Bowman Consulting : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results (Form 8-K)

Bowman Consulting Group Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--August 11, 2021--Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: BWMN) ('Bowman' or the 'Company'), a national engineering services firm supporting owners and developers of the built environment, today announced results of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, which include record revenue.
'I am extremely pleased with our results for the second quarter and the progress we are making as we execute on our commitment to deliver long-term shareholder value,' said Gary Bowman, Chairman and CEO of Bowman. 'In May we completed our IPO and once again turned our attention to achieving increased scale through organic growth and acquisitions. We delivered record revenue in the second quarter and continue to expand backlog with a strong pace of new contracts and assignments. We recently closed on our first acquisition as a public company and are encouraged by our current pipeline of M&A opportunities.'
Financial highlights of the three months ended June 30, 2021:
Gross revenue of $36.5 million, a year-over-year increase of 15%
Net service billing1 of $32.5 million, a year-over-year increase of 20%
Adjusted EBITDA1of $4.2 million
Adjusted EBITDA margin, net1 of 12.9%
Net loss of $0.4 million
Net income of $1.0 million as adjusted for $1.4 million one-time IPO expenses
Acquisitions contributed $2.6 million, or 7%, of gross revenue
Backlog1 increased to $124 million, an increase of 7% from March 31, 2021
Financial highlights of the six months ended June 30, 2021:
Gross revenue of $68.3 million, a year-over-year increase of 13%
Net service billing1 of $61.3 million, a year-over-year increase of 18%
Adjusted EBITDA1of $8.3 million, a year-over-year increase of 23%
Adjusted EBITDA margin, net1 of 13.5%, up from 12.9% in the first six months of 2020
Net income of $0.5 million
Net income of $1.9 million as adjusted for $1.4 million one-time IPO expenses
Acquisitions contributed $4.5 million, or 7% of gross revenue
Other Recent Business Highlights:
Closed on McFarland-Dyer & Associates acquisition in Atlanta on August 3, 2021
Renewed revolving credit facility with Bank of America on favorable terms
Year-End Guidance:
The Company is introducing its full year 2021 outlook for Net Service Billing1 to be in the range of $125 to $130 million with Adjusted EBITDA expected to be in the range of $15.0 to $15.6 million. The current outlook is based on completed acquisitions as of the date of this release and does not include the benefit of any future acquisitions. The Company expects to continue making strategically and financially accretive acquisitions that are not yet reflected in this current 2021 guidance or outlook.
'Adding back $1.4 million of one-time IPO related expenses, our net income was $1.0 million for the quarter and $1.9 million year to date. We expect to grow net service billing by 20% to 25% in 2021, including nearly 14% organic growth at the midpoint of our revenue range,' said Bruce Labovitz, Chief Financial Officer of Bowman. 'This is a transitional year for Bowman as we absorb the incremental cost of being a public company. Post-IPO, our priority is to utilize our increased capital to further scale our business. This increased scale should allow us meaningful opportunities to expand margin, profitability, and operating cash flow. Our impressive top line growth year-to-date, accompanied by increasing adjusted EBITDA, sets a solid foundation for delivering positive financial results in 2021 and beyond.'
-----------------------
1 Non-GAAP financial metrics the Company believes offer valuable perspective on results of operations. See Non-GAAP tables below for reconciliations.
Q1 2021 Earnings Webcast
Bowman will host an earnings webcast to discuss the results of the quarter as follows:
Date:
August 12, 2021
Time:
9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Hosts:
Gary Bowman, Chairman and CEO and Bruce Labovitz, Chief Financial Officer
Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is an established professional services firm delivering innovative engineering solutions to customers who own, develop, and maintain the built environment. With over 750 employees in more than 30 offices throughout the United States, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. On May 11, 2021, Bowman completed its $53.3 million initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the 'safe harbor' provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements and represent our views as of the date of this press release. The words 'anticipate,' believe,' 'continue,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'will' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to several assumptions and risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control that could affect our financial results. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in the sections titled 'Risk Factors' and 'Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations' in our Form 424B4 dated May 6, 2021, which is available on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Such risks and uncertainties may be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact on our business and the global economy. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Considering these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we are under no obligation to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics
We supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to help represent, explain, and understand our operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures may be different than similarly referenced measures used by other companies. The non-GAAP measures are intended to enhance investors' overall understanding and evaluation of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. We present these non-GAAP financial measures to assist investors in seeing our financial performance in a manner more aligned with management's view and believe these measures provide additional tools by which investors can evaluate our core financial performance over multiple periods relative to other companies in our industry. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.
BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months
Ended June 30,
For the Six Months
Ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Gross Contract Revenue
$
36,524
$
31,749
$
68,326
$
60,360
Contract costs: (exclusive of depreciation and amortization
below)
Direct payroll costs
14,123
12,059
27,345
23,694
Sub-consultants and expenses
4,065
4,581
6,999
8,459
Total contract costs
18,188
16,640
34,344
32,153
Operating Expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
17,204
12,082
29,953
24,168
Depreciation and amortization
1,480
320
2,908
640
(Gain) loss on sale
(27
)
-
(53
)
(15
)
Total operating expenses
18,657
12,402
32,808
24,793
Income (loss) from operations
(321
)
2,707
1,174
3,414
Other (income) expense
187
(67
)
392
(76
)
Income (loss) before tax expense
(508
)
2,774
782
3,490
Income tax (benefit) expense
(69
)
1,157
240
1,447
Net income (loss)
$
(439
)
$
1,617
$
542
$
2,043
Earnings allocated to non-vested shares
-
100
93
96
Net income (loss) attributable to common
shareholders
$
(439
)
$
1,517
$
449
$
1,947
Earnings (loss) per share
Basic
$
(0.06
)
$
0.27
$
0.07
$
0.35
Diluted
$
(0.06
)
$
0.27
$
0.07
$
0.35
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
6,973,055
5,555,697
6,029,054
5,570,013
Diluted
6,973,055
5,591,118
6,029,054
5,605,434
BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
June 30,
2021
December 31,
2020
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and equivalents
$
38,545
$
386
Accounts Receivable, net
33,323
24,183
Contract assets
7,538
7,080
Notes receivable - officers, employees, affiliates, current portion
1,117
1,182
Prepaid and other current assets
3,406
2,271
Total current assets
83,929
35,102
Non-Current Assets
Property and equipment, net
16,843
15,357
Goodwill
11,723
9,179
Notes receivable
903
903
Notes receivable - officers, employees, affiliates, less current portion
1,281
1,297
Other intangible assets, net
1,865
1,131
Other assets
736
669
Total Assets
$
117,280
$
63,638
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Bank line of credit
-
3,481
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities, current portion
18,140
12,203
Contract liabilities
1,914
1,943
Notes payable, current portion
2,093
1,592
Deferred rent, current portion
680
619
Capital lease obligation, current portion
4,089
3,495
Total current liabilities
26,916
23,333
Non-Current Liabilities
Other non-current obligations
1,243
1,244
Notes payable, less current portion
3,717
2,829
Deferred rent, less current portion
4,226
4,278
Capital lease obligation, less current portion
7,904
7,503
Deferred tax liability, net
5,133
6,472
Common shares subject to repurchase
7
842
Total liabilities
$
49,146
$
46,501
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 13,273,673 shares issued and 11,092,245 outstanding, and 7,840,244 shares issued and 5,744,594 outstanding, respectively
133
2
Additional paid-in-capital
110,218
58,866
Treasury Stock, at cost; 2,181,428 and 2,095,650, respectively
(17,117
)
(16,022
)
Stock subscription notes receivable
(542
)
(609
)
Accumulated deficit
(24,558
)
(25,100
)
Total shareholders' equity
$
68,134
$
17,137
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
117,280
$
63,638
BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net Income
$
542
$
2,043
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating
activities
Depreciation and amortization - property, plant and equipment
2,771
501
Amortization of intangible assets
137
139
Gain on sale of assets
(53
)
(15
)
Bad debt
251
276
Stock based compensation
2,707
536
Deferred taxes
(1,340
)
163
Deferred rent
9
319
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts Receivable
(9,391
)
201
Contract Assets
(242
)
5,113
Prepaid expenses
(1,116
)
958
Other Assets
(66
)
(51
)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
5,764
2,567
Contract Liabilities
(445
)
(4,427
)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(472
)
8,323
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(757
)
(809
)
Proceeds from sale of assets and disposal of leases
53
15
Amounts advanced under loans to shareholders
(374
)
(607
)
Payments received under loans to shareholders
81
145
Amounts advanced under notes receivable
-
(277
)
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
(640
)
-
Collections under stock subscription notes receivable
67
91
