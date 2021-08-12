Log in
    BWMN   US1030021018

BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD.

(BWMN)
Bowman Consulting : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results (Form 8-K)

08/12/2021 | 08:42am EDT
Bowman Consulting Group Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--August 11, 2021--Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: BWMN) ('Bowman' or the 'Company'), a national engineering services firm supporting owners and developers of the built environment, today announced results of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, which include record revenue.

'I am extremely pleased with our results for the second quarter and the progress we are making as we execute on our commitment to deliver long-term shareholder value,' said Gary Bowman, Chairman and CEO of Bowman. 'In May we completed our IPO and once again turned our attention to achieving increased scale through organic growth and acquisitions. We delivered record revenue in the second quarter and continue to expand backlog with a strong pace of new contracts and assignments. We recently closed on our first acquisition as a public company and are encouraged by our current pipeline of M&A opportunities.'

Financial highlights of the three months ended June 30, 2021:

  • Gross revenue of $36.5 million, a year-over-year increase of 15%
  • Net service billing1 of $32.5 million, a year-over-year increase of 20%
  • Adjusted EBITDA1of $4.2 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin, net1 of 12.9%
  • Net loss of $0.4 million
  • Net income of $1.0 million as adjusted for $1.4 million one-time IPO expenses
  • Acquisitions contributed $2.6 million, or 7%, of gross revenue
  • Backlog1 increased to $124 million, an increase of 7% from March 31, 2021

Financial highlights of the six months ended June 30, 2021:

  • Gross revenue of $68.3 million, a year-over-year increase of 13%
  • Net service billing1 of $61.3 million, a year-over-year increase of 18%
  • Adjusted EBITDA1of $8.3 million, a year-over-year increase of 23%
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin, net1 of 13.5%, up from 12.9% in the first six months of 2020
  • Net income of $0.5 million
  • Net income of $1.9 million as adjusted for $1.4 million one-time IPO expenses
  • Acquisitions contributed $4.5 million, or 7% of gross revenue

Other Recent Business Highlights:

  • Closed on McFarland-Dyer & Associates acquisition in Atlanta on August 3, 2021
  • Renewed revolving credit facility with Bank of America on favorable terms

Year-End Guidance:

The Company is introducing its full year 2021 outlook for Net Service Billing1 to be in the range of $125 to $130 million with Adjusted EBITDA expected to be in the range of $15.0 to $15.6 million. The current outlook is based on completed acquisitions as of the date of this release and does not include the benefit of any future acquisitions. The Company expects to continue making strategically and financially accretive acquisitions that are not yet reflected in this current 2021 guidance or outlook.

'Adding back $1.4 million of one-time IPO related expenses, our net income was $1.0 million for the quarter and $1.9 million year to date. We expect to grow net service billing by 20% to 25% in 2021, including nearly 14% organic growth at the midpoint of our revenue range,' said Bruce Labovitz, Chief Financial Officer of Bowman. 'This is a transitional year for Bowman as we absorb the incremental cost of being a public company. Post-IPO, our priority is to utilize our increased capital to further scale our business. This increased scale should allow us meaningful opportunities to expand margin, profitability, and operating cash flow. Our impressive top line growth year-to-date, accompanied by increasing adjusted EBITDA, sets a solid foundation for delivering positive financial results in 2021 and beyond.'

-----------------------

1 Non-GAAP financial metrics the Company believes offer valuable perspective on results of operations. See Non-GAAP tables below for reconciliations.

Q1 2021 Earnings Webcast

Bowman will host an earnings webcast to discuss the results of the quarter as follows:

Date:

August 12, 2021

Time:

9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Hosts:

Gary Bowman, Chairman and CEO and Bruce Labovitz, Chief Financial Officer

Where:

http://investors.bowman.com

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is an established professional services firm delivering innovative engineering solutions to customers who own, develop, and maintain the built environment. With over 750 employees in more than 30 offices throughout the United States, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. On May 11, 2021, Bowman completed its $53.3 million initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the 'safe harbor' provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements and represent our views as of the date of this press release. The words 'anticipate,' believe,' 'continue,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'will' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to several assumptions and risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control that could affect our financial results. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in the sections titled 'Risk Factors' and 'Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations' in our Form 424B4 dated May 6, 2021, which is available on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Such risks and uncertainties may be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact on our business and the global economy. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Considering these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we are under no obligation to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics

We supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to help represent, explain, and understand our operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures may be different than similarly referenced measures used by other companies. The non-GAAP measures are intended to enhance investors' overall understanding and evaluation of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. We present these non-GAAP financial measures to assist investors in seeing our financial performance in a manner more aligned with management's view and believe these measures provide additional tools by which investors can evaluate our core financial performance over multiple periods relative to other companies in our industry. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months
Ended June 30,

For the Six Months
Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Gross Contract Revenue

$

36,524

$

31,749

$

68,326

$

60,360

Contract costs: (exclusive of depreciation and amortization
below)

