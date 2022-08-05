Log in
    BWMN   US1030021018

BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD.

(BWMN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:57 2022-08-05 pm EDT
14.00 USD   -1.41%
Bowman Consulting : Illinois Department of Transportation Awards Bowman-Lochner Team I-80 Corridor Improvement Project in Will County

08/05/2022 | 04:17pm EDT
Illinois Department of Transportation Awards Bowman-Lochner Team I-80 Corridor Improvement Project in Will County
August 5, 2022

Bowman and its teaming partner H.W. Lochner, Inc. ("Lochner") have been selected by the Illinois Department of Transportation ("IDOT") to provide construction corridor management for improvements to I-80, one of the country's three coast-to-coast interstates.

This $1.2 billion project, made possible by the Rebuild Illinois Capital Program, will improve roadway infrastructure that is more than 50 years old, rehabilitate over 30 bridges, and reduce congestion through redesigned auxiliary lanes and interchanges. This 16-mile corridor through Joliet and Will County carries approximately 80,000 vehicles daily.

The Bowman-Lochner team provides a unique combination of corridor management and IDOT Phase III engineering experience and a solid track record of successfully delivering projects on time and on budget for the State of Illinois.

"We have played a key role in delivering many high truck and traffic volume interstate corridor improvements in northeast Illinois, and thoroughly understand all the challenges in delivering a corridor project of this magnitude," said Mike Hannemann, Bowman senior vice president.

Comprised of several former agency executive-level engineers and a deep pool of top staff talent with intimate knowledge in program delivery and IDOT procedures, the Bowman-Lochner team provides IDOT with exceptional construction engineering and corridor management services. Additional team members include GSG Consultants, Inc., Images, Inc., Peralte-Clark, LLC, Program Management & Control Services, LLC, Princeton Technical Services, Inc. and Tecma Associates, Inc. In accordance with IDOT requirements, the contract value, which will be finalized in the coming weeks, is not publicly disclosed.

SHARE

Disclaimer

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 20:15:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
