BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD.

(BWMN)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-03 pm EST
28.79 USD   +1.91%
03:30aBowman Consulting : Appoints Ryan Belyea as Chief Digital Officer
PU
02/23Bowman consulting group announces dates for fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings release and webcast
AQ
02/22Bowman consulting awarded $5 million on-call contract with massachusetts bay transportation authority
AQ
Bowman Consulting : Appoints Ryan Belyea as Chief Digital Officer

03/06/2023 | 03:30am EST
Bowman Appoints Ryan Belyea as Chief Digital Officer
March 6, 2023
Reston, VA

Bowman announced that Ryan Belyea has been named to the newly created position of Chief Digital Officer (CDO). Belyea brings more than 25 years of industry experience, most recently as Vice President and Director for Digital at AECOM in the US and Latin America, where he established digital strategies and best practices for consulting engagements and project delivery. He has led the delivery of revenue-generating technology solutions across all disciplines in the infrastructure sector, including digital transformation strategies, solutions integration, geographic information systems (GIS), building information modeling (BIM), reality capture, data mining and application, and asset management. As CDO, he will partner with Bowman's senior executive team to establish and embed digital service offerings into existing and new business lines and ensure alignment of digital strategies with acquisition initiatives and technology systems development.

"Bowman is achieving remarkable growth and has a vision that positions the firm to be solidly at the confluence of leading-edge technologies and innovative design," said Ryan Belyea, Chief Digital Officer of Bowman. "The incorporation of innovative digital platforms will deliver far-reaching cross-selling opportunities and client engagements that propel Bowman into a leading role in the next generation of engineering and infrastructure services."

"Our industry is rapidly evolving, and Bowman is embracing these trends by investing in digital strategies to marry our expertise in traditional engineering practices with new technologies that bring advanced services to our clients and create new pathways for company growth," said Gary Bowman, Chairman and CEO of Bowman. "Ryan is a seasoned leader who will bring our internal and external digital transformation vision to fruition, and help Bowman lead the market for delivering these services to our customers."

Disclaimer

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2023 08:29:05 UTC.

© Publicnow 2023


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 256 M - -
Net income 2022 6,40 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 57,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 389 M 389 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,52x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 960
Free-Float 61,1%
Managers and Directors
Gary P. Bowman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bruce J. Labovitz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew Mullenix Executive VP, Chief Information & Security officer
Michael G. Bruen Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Stephen A. Riddick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD.31.76%389
VINCI16.50%64 778
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED12.52%37 099
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED3.12%36 979
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.14.47%23 489
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED19.96%22 388