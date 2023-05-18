Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Bowlero Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOWL   US10258P1021

BOWLERO CORP.

(BOWL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:02:07 2023-05-18 pm EDT
11.73 USD   -16.61%
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Bowlero Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

05/18/2023 | 01:51pm EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Bowlero Corp. (“Bowlero” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BOWL) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Bowlero announced its Q3 2023 financial results on May 17, 2023. The Company disclosed as part of its results that it had failed to maintain appropriate controls over financial reporting related to, among other things, acquisitions and fixed assets. The Company also noted, “Additionally, we did not design and maintain effective controls over system access controls to establish segregation of duties for those with roles and responsibilities for the general ledger.” Based on this news, shares of Bowlero fell more than 15% in intraday trading on May 18, 2023.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 065 M - -
Net income 2023 29,2 M - -
Net Debt 2023 759 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 114x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 437 M 2 437 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,00x
EV / Sales 2024 2,76x
Nbr of Employees 6 176
Free-Float 59,2%
Chart BOWLERO CORP.
Duration : Period :
Bowlero Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOWLERO CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 14,06 $
Average target price 21,17 $
Spread / Average Target 50,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas F. Shannon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brett I. Parker Vice Chairman, President, Secretary & Treasurer
Robert M. Lavan Chief Financial Officer-Designate
John A. Young Independent Director
Michael James Angelakis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOWLERO CORP.4.30%2 437
TUI AG-86.33%3 409
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-17.87%3 124
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.17.15%2 163
KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED13.91%1 276
CHINA TRAVEL INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT HONG KONG LIMITED-9.60%1 131
