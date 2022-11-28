Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Bowlero Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOWL   US10258P1021

BOWLERO CORP.

(BOWL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-28 pm EST
13.61 USD   +2.87%
11/17Bowlero, PTC fall; Cisco, Bath & Body Works rise
AQ
11/17Sector Update: Consumer Discretionary Stocks Tumble Thursday
MT
11/17Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Still Underwater as Broader Markets Flirt with Afternoon Recovery
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Bowlero Corp. to Participate in The UBS Global TMT Conference

11/28/2022 | 04:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) (“Bowlero”), the global leader in bowling entertainment, announced today that management will participate in The UBS Global TMT Conference taking place December 5-7, 2022 at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York, NY.

Brett Parker, President & Chief Financial Officer of Bowlero, will participate in a fireside chat at 3:50 PM ET on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Mr. Parker will also be available for meetings during the conference.

For more information, or to request a meeting with management, please reach out to your UBS representative.

About Bowlero Corp

Bowlero Corp. is the global leader in bowling entertainment, media, and events. With more than 300 bowling centers across North America, Bowlero Corp. serves more than 27 million guests each year through a family of brands that includes Bowlero, Bowlmor Lanes, and AMF. In 2019, Bowlero Corp. acquired the Professional Bowlers Association, the major league of bowling, which boasts thousands of members and millions of fans across the globe. For more information on Bowlero Corp., please visit BowleroCorp.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BOWLERO CORP.
11/17Bowlero, PTC fall; Cisco, Bath & Body Works rise
AQ
11/17Sector Update: Consumer Discretionary Stocks Tumble Thursday
MT
11/17Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Still Underwater as Broader Markets Flirt w..
MT
11/16Bowlero Q3 Earnings Slip, Revenue Increases
MT
11/16Transcript : Bowlero Corp., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 16, 2022
CI
11/16BOWLERO CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
11/16Bowlero Corp. Announces Strong Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023
BU
11/16Bowlero Corp. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, F..
AQ
11/16Bowlero Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended October 02, 2022
CI
11/16Bowlero Corp. Reports Assets Impairment for the First Quarter Ended on October 2, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BOWLERO CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 028 M - -
Net income 2023 64,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 751 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 38,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 192 M 2 192 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,86x
EV / Sales 2024 2,62x
Nbr of Employees 6 176
Free-Float 59,4%
Chart BOWLERO CORP.
Duration : Period :
Bowlero Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOWLERO CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 13,23 $
Average target price 17,40 $
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas F. Shannon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brett I. Parker Vice Chairman, President, CFO & Secretary
John A. Young Independent Director
Michael James Angelakis Independent Director
Robert J. Bass Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOWLERO CORP.46.67%2 192
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.-28.13%5 526
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC48.95%3 459
TUI AG-36.04%3 206
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.20.47%1 875
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.-33.74%1 610