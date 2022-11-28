Bowlero Corp. to Participate in The UBS Global TMT Conference

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) (“Bowlero”), the global leader in bowling entertainment, announced today that management will participate in The UBS Global TMT Conference taking place December 5-7, 2022 at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York, NY.

Brett Parker, President & Chief Financial Officer of Bowlero, will participate in a fireside chat at 3:50 PM ET on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Mr. Parker will also be available for meetings during the conference.

For more information, or to request a meeting with management, please reach out to your UBS representative.

About Bowlero Corp

Bowlero Corp. is the global leader in bowling entertainment, media, and events. With more than 300 bowling centers across North America, Bowlero Corp. serves more than 27 million guests each year through a family of brands that includes Bowlero, Bowlmor Lanes, and AMF. In 2019, Bowlero Corp. acquired the Professional Bowlers Association, the major league of bowling, which boasts thousands of members and millions of fans across the globe. For more information on Bowlero Corp., please visit BowleroCorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005531/en/