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,570
)
(1,442
)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and
commissions and other offering costs
47,104
-
Net borrowings under revolving line of credit
(3,481
)
(7,231
)
Repayments under fixed line of credit
(359
)
(178
)
Borrowings under fixed line of credit
-
1,985
Repayment under notes payable
(454
)
(613
)
Payments on capital leases
(2,052
)
(141
)
Payment of contingent consideration from acquisitions
(2
)
(17
)
Payments for purchase of treasury stock
(582
)
-
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
27
28
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
40,201
(6,167
)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
38,159
714
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
386
509
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
38,545
$
1,223
BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
Net Service Billing
2021
2020
Gross revenue
$
36,524
$
31,749
Less: sub-consultants and other direct expenses
4,065
4,581
Net services billing
$
32,459
$
27,168
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
Adjusted EBITDA
2021
2020
$ Change
% Change
Net Income
$
(439
)
$
1,617
$
(2,056
)
-127.2
%
+ interest expense
215
100
115
115.0
%
+ depreciation & amortization
1,480
320
1,160
362.5
%
+ tax expense
(69
)
1,157
(1,226
)
-106.0
%
EBITDA
$
1,187
$
3,194
$
(2,007
)
-62.8
%
+ non-recurring operating lease rent
-
842
(842
)
-100.0
%
+ non-cash stock compensation
1,558
1,079
479
44.4
%
+ transaction related expenses
1,440
-
1,440
100.0
%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
4,185
$
5,115
$
(930
)
-18.2
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin, net
12.9
%
18.8
%
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
Net Service Billing
2021
2020
Gross revenue
$
68,326
$
60,360
Less: sub-consultants and other direct expenses
6,999
8,459
Net services billing
$
61,327
$
51,901
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
Adjusted EBITDA
2021
2020
$ Change
% Change
Net Income
$
542
$
2,043
$
(1,501
)
-73.5
%
+ interest expense
434
249
185
74.3
%
+ depreciation & amortization
2,908
640
2,268
354.4
%
+ tax expense
240
1,447
(1,207
)
-83.4
%
EBITDA
$
4,124
$
4,379
$
(255
)
-5.8
%
+ non-recurring operating lease rent
-
1,789
(1,789
)
-100.0
%
+ non-cash stock compensation
2,707
536
2,171
405.0
%
+ transaction related expenses
1,440
-
1,440
100.0
%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
8,271
$
6,704
$
1,567
23.0
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin, net
13.5
%
12.9
%
Backlog
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Communities, homes & buildings
50
%
43
%
Transportation
25
%
28
%
Power & Utilities
21
%
25
%
Other emerging markets
4
%
4
%
BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD.
GROSS CONTRACT REVENUE COMPOSITION
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
Consolidated Gross Contract Revenue
2021
%GCR
2020
%GCR
Change
% Change
Communities, homes & buildings
$
25,187
69.0
%
$
19,571
61.6
%
$
5,616
28.7
%
Transportation
4,174
11.4
%
5,406
17.0
%
(1,232
)
(22.8
%)
Power & Utilities
6,184
16.9
%
5,477
17.3
%
707
12.9
%
Other emerging markets 1
979
2.7
%
1,295
4.1
%
(316
)
-24.4
%
Total:
$
36,524
100.0
%
$
31,749
100.0
%
$
4,775
15.0
%
Organic and Acquired Gross Contract
Revenue
2021
%GCR
2020
%GCR
Change
% Change
Organic
$
33,957
93.0
%
$
31,749
100.0
%
$
2,208
7.0
%
Acquired
2,567
7.0
%
-
0.0
%
2,567
100.0
%
Total:
$
36,524
100.0
%
$
31,749
100.0
%
$
4,775
15.0
%
1 represents renewable energy, mining, water resources and other
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
Consolidated Gross Contract Revenue
2021
%GCR
2020
%GCR
Change
% Change
Communities, homes & buildings
$
46,224
67.7
%
$
36,009
59.7
%
$
10,215
28.4
%
Transportation
8,295
12.1
%
10,287
17.0
%
(1,992
)
(19.4
%)
Power & Utilities
11,230
16.4
%
11,190
18.5
%
40
0.4
%
Other emerging markets 1
2,577
3.8
%
2,874
4.8
%
(297
)
-10.3
%
Total:
$
68,326
100.0
%
$
60,360
100.0
%
$
7,966
13.2
%
Organic and Acquired Gross Contract Revenue
2021
%GCR
2020
%GCR
Change
% Change
Organic
$
63,836
93.4
%
$
60,360
100.0
%
$
3,476
5.8
%
Acquired
4,490
6.6
%
-
0.0
%
4,490
100.0
%
Total:
$
68,326
100.0
%
$
60,360
100.0
%
$
7,966
13.2
%
1 represents renewable energy, mining, water resources and other
Contacts
Investor Relations
Bruce Labovitz
ir@bowman.com
(703) 787-3403
