Bowen Coking Coal : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting/Proxy Form

7 March 2022 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Dear Shareholder,

On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to invite you to Bowen Coking Coal's Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") to be held at Level 35, Waterfront Place, 1 Eagle St, Brisbane on 6 April 2022 at 10.00am (AEST).

In light of the COVID‐19 pandemic and social distancing restrictions, the meeting will also be held online and the Company encourages Shareholders to attend the EGM online.

Shareholders will be able to view and download the Meeting Materials online from the Company's website at https://www.bowencokingcoal.com.au/upcomingegmor the ASX market announcements platform (ASX code "BCB"). If you have nominated an email address with the Company's Share Registry, Link Market Services, and have elected to receive electronic communications you will receive an email to your nominated email address with a link to the electronic copy of the Meeting Materials.

Shareholders can attend the EGM online at the following link: https://meetings.linkgroup.com/BCB22

If you have problems accessing this service, please contact our share registry, Link Market Services on +61 1300 554 474 or email registrars@linkmarketservices.com.au.

Further information on how to participate and vote virtually is set out in the Notice of Meeting and the Online Platform Guide at https://www.bowencokingcoal.com.au/upcomingegm

The Board of the Company has authorised the release of this announcement to the market.