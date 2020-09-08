Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Bovis Homes Group PLC    BVS   GB0001859296

BOVIS HOMES GROUP PLC

(BVS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 09/08 03:36:17 am
637 GBX   +0.24%
03:28aBOVIS HOMES : Vistry upbeat on second half as UK home demand picks up
RE
02:10aBOVIS HOMES : Half year 2020 press release
PU
02:10aBOVIS HOMES : Half year 2020 presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bovis Homes : Vistry upbeat on second half as UK home demand picks up

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 03:28am EDT

UK homebuilder Vistry Group said on Tuesday it had seen a strong start to the second half of the year, after posting a 28% jump in first-half revenue as the housing market rebounded following the easing of coronavirus-induced restrictions.

The company, formerly called Bovis Homes, posted sales of 606.4 million pounds ($796.8 million) in the half year ended June 30, compared with 472.3 million pounds last year.

"We have seen positive sales trends since early May, with consumer interest higher than at any time in recent years.  Our sales rate in the second half to date is running 20% ahead of last year," Chief Executive Officer Greg Fitzgerald said.

However, the company reported a pre-tax loss of 12.2 million pounds in the first half due to increased costs, compared with a profit of 72.5 million pounds last year.

(Reporting by Jasmine I S and Samantha Machado and in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BOVIS HOMES GROUP PLC
03:28aBOVIS HOMES : Vistry upbeat on second half as UK home demand picks up
RE
02:10aBOVIS HOMES : Half year 2020 press release
PU
02:10aBOVIS HOMES : Half year 2020 presentation
PU
09/03BOVIS HOMES GROUP PLC : half-yearly earnings release
07/09Builders Persimmon, Vistry point to recovery after weak first half
RE
07/06BOVIS HOMES GROUP PLC : half-yearly sales release
05/20LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 lifted by Experian, recovery hopes persist
RE
05/20British housebuilder Vistry Group sees further job cuts
RE
04/24Persimmon to restart work on house construction sites
RE
04/23LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE recovers as oil majors, homebuilders surge
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 778 M 2 337 M 2 337 M
Net income 2020 141 M 185 M 185 M
Net cash 2020 0,78 M 1,02 M 1,02 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
Yield 2020 1,96%
Capitalization 1 409 M 1 855 M 1 851 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,79x
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 1 291
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart BOVIS HOMES GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Bovis Homes Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOVIS HOMES GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 909,07 GBX
Last Close Price 635,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 123%
Spread / Average Target 43,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Greg Paul Fitzgerald Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Paul Tyler Non-Executive Chairman
Graham Prothero Chief Operating Officer & Director
Earl Sibley Chief Financial Officer & Director
Margaret Christine Browne Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOVIS HOMES GROUP PLC-51.42%1 855
D.R. HORTON, INC.29.35%24 815
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.-16.31%17 461
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-12.06%13 169
PULTEGROUP, INC.11.37%11 588
PERSIMMON PLC-4.82%10 762
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group