authority’s investigation teams have issued their report on the proposed merger between the TF1 group and the M6 group.

In their report, which in no way predicts the final decision of the authority’s board, the investigation teams consider that the deal raises a number of significant competition concerns (especially in relation to the advertising market). The nature and extent of the remedies required in the report would mean that the merger plans would no longer be meaningful for the parties involved and they would therefore abandon them.

The parties, who do not intend to make any changes to their original plans, will inform the authority of their response within the next three weeks; hearings will take place before the French competition authority’s board on 5 and 6 September.

ABOUT BOUYGUES

Bouygues is a diversified services group operating in over 80 countries with 124,600 employees all working to make life better every day. Its business activities in construction (Bouygues Construction, Bouygues Immobilier, Colas); media (TF1) and telecoms (Bouygues Telecom) are able to drive growth since they all satisfy constantly changing and essential needs.

ABOUT THE TF1 GROUP

The TF1 group is a major player in the production, publication and distribution of content. Our raison d’être: to positively inspire society. Our operations are split between two divisions: The Media division is home to: our five free-to-air channels (TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1 Séries Films, LCI); our four theme channels (Ushuaia TV, Histoire TV, TV Breizh, Série Club); our on-demand content platforms (MYTF1, TFOU MAX and Salto); our iconic digital brands (including Marmiton, aufeminin, Doctissimo and Les Numériques); and the TF1 PUB advertising airtime sales house. We also operate in music production and live shows with Muzeek One. The Production division, with Newen Studios, is home to 40 creative companies and labels in France and abroad. The division creates and distributes programmes across all genres and for all media industry players, from publicservice and private-sector broadcasters to online platforms. The TF1 group has operations in 20 countries and employed 3,380 people as of 31 December 2021. In 2021, theGroup generated revenue of €2,427m (Euronext Paris, compartment A: ISIN FR0000054900). https://groupe-tf1.fr/

