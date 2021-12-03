Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BWMN   US1030021018

BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD.

(BWMN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bowman Consulting : Engineering Experts Help Communities Prepare for Wicked Weather

12/03/2021 | 10:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Engineering Experts Help Communities Prepare for Wicked Weather
December 4, 2021

The December issue of Civil + Structural Engineer features Spencer Francis, PE, EVP & Reg. Manager & Jason Reynolds, Registered Professional Land Surveyor & Principal at Bowman. Francis wrote about infrastructure resiliency amid hurricanes & all wicked weather.

SHARE

Disclaimer

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. published this content on 04 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2021 03:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD.
12/03BOWMAN CONSULTING : Engineering Experts Help Communities Prepare for Wicked Weather
PU
12/02M&A UPDATE : Gary Bowman on Taking His Firm Public and Making Acquisitions
PU
11/23BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial State..
AQ
11/12BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
11/12BOWMAN CONSULTING : Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
11/12B. Riley Raises Bowman Consulting Group's Price Target to $22 From $19, Keeps Buy Ratin..
MT
11/10BOWMAN CONSULTING : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/10Earnings Flash (BWMN) BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP Posts Q3 Revenue $39.7M, vs. Street Est o..
MT
11/03Certain Common Stock of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement..
CI
10/15BOWMAN CONSULTING : Acquires BTM Engineering for Undisclosed Sum
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 148 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 196 M 196 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,33x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 732
Free-Float 48,2%
Chart BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD.
Duration : Period :
Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 17,36 $
Average target price 22,50 $
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
Managers and Directors
Gary P. Bowman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bruce J. Labovitz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James DePietro Chief Information Officer
Michael G. Bruen Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Daniel J. Lefaivre Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD.0.00%196
VINCI6.61%55 867
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED39.94%33 550
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-3.82%31 248
FERROVIAL, S.A.13.27%21 349
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED6.07%19 813