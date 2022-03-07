Bowen Coking Coal : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting/Proxy Form

ORDINARY BUSINESS
1. Resolution 1 - Ratification of previous issue of Placement Shares under Listing Rule 7.1 in November 2021
To consider and, if though fit, pass the following Resolution with or without amendment, as an ordinary resolution:
"That, in accordance with Listing Rule 7.4, and for all other purposes, the Company ratify the issue of 19,197,377 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (November 2021 Placement Shares) previously issued under the Company's Listing Rule 7.1 (15%) issue capacity, on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."
2. Resolution 2 - Ratification of previous issue of Placement Shares under Listing Rule 7.1A in November 2021
To consider and, if though fit, pass the following Resolution with or without amendment, as an ordinary resolution:
"That, in accordance with Listing Rule 7.4, and for all other purposes, the Company ratify the issue of 49,552,623 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (November 2021 Placement Shares) previously issued under the Company's Listing Rule 7.1A (additional 10%) issue capacity, on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."
3. Resolution 3 - Ratification of previous issue of Bluff Consideration Shares under Listing Rule 7.1
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That, in accordance with Listing Rule 7.4, and for all other purposes, the Company ratify the issue of 27,941,177 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (Bluff Consideration Shares) previously issued under the Company's Listing Rule 7.1 (15%) issue capacity, on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."
4. Resolution 4 - Ratification of previous issue of Placement Shares under Listing Rule 7.1 in February 2022
To consider and, if though fit, pass the following Resolution with or without amendment, as an ordinary resolution:
"That, in accordance with Listing Rule 7.4, and for all other purposes, the Company ratify the issue of 135,288,440 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (February 2022 Placement Shares) previously issued under the Company's Listing Rule 7.1 (15%) issue capacity, on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."
5. Resolution 5 - Ratification of previous issue of Placement Shares under Listing Rule 7.1A in February 2022
To consider and, if though fit, pass the following Resolution with or without amendment, as an ordinary resolution:
"That, in accordance with Listing Rule 7.4, and for all other purposes, the Company ratify the issue of 72,065,373 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (February 2022 Placement Shares) previously issued under the Company's Listing Rule 7.1A (additional 10%) issue capacity, on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."