Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) (“Bowlero” or the “Company”), one of the world’s premier operators of location-based entertainment, will report financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 on Monday, May 6, 2024, before the U.S. stock market opens. Management will discuss the results via webcast at 10:00 AM ET on the same day.

The live webcast, replay, and results presentation will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Bowlero Investor Relations website at https://ir.bowlerocorp.com/.

About Bowlero Corp.

Bowlero Corporation is one of the world’s premier operators of location-based entertainment. With approximately 350 locations across North America, the Company serves more than 40 million guest visits annually through a family of brands that include Lucky Strike, Bowlero and AMF. In 2019, Bowlero acquired the Professional Bowlers Association, the major league of bowling and a growing media property that boasts millions of fans around the globe. For more information on Bowlero, please visit BowleroCorp.com.

