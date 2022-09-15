Bowlero : Shareholder Director Nominations - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Item 5.08. Shareholder Director Nominations.

To the extent applicable, the information in Item 8.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated by reference into this Item 5.08.

Item 8.01. Other Events.

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Bowlero Corp. (the "Company") has established December 14, 2022 as the date of the Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "2022 Annual Meeting"). The record date for the determination of the Company's stockholders entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the 2022 Annual Meeting will be close of business on October 17, 2022. All other relevant information concerning the 2022 Annual Meeting will be included in the Company's 2022 Annual Meeting proxy statement, which will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and become available to the Company's stockholders at a later date.

For stockholders who wish to submit a proposal in accordance with Rule 14a-8 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") for inclusion in the proxy materials to be distributed in connection with the 2022 Annual Meeting (the "Proxy Materials"), their proposals and the other information required by such rule must be received by the Company's Chief Legal Officer at the Company's principal executive offices by no later than close of business on September 26, 2022, which the Company believes is a reasonable time before it begins to print and send the Proxy Materials.

In addition, in order for any business (including director nomination proposals) to be properly brought before the 2022 Annual Meeting by a stockholder (other than by means of inclusion of a stockholder proposal in the Proxy Materials under Rule 14a-8 of the Exchange Act), such stockholder must have delivered notice thereof in proper written form to the Company's Chief Legal Officer no earlier than August 16, 2022 and no later than the close of business on September 26, 2022, and such business must otherwise be a proper matter for stockholder action. In addition, to comply with the SEC's universal proxy rules, stockholders who intend to solicit proxies in support of director nominees other than the Company's nominees must provide notice that sets forth the information required by Rule 14a-19 under the Exchange Act no later than September 26, 2022.

Proposals and notices must comply with the specific requirements set forth in the Company's bylaws and applicable law and must be sent to the Company's Chief Legal Officer at the Company's principal executive offices at 7313 Bell Creek Road, Mechanicsville, VA 23111.

