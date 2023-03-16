Advanced search
    BOWL   US10258P1021

BOWLERO CORP.

(BOWL)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-15 pm EDT
15.80 USD   -1.92%
Bowlero Corp. Continues Expansion in Florida With Two Acquisitions
BU
Sector Update: Consumer Discretionary Stocks Rise Tuesday
MT
Sector Update: Consumer
MT
Bowlero Corp. Continues Expansion in Florida With Two Acquisitions

03/16/2023 | 09:07am EDT
Bowlero Corp., (NYSE: BOWL) the global leader in bowling entertainment, announced today that it has entered into definitive agreements to acquire two additional bowling centers in Florida – Bowland Cape Coral and HeadPinz Cape Coral.

Brett Parker, President & Chief Financial Officer of Bowlero Corp. stated, “We continue to be pleased with the quality of the assets that we have been able to add to our portfolio so far in 2023.”

Both locations located in Cape Coral, Florida offer a range of activities including bowling and arcade games. Bowland Cape Coral is a 33-lane center featuring a private event space for parties and events, league play, arcade games, and a full-service bar and restaurant. Located 5 miles away is HeadPinz Cape Coral, a contemporary 18-lane center with an expansive arcade with over 40 games and VIP private event space.

“These upcoming acquisitions are an exciting opportunity for our Company, expanding our footprint in Florida and entering a new community. We are looking forward to utilizing our resources to help further the success of these two centers in the coming months,” said Parker in closing.

Both locations will open as Bowlero centers upon completion of the acquisition.

About Bowlero Corp

Bowlero Corp. is the global leader in bowling entertainment, media, and events. With more than 325 bowling centers across North America, Bowlero Corp. serves more than 30 million guests each year through a family of brands that includes Bowlero, Bowlmor Lanes, and AMF. In 2019, Bowlero Corp. acquired the Professional Bowlers Association, the major league of bowling, which boasts thousands of members and millions of fans across the globe. For more information on Bowlero Corp., please visit BowleroCorp.com


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 061 M - -
Net income 2023 26,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 751 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 120x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 617 M 2 617 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,18x
EV / Sales 2024 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 6 176
Free-Float 59,2%
Technical analysis trends BOWLERO CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 15,80 $
Average target price 18,67 $
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas F. Shannon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brett I. Parker Vice Chairman, President, CFO & Secretary
John A. Young Independent Director
Michael James Angelakis Independent Director
Robert J. Bass Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOWLERO CORP.17.21%2 617
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.-7.69%5 731
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-9.60%3 439
TUI AG10.16%3 150
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.18.21%1 837
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.-10.77%1 709