Bowlero Corp. Completes Two Acquisitions in Florida

Bowlero Corp., (NYSE: BOWL), the global leader in bowling entertainment, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Bowland Cape Coral and HeadPinz Cape Coral. Both locations are expected to open to the public on April 28th under the Bowlero name.

Thomas Shannon, Founder and CEO of Bowlero Corp. said “We are pleased to announce the completion of these two acquisitions, expanding our footprint to 31 centers in the state of Florida.”

Bowland Cape Coral, opening under Bowlero Coral, is a 33-lane bowling center featuring a private event space for parties and events, league play, arcade games, and a full-service bar and restaurant. Located five miles away, HeadPinz Cape Coral, now Bowlero Midpoint, is an 18-lane center with a state of the art arcade with over 40 games and VIP private event space.

“We look forward to entering this community, bringing the Bowlero experience to a new audience, and as always, we continue to remain committed to our growth initiative as we look ahead to further expansion opportunities in 2023,” said Shannon in closing.

About Bowlero Corp

Bowlero Corp. is the global leader in bowling entertainment, media, and events. With more than 325 bowling centers across North America, Bowlero Corp. serves more than 30 million guests each year through a family of brands that includes Bowlero, Bowlmor Lanes, and AMF. In 2019, Bowlero Corp. acquired the Professional Bowlers Association, the major league of bowling, which boasts thousands of members and millions of fans across the globe. For more information on Bowlero Corp., please visit BowleroCorp.com.

