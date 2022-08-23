Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BWMN   US1030021018

BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD.

(BWMN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  02:37 2022-08-23 pm EDT
16.00 USD   -0.87%
03:08pBOWMAN CONSULTING : Q2 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
08/19Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. Appoints Matt Mullenix as Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer and Chief Information Security Officer
CI
08/17Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. Appoints Clay Worley as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bowman Consulting : Q2 2022 Investor Presentation

08/23/2022 | 03:08pm EDT
Delivering innovative engineering solutions

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

Midwest IDEAS Conference | August 24, 2022 | Nasdaq: BWMN

BUILDING INFRASTRUCTURE

TRANSPORTATION

POWER & UTILITIES

ENERGY

WATER RESOURCES

Disclaimer

Please note that many of the comments made today are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws.

As described in our filings with the SEC, these statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause future results to differ from those expressed, and we are not obligated to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements. In addition, on today's call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial information such as Adjusted EBITDA and Net Service Billing.

You can find this information, together with the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP information in yesterday's earnings press release and our 8-K filed with the SEC and on our website at bowman.com.

Delivering innovative engineering solutions

2

Bruce Labovitz

Chief Financial Officer

Overview of Bowman

  • Professional services firm
  • Serving secular growth markets
  • Diversified low-risk model
  • National presence
  • Committed to governance
  • Acquisition focus on expanding services and geographies
  • High inside ownership

Q2 '22 - Key Highlights

  • Record quarter
  • Robust organic growth
  • Historic backlog level
  • Strategic acquisition activity
  • Key management hires
  • Low leverage
  • Strong liquidity
  • Increasing FY'22 Outlook

Established Markets Highlights

BUILDING INFRASTRUCTURE

Commercial, residential, industrial, municipal and other

Fulfillment centers, QSR, Build-for-Rent

TRANSPORTATION

Illinois Tollway Authority I-294 project

INFRASTRUCTURE

IDOT Corridor management project

POWER & UTILITIES

Undergrounding - Pike, Florida Power & Light, Tampa Electric

Southwest Gas

ENERGY SERVICES

Renewable energy solutions provider - solar/battery storage

Pattern Energy - wind energy project engineering & design

MINING & EXPLORATION

FreportMacMoRan - copper mines

Meaningful focus of M&A strategy

Q2 2022

% Gross Revenue | Chg

68.2% | +$17.4 MM

14.9% | +$5.1 MM

12.7% | +$1.7 MM

4.2% | +$1.6 MM

Delivering innovative engineering solutions

4

Growing National Footprint

2021

#98 Pure Design Firm

#118 Top 500 Design Firms

May 2022

  • 1,700+ professionals
  • 65 Offices
  • Attractive geographic markets with professional depth and growing demand for engineering and design services

Delivering innovative engineering solutions

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2022 19:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