Direct payroll costs

14,123

12,059

27,345

23,694

Sub-consultants and expenses

4,065

4,581

6,999

8,459

Total contract costs

18,188

16,640

34,344

32,153

Operating Expenses:

Selling, general and administrative

17,204

12,082

29,953

24,168

Depreciation and amortization

1,480

320

2,908

640

(Gain) loss on sale

(27

)

-

(53

)

(15

)

Total operating expenses

18,657

12,402

32,808

24,793

Income (loss) from operations

(321

)

2,707

1,174

3,414

Other (income) expense

187

(67

)

392

(76

)

Income (loss) before tax expense

(508

)

2,774

782

3,490

Income tax (benefit) expense

(69

)

1,157

240

1,447

Net income (loss)

$

(439

)

$

1,617

$

542

$

2,043

Earnings allocated to non-vested shares

-

100

93

96

Net income (loss) attributable to common
shareholders

$

(439

)

$

1,517

$

449

$

1,947

Earnings (loss) per share

Basic

$

(0.06

)

$

0.27

$

0.07

$

0.35

Diluted

$

(0.06

)

$

0.27

$

0.07

$

0.35

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic

6,973,055

5,555,697

6,029,054

5,570,013

Diluted

6,973,055

5,591,118

6,029,054

5,605,434

BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)

June 30,

2021


December 31,

2020

(unaudited)


ASSETS


Current Assets


Cash and equivalents

$

38,545


$

386

Accounts Receivable, net

33,323


24,183

Contract assets

7,538


7,080

Notes receivable - officers, employees, affiliates, current portion

1,117


1,182

Prepaid and other current assets

3,406


2,271

Total current assets

83,929


35,102

Non-Current Assets


Property and equipment, net

16,843


15,357

Goodwill

11,723


9,179

Notes receivable

903


903

Notes receivable - officers, employees, affiliates, less current portion

1,281


1,297

Other intangible assets, net

1,865


1,131

Other assets

736


669

Total Assets

$

117,280


$

63,638

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY


Current Liabilities


Bank line of credit

-


3,481

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities, current portion

18,140


12,203

Contract liabilities

1,914


1,943

Notes payable, current portion

2,093


1,592

Deferred rent, current portion

680


619

Capital lease obligation, current portion

4,089


3,495

Total current liabilities

26,916


23,333

Non-Current Liabilities


Other non-current obligations

1,243


1,244

Notes payable, less current portion

3,717


2,829

Deferred rent, less current portion

4,226


4,278

Capital lease obligation, less current portion

7,904


7,503

Deferred tax liability, net

5,133


6,472

Common shares subject to repurchase

7


842

Total liabilities

$

49,146


$

46,501

Shareholders' Equity


Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding

-


-

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 13,273,673 shares issued and 11,092,245 outstanding, and 7,840,244 shares issued and 5,744,594 outstanding, respectively

133


2

Additional paid-in-capital

110,218


58,866

Treasury Stock, at cost; 2,181,428 and 2,095,650, respectively

(17,117

)


(16,022

)

Stock subscription notes receivable

(542

)


(609

)

Accumulated deficit

(24,558

)


(25,100

)

Total shareholders' equity

$

68,134


$

17,137

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

117,280


$

63,638

BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)


For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2021


2020

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:


Net Income

$

542


$

2,043

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating
activities


Depreciation and amortization - property, plant and equipment

2,771


501

Amortization of intangible assets

137


139

Gain on sale of assets

(53

)


(15

)

Bad debt

251


276

Stock based compensation

2,707


536

Deferred taxes

(1,340

)


163

Deferred rent

9


319

Changes in operating assets and liabilities


Accounts Receivable

(9,391

)


201

Contract Assets

(242

)


5,113

Prepaid expenses

(1,116

)


958

Other Assets

(66

)


(51

)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

5,764


2,567

Contract Liabilities

(445

)


(4,427

)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(472

)


8,323

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:


Purchases of property and equipment

(757

)


(809

)

Proceeds from sale of assets and disposal of leases

53


15

Amounts advanced under loans to shareholders

(374

)


(607

)

Payments received under loans to shareholders

81


145

Amounts advanced under notes receivable

-


(277

)

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired

(640

)


-

Collections under stock subscription notes receivable

67


91

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,570

)


(1,442

)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:


Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and
commissions and other offering costs

47,104


-

Net borrowings under revolving line of credit

(3,481

)


(7,231

)

Repayments under fixed line of credit

(359

)


(178

)

Borrowings under fixed line of credit

-


1,985

Repayment under notes payable

(454

)


(613

)

Payments on capital leases

(2,052

)


(141

)

Payment of contingent consideration from acquisitions

(2

)


(17

)

Payments for purchase of treasury stock

(582

)


-

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

27


28

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

40,201


(6,167

)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

38,159


714

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

386


509

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

38,545


$

1,223

BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)

(Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended June 30,

Net Service Billing

2021

2020

Gross revenue

$

36,524

$

31,749

Less: sub-consultants and other direct expenses

4,065

4,581

Net services billing

$

32,459

$

27,168

For the Three Months Ended June 30,

Adjusted EBITDA

2021

2020

$ Change

% Change

Net Income

$

(439

)

$

1,617

$

(2,056

)

-127.2

%

+ interest expense

215

100

115

115.0

%

+ depreciation & amortization

1,480

320

1,160

362.5

%

+ tax expense

(69

)

1,157

(1,226

)

-106.0

%

EBITDA

$

1,187

$

3,194

$

(2,007

)

-62.8

%

+ non-recurring operating lease rent

-

842

(842

)

-100.0

%

+ non-cash stock compensation

1,558

1,079

479

44.4

%

+ transaction related expenses

1,440

-

1,440

100.0

%

Adjusted EBITDA

$

4,185

$

5,115

$

(930

)

-18.2

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin, net

12.9

%

18.8

%

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

Net Service Billing

2021

2020

Gross revenue

$

68,326

$

60,360

Less: sub-consultants and other direct expenses

6,999

8,459

Net services billing

$

61,327

$

51,901

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

Adjusted EBITDA

2021

2020

$ Change

% Change

Net Income

$

542

$

2,043

$

(1,501

)

-73.5

%

+ interest expense

434

249

185

74.3

%

+ depreciation & amortization

2,908

640

2,268

354.4

%

+ tax expense

240

1,447

(1,207

)

-83.4

%

EBITDA

$

4,124

$

4,379

$

(255

)

-5.8

%

+ non-recurring operating lease rent

-

1,789

(1,789

)

-100.0

%

+ non-cash stock compensation

2,707

536

2,171

405.0

%

+ transaction related expenses

1,440

-

1,440

100.0

%

Adjusted EBITDA

$

8,271

$

6,704

$

1,567

23.0

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin, net

13.5

%

12.9

%

Backlog

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

Communities, homes & buildings

50

%

43

%

Transportation

25

%

28

%

Power & Utilities

21

%

25

%

Other emerging markets

4

%

4

%

BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD.

GROSS CONTRACT REVENUE COMPOSITION

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)

(Unaudited)












For the Three Months Ended June 30,

Consolidated Gross Contract Revenue

2021

%GCR

2020

%GCR

Change

% Change

Communities, homes & buildings

$

25,187

69.0

%

$

19,571

61.6

%

$

5,616

28.7

%

Transportation

4,174

11.4

%

5,406

17.0

%

(1,232

)

(22.8

%)

Power & Utilities

6,184

16.9

%

5,477

17.3

%

707

12.9

%

Other emerging markets 1

979

2.7

%

1,295

4.1

%

(316

)

-24.4

%

Total:

$

36,524

100.0

%

$

31,749

100.0

%

$

4,775

15.0

%

Organic and Acquired Gross Contract
Revenue

2021

%GCR

2020

%GCR

Change

% Change

Organic

$

33,957

93.0

%

$

31,749

100.0

%

$

2,208

7.0

%

Acquired

2,567

7.0

%

-

0.0

%

2,567

100.0

%

Total:

$

36,524

100.0

%

$

31,749

100.0

%

$

4,775

15.0

%

1 represents renewable energy, mining, water resources and other

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

Consolidated Gross Contract Revenue

2021

%GCR

2020

%GCR

Change

% Change

Communities, homes & buildings

$

46,224

67.7

%

$

36,009

59.7

%

$

10,215

28.4

%

Transportation

8,295

12.1

%

10,287

17.0

%

(1,992

)

(19.4

%)

Power & Utilities

11,230

16.4

%

11,190

18.5

%

40

0.4

%

Other emerging markets 1

2,577

3.8

%

2,874

4.8

%

(297

)

-10.3

%

Total:

$

68,326

100.0

%

$

60,360

100.0

%

$

7,966

13.2

%

Organic and Acquired Gross Contract Revenue

2021

%GCR

2020

%GCR

Change

% Change

Organic

$

63,836

93.4

%

$

60,360

100.0

%

$

3,476

5.8

%

Acquired

4,490

6.6

%

-

0.0

%

4,490

100.0

%

Total:

$

68,326

100.0

%

$

60,360

100.0

%

$

7,966

13.2

%

1 represents renewable energy, mining, water resources and other

Contacts

Investor Relations
Bruce Labovitz
ir@bowman.com
(703) 787-3403

Megan McGrath
mmcgrath@finprofiles.com
(310) 622-8248

Disclaimer

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 12:41:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 151 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 150 M 150 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,99x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 732
Free-Float 61,1%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 13,55 $
Average target price 18,50 $
Spread / Average Target 36,5%
Managers and Directors
Gary P. Bowman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bruce J. Labovitz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James DePietro Chief Information Officer
Michael G. Bruen Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Daniel J. Lefaivre Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD.0.00%150
VINCI11.74%61 194
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-5.23%30 505
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED23.14%29 992
FERROVIAL, S.A.11.28%21 680
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED1.14%18 720