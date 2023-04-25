Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Bowlero Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOWL   US10258P1021

BOWLERO CORP.

(BOWL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-24 pm EDT
15.12 USD   +0.53%
08:36aBowlero Corp. Completes Two Acquisitions in Florida
BU
04/19Jefferies Initiates Bowlero at Buy With $23 Price Target
MT
04/18Bowlero Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Andy B's
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bowlero Corp. Completes Two Acquisitions in Florida

04/25/2023 | 08:36am EDT
Bowlero Corp., (NYSE: BOWL), the global leader in bowling entertainment, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Bowland Cape Coral and HeadPinz Cape Coral. Both locations are expected to open to the public on April 28th under the Bowlero name.

Thomas Shannon, Founder and CEO of Bowlero Corp. said “We are pleased to announce the completion of these two acquisitions, expanding our footprint to 31 centers in the state of Florida.”

Bowland Cape Coral, opening under Bowlero Coral, is a 33-lane bowling center featuring a private event space for parties and events, league play, arcade games, and a full-service bar and restaurant. Located five miles away, HeadPinz Cape Coral, now Bowlero Midpoint, is an 18-lane center with a state of the art arcade with over 40 games and VIP private event space.

“We look forward to entering this community, bringing the Bowlero experience to a new audience, and as always, we continue to remain committed to our growth initiative as we look ahead to further expansion opportunities in 2023,” said Shannon in closing.

About Bowlero Corp

Bowlero Corp. is the global leader in bowling entertainment, media, and events. With more than 325 bowling centers across North America, Bowlero Corp. serves more than 30 million guests each year through a family of brands that includes Bowlero, Bowlmor Lanes, and AMF. In 2019, Bowlero Corp. acquired the Professional Bowlers Association, the major league of bowling, which boasts thousands of members and millions of fans across the globe. For more information on Bowlero Corp., please visit BowleroCorp.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 054 M - -
Net income 2023 24,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 850 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 126x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 579 M 2 579 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,25x
EV / Sales 2024 2,94x
Nbr of Employees 6 176
Free-Float 59,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 15,12 $
Average target price 21,00 $
Spread / Average Target 38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas F. Shannon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brett I. Parker Vice Chairman, President, CFO & Secretary
John A. Young Independent Director
Michael James Angelakis Independent Director
Robert J. Bass Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOWLERO CORP.12.17%2 579
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.-9.76%5 607
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-7.72%3 511
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.6.28%2 007
CHINA TRAVEL INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT HONG KONG LIMITED-4.52%1 192
HUANGSHAN TOURISM DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.5.81%1 178
