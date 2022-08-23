Bowman Consulting : Q2 2022 Investor Presentation

Delivering innovative engineering solutions
Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.
Midwest IDEAS Conference | August 24, 2022 | Nasdaq: BWMN
BUILDING INFRASTRUCTURE
TRANSPORTATION
POWER & UTILITIES
ENERGY
WATER RESOURCES
Disclaimer
Please note that many of the comments made today are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws.
As described in our filings with the SEC, these statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause future results to differ from those expressed, and we are not obligated to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements. In addition, on today's call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial information such as Adjusted EBITDA and Net Service Billing.
You can find this information, together with the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP information in yesterday's earnings press release and our 8-K filed with the SEC and on our website at bowman.com.
Bruce Labovitz
Chief Financial Officer
Overview of Bowman
-
Professional services firm
-
Serving secular growth markets
-
Diversified low-risk model
-
National presence
-
Committed to governance
-
Acquisition focus on expanding services and geographies
-
High inside ownership
Q2 '22 - Key Highlights
-
Record quarter
-
Robust organic growth
-
Historic backlog level
-
Strategic acquisition activity
-
Key management hires
-
Low leverage
-
Strong liquidity
-
Increasing FY'22 Outlook
Established Markets Highlights
BUILDING INFRASTRUCTURE
Commercial, residential, industrial, municipal and other
Fulfillment centers, QSR, Build-for-Rent
|
TRANSPORTATION
Illinois Tollway Authority I-294 project
|
INFRASTRUCTURE
IDOT Corridor management project
POWER & UTILITIES
|
Undergrounding - Pike, Florida Power & Light, Tampa Electric
|
Southwest Gas
|
ENERGY SERVICES
|
Renewable energy solutions provider - solar/battery storage
|
Pattern Energy - wind energy project engineering & design
|
MINING & EXPLORATION
|
FreportMacMoRan - copper mines
|
Meaningful focus of M&A strategy
Q2 2022
% Gross Revenue | Chg
68.2% | +$17.4 MM
14.9% | +$5.1 MM
12.7% | +$1.7 MM
4.2% | +$1.6 MM
Growing National Footprint
2021
#98 Pure Design Firm
#118 Top 500 Design Firms
May 2022
-
1,700+ professionals
-
65 Offices
-
Attractive geographic markets with professional depth and growing demand for engineering and design services
