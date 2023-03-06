Bowman Consulting : Appoints Ryan Belyea as Chief Digital Officer

Bowman Appoints Ryan Belyea as Chief Digital Officer

March 6, 2023

Reston, VA

Bowman announced that Ryan Belyea has been named to the newly created position of Chief Digital Officer (CDO). Belyea brings more than 25 years of industry experience, most recently as Vice President and Director for Digital at AECOM in the US and Latin America, where he established digital strategies and best practices for consulting engagements and project delivery. He has led the delivery of revenue-generating technology solutions across all disciplines in the infrastructure sector, including digital transformation strategies, solutions integration, geographic information systems (GIS), building information modeling (BIM), reality capture, data mining and application, and asset management. As CDO, he will partner with Bowman's senior executive team to establish and embed digital service offerings into existing and new business lines and ensure alignment of digital strategies with acquisition initiatives and technology systems development.

"Bowman is achieving remarkable growth and has a vision that positions the firm to be solidly at the confluence of leading-edge technologies and innovative design," said Ryan Belyea, Chief Digital Officer of Bowman. "The incorporation of innovative digital platforms will deliver far-reaching cross-selling opportunities and client engagements that propel Bowman into a leading role in the next generation of engineering and infrastructure services."

"Our industry is rapidly evolving, and Bowman is embracing these trends by investing in digital strategies to marry our expertise in traditional engineering practices with new technologies that bring advanced services to our clients and create new pathways for company growth," said Gary Bowman, Chairman and CEO of Bowman. "Ryan is a seasoned leader who will bring our internal and external digital transformation vision to fruition, and help Bowman lead the market for delivering these services to our customers."